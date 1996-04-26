Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!!

Fully ready strategy for trading on all markets (Stocks, Futures, Forex and Cryptocurrencies).

Indicator signals are not repaint!!!

How to trade?

Wait for a signal from the indicator Scalper Box MT4 (blue arrow - buy, red arrow - sell).

After the signal we immediately enter the market, SL set behind the formed box.

Recommended timeframe:

M5 - Ideal for Scalping.

M15 - Suitable for Daytrading.

H1 - Suitable for Swing Trading.

P.S during the publication of the indicator, I took a signal on H4 GOLD down.





I will publish a screenshot of the result later.(let's see how the signal works).