Scalper Box MT4
- Indicateurs
- Aleksandr Makarov
- Version: 1.10
- Mise à jour: 22 août 2024
- Activations: 5
Scalper Box MT4
Fully ready strategy for trading on all markets (Stocks, Futures, Forex and Cryptocurrencies).
Indicator signals are not repaint!!!
How to trade?
Wait for a signal from the indicator Scalper Box MT4 (blue arrow - buy, red arrow - sell).
After the signal we immediately enter the market, SL set behind the formed box.
Using trend filter indicator and template
Recommended timeframe:
M5 - Ideal for Scalping.
M15 - Suitable for Daytrading.
H1 - Suitable for Swing Trading.
H4 - Suitable for Medium-term trading.
P.S during the publication of the indicator, I took a signal on H4 GOLD down.
I will publish a screenshot of the result later.(let's see how the signal works).
I wish you successful trading!!!