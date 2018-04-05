Turbo Trend Maverick

Introducing Turbo Trend Maverick: Revolutionize Your Trading Experience

Derivative synthetics are sophisticated financial instruments meticulously crafted to mirror the performance of underlying assets without requiring direct ownership. By amalgamating various derivative contracts, such as options and futures, synthetics provide traders with a cost-effective means to gain exposure to assets like stocks, commodities, or indices. Developed with these complexities in mind, this EA is tailored for trading Deriv Synthetics, including popular variants like Range Break 100, Range Break 200, Crash 500, and Boom 500. Moreover, ongoing development efforts are underway to encompass additional synthetic products. Unlike traditional forex markets, synthetics exhibit dynamic behavior influenced by factors like liquidity, transaction costs, and market sentiment. As such, this EA is continuously updated to adapt to evolving market conditions and leverage sophisticated risk management techniques to navigate the intricacies of synthetic trading effectively.

Advantages:

1. Precision Trading:

Turbo Trend Maverick utilizes advanced algorithms to pinpoint optimal entry and exit points, ensuring you capitalize on every market

movement with precision.

2. Profit Maximization:

By combining advanced and fast indicators, this EA is designed to ride trends effectively, maximizing your profit potential in both trending and

ranging markets.

3. Risk Management:

Take control of your risk exposure with customizable position sizing based on account balance and adjustable stop-loss and take-profit levels, safeguarding your capital while aiming for significant gains.

4. Adaptability:

Whether the market is trending strongly or moving sideways, Turbo Trend Maverick adapts seamlessly to various market conditions, providing you with trading opportunities regardless of the environment.

5. Trailing Stop Feature:

Lock in profits and protect your gains with the intuitive trailing stop feature, allowing you to maximize returns and break even while managing risk effectively.


Parameters:

- Trade Lot: Specify trade lot size. Use 0 for auto lots.

- Stop loss Points: Set stop-loss points for trades.

- Take Profit Points: Define take-profit points for trades.

- Magic Number: Assign a unique identifier for the EA's trades.

- Max Trades: Limit the maximum number of open trades.

- Risk Percentage: Determine the risk percentage of account balance.

- Max Volume Allowed: Set the maximum allowed trade volume.

- Trailing Stop Loss Settings: Enable/disable trailing stop-loss and adjust trigger and follow points.


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The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Iron Stops
Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
5 (7)
Experts
100K Real Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2386516 No gimmicks. No empty claims. Iron Stops caters to traders focused on one crucial aspect: consistency . Whether you’re working through a prop challenge or overseeing client funds, this EA keeps within set boundaries and delivers reliable results. Positions close within 36 hours. Run it on a single chart: Simply apply it to XAUUSD using the M30 timeframe. That’s all you need. One chart. One powerful tool. Proper configuration is essen
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (53)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
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