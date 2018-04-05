Introducing Turbo Trend Maverick: Revolutionize Your Trading Experience

Derivative synthetics are sophisticated financial instruments meticulously crafted to mirror the performance of underlying assets without requiring direct ownership. By amalgamating various derivative contracts, such as options and futures, synthetics provide traders with a cost-effective means to gain exposure to assets like stocks, commodities, or indices. Developed with these complexities in mind, this EA is tailored for trading Deriv Synthetics, including popular variants like Range Break 100, Range Break 200, Crash 500, and Boom 500. Moreover, ongoing development efforts are underway to encompass additional synthetic products. Unlike traditional forex markets, synthetics exhibit dynamic behavior influenced by factors like liquidity, transaction costs, and market sentiment. As such, this EA is continuously updated to adapt to evolving market conditions and leverage sophisticated risk management techniques to navigate the intricacies of synthetic trading effectively.

Advantages:

1. Precision Trading:

Turbo Trend Maverick utilizes advanced algorithms to pinpoint optimal entry and exit points, ensuring you capitalize on every market

movement with precision.

2. Profit Maximization:

By combining advanced and fast indicators, this EA is designed to ride trends effectively, maximizing your profit potential in both trending and

ranging markets.

3. Risk Management:

Take control of your risk exposure with customizable position sizing based on account balance and adjustable stop-loss and take-profit levels, safeguarding your capital while aiming for significant gains.

4. Adaptability:

Whether the market is trending strongly or moving sideways, Turbo Trend Maverick adapts seamlessly to various market conditions, providing you with trading opportunities regardless of the environment.

5. Trailing Stop Feature:

Lock in profits and protect your gains with the intuitive trailing stop feature, allowing you to maximize returns and break even while managing risk effectively.





Parameters:

- Trade Lot: Specify trade lot size. Use 0 for auto lots.

- Stop loss Points: Set stop-loss points for trades.

- Take Profit Points: Define take-profit points for trades.

- Magic Number: Assign a unique identifier for the EA's trades.

- Max Trades: Limit the maximum number of open trades.

- Risk Percentage: Determine the risk percentage of account balance.

- Max Volume Allowed: Set the maximum allowed trade volume.

- Trailing Stop Loss Settings: Enable/disable trailing stop-loss and adjust trigger and follow points.



