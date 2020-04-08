Scalper Box MT4
- インディケータ
- Aleksandr Makarov
- バージョン: 1.10
- アップデート済み: 22 8月 2024
- アクティベーション: 5
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!!
Scalper Box MT4
Fully ready strategy for trading on all markets (Stocks, Futures, Forex and Cryptocurrencies).
Indicator signals are not repaint!!!
How to trade?
Wait for a signal from the indicator Scalper Box MT4 (blue arrow - buy, red arrow - sell).
After the signal we immediately enter the market, SL set behind the formed box.
Using trend filter indicator and template
Recommended timeframe:
M5 - Ideal for Scalping.
M15 - Suitable for Daytrading.
H1 - Suitable for Swing Trading.
H4 - Suitable for Medium-term trading.
P.S during the publication of the indicator, I took a signal on H4 GOLD down.
I will publish a screenshot of the result later.(let's see how the signal works).
After purchase, email me and I'll show you how to trade.
I wish you successful trading!!!