Scalper Box MT4

Scalper Box MT4


Fully ready strategy for trading on all markets (Stocks, Futures, Forex and Cryptocurrencies).

Indicator signals are not repaint!!!

How to trade?


Wait for a signal from the indicator Scalper Box MT4 (blue arrow - buy, red arrow - sell).

After the signal we immediately enter the market, SL set behind the formed box.


Using trend filter indicator and template

Recommended timeframe:

M5 - Ideal for Scalping.

M15 - Suitable for Daytrading.

H1 - Suitable for Swing Trading.

H4 - Suitable for Medium-term trading.


P.S during the publication of the indicator, I took a signal on H4 GOLD down.

I will publish a screenshot of the result later.(let's see how the signal works).

After purchase, email me and I'll show you how to trade.

I wish you successful trading!!!

