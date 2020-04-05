GoldEMA12

Read the Full Description Before Using This EA

EMA11 EA is an intelligent automated trading system designed to identify and trade market trends with precision and consistency. Built around trend-following principles, the Expert Advisor continuously analyzes market conditions and executes trades automatically whenever its trading criteria are met. The system is designed to remove emotional decision-making from trading while providing a structured and disciplined approach to market participation.

The EA combines trend analysis, market confirmation techniques, and advanced trade management to help traders take advantage of opportunities across Forex, Gold, Indices, and Cryptocurrency markets. Once attached to a chart and properly configured, EMA11 EA monitors price movements in real time, opening and managing positions without requiring constant supervision from the user.

Risk management is a core part of the system. EMA11 EA includes multiple layers of protection designed to help preserve trading capital during unfavorable market conditions. The EA can automatically manage stop losses, secure profits as trades move into positive territory, and apply intelligent position management techniques to adapt to changing market environments.

To improve trade quality, the system incorporates various market filters that help avoid unfavorable trading conditions such as excessive spread, low market activity, and periods of extreme volatility. These filters work together to ensure that trades are only taken when market conditions are considered suitable according to the strategy's rules.

EMA11 EA also provides flexibility for traders with different risk appetites and account sizes. Its customizable settings allow users to adjust trading parameters to match their personal preferences while maintaining the core strategy logic. Whether used on a personal computer or a VPS for uninterrupted operation, the EA is optimized for stable and efficient performance on MetaTrader 5.

The system has been developed for traders who prefer a fully automated solution capable of analyzing, executing, and managing trades independently. By combining trend recognition, trade management, and capital protection into a single package, EMA11 EA aims to provide a reliable tool for traders seeking a systematic approach to the financial markets.

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Users are strongly encouraged to test the EA on a demo account and familiarize themselves with its settings before trading on a live account.

NOTE: Recommended Broker is DERIV (Make Point and Spread Adjustment for Exness and other brokers)

For the best performance, this EA is optimized for DERIV. If you use a different broker, be sure to adjust the Stop Loss (SL), Take Profit (TP), and Spread Points settings to match your broker's trading conditions, as differences in spreads and symbol specifications may affect the EA's performance.


EMA11 Trading Bot User Manual

Overview
EMA11 is an automated trading bot designed exclusively for Deriv accounts. The bot combines
EMA trend analysis, market structure validation, volume confirmation, key level filtering, H4
market condition analysis, news filtering, and advanced risk management techniques to

identify and manage trading opportunities.

The system uses multiple layers of protection including drawdown protection, daily risk limits,
recovery mode, martingale options, break-even management, trailing stops, and session-based
trading controls. These features are designed to help preserve capital while maintaining

consistent trading activity.

The bot is suitable for traders who prefer automated trade execution with built-in risk controls

and flexible money management settings.


Parameters

Risk Settings

  • Lot Size: Defines the starting trade size used by the bot.
  • Dynamic Lots: Automatically adjusts lot size based on account growth and performance.
  • Profit Goal: Target profit level used by the bot for profit tracking and management.
  • Stop Loss: Maximum loss allowed per trade measured in points.
  • Take Profit: Target profit level for each trade measured in points.
Trade Management

  • Break Even Toggle: Enables automatic movement of stop loss to break-even once sufficient profit is reached.
  • Break Even: Number of points required before break-even is activated.
  • Break Even Profit: Additional profit points locked in when break-even is triggered.
  • Trailing Stop Toggle: Enables automatic trailing stop management.
  • Trailing Stop: Distance maintained between current price and stop loss.
  • Tail Jump: Allows stop loss to jump forward at specific profit milestones.
  • Tail Distance: Distance used when the tail jump feature activates. Additional Entries
  • Use Additional Entries: Allows the bot to add positions during favorable price movement.
  • Number of Entries per Level: Maximum trades allowed at each additional entry zone.
Additional Entry Lot: Lot size used for additional entries.
25% Entry: Enable entry at 25% of target progression.
50% Entry: Enable entry at 50% of target progression.
75% Entry: Enable entry at 75% of target progression.
Additional Entries – Trailing & Break Even
Use Special Trailing/BE for Additional Entries: Allows separate management
settings for additional positions.
  • Additional Entry Break Even: Break-even trigger level for additional trades.
  • Additional Entry Trailing Stop: Trailing stop distance used for additional trades.
Daily Risk Limits
  • Loss Limit: Enables daily loss protection.
  • Max Losses: Maximum losing trades allowed before trading stops for the day.
  • Daily Trade Limit: Enables restriction on total trades per day.
  • Max Trades Per Day: Maximum number of trades permitted during a trading day. 

