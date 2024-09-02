WaSpread MT4 Indicator shows the current spread in pips with color.





* Set the Spread Threshold and the color to identify when the current spread is below or above the Spread Threshold.





* Set X axis and Y axis and chose the Corner and the Anchor to position the Spread Label on the chart.





* Write the font and the font size for more confort.





* Activate alert if the current spread is above the spread threshold.





* For more precision, the user can choose to show the decimal numbers.





* The user will never enter a trade with a large spread, WaSpread MT4 Indicator will notify with the sound.