Drawdown Protection

  • Drawdown Protection: Enables account equity protection.
  • Equity Stop: Minimum equity level allowed before trading is suspended.
News Filter
  • Use News Filter: Blocks trading during high-impact news periods to reduce exposure to extreme volatility.
The bot internally focuses primarily on high-impact news events and applies pre-news and post-news safety windows.


H4 Market Filter

  • Use H4 Market Condition Filter: Uses higher timeframe analysis to determine whether market conditions are suitable for trading.
  • ADX Period: Period used to calculate trend strength.
  • ADX Threshold: Minimum trend strength required to avoid consolidation conditions.
General Filters
  • Max Spread: Maximum spread allowed before trade execution.

Trades are blocked when spread exceeds this value.

Session Timer

  • Session Timer: Restricts trading to specific hours.
  • Start Hour: Hour when trading is allowed to begin.
  • End Hour: Hour when trading stops.
Recovery Mode (Safe Mode)
  • Recovery Mode: Activates special recovery procedures after losses.
  • Persistent Recovery Mode: Keeps recovery mode active until previous losses are recovered.
  • Losses Before Recovery Mode: Number of consecutive losses required before recovery mode activates.
  • Recovery Mode Extra Lot: Additional lot size added during recovery mode.
  • Recovery Mode SL: Stop loss used while in recovery mode.
  • Recovery Mode Trailing: Trailing stop used during recovery mode.
  • Recovery Mode Break Even: Break-even level used during recovery mode.
Deep Recovery Escalation
  • Deep Recovery Escalation: Provides a more aggressive recovery approach after extended losses.
  • Deep Recovery Multiplier: Multiplier applied during deep recovery.
  • Deep Recovery Trade Limit: Maximum number of deep recovery trades allowed.
  • Stop Week After Escalation: Stops trading for the remainder of the week after escalation is completed.

Safe Mode Pause Window

  • Pause Recovery in Window: Temporarily pauses recovery trading during selected hours.
  • Pause Start Hour: Beginning of pause period.
  • Pause End Hour: End of pause period.
  • Pause Recovery Lot Size: Lot size used during the pause period.
Martingale Recovery
  • Martingale: Enables martingale-style lot progression after losses.
  • Martingale Multiplier: Multiplier applied after each losing trade.
  • Max Steps: Maximum martingale levels allowed.
Random Risk
  • Use Random Risk: Activates occasional high-risk trades based on user settings.
  • Random Risk Lot Size: Special lot size used during random risk trades.
Selected Trade: Determines which trade sequence triggers random risk.
Options:
1st Trade
2nd Trade
3rd Trade
4th Trade

5th Trade Max

  • Random Risk Trades: Maximum number of random risk trades allowed before reset.
  • Reset Period: Defines whether random risk counters reset daily or weekly.

Random Risk Scope: Controls which trade types are affected.
Options:
Initial Entry Only
Additional Entries Only
Multiple TP Entries Only

Both Additional and Multiple TP Entries

  • Affected Additional Entry Level: Selects which additional entry levels receive random risk sizing.
  • Affected Multiple TP Level: Selects which multiple take-profit trades receive random risk sizing.
Notifications
  • Send to Phone: Sends push notifications to the trading terminal mobile app.
  • Send to Telegram: Enables Telegram notifications.
  • Telegram Bot Token: Bot token used for Telegram integration.
  • Telegram Channel ID: Telegram channel or chat ID used for message delivery.

Multiple Take Profits

  • Use Multiple Take Profits: Splits positions into multiple targets.
  • Number of Trades: Defines how many take-profit positions are created.
TP1 Lot Size: Lot size assigned to first target.
TP2 Lot Size: Lot size assigned to second target.
TP3 Lot Size: Lot size assigned to third target.
TP1 Points: Take-profit distance for first target.
TP2 Points: Take-profit distance for second target.
TP3 Points: Take-profit distance for third target.
  • Special Break Even Points: Break-even trigger used for multiple TP trades.
  • Special Break Even Profit: Profit locked when break-even activates.
  • Special Trailing Stop Points: Trailing stop used for multiple TP trades.

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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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