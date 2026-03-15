Support Resistance Breakout and Retest Indicator

Introducing the Breakout and Restest MT5, a powerful trading indicator designed exclusively for the MetaTrader 5 platform. This cutting-edge tool helps traders identify breakout opportunities by detecting significant price movements beyond established support and resistance levels, making it ideal for those looking to enhance their trading strategies.

The Breakout and Restest MT5 indicator offers key advantages such as improved accuracy in trade entries and the ability to capitalize on price pullbacks. By confirming breakouts through retests, traders can increase their chances of success in real-world market scenarios.

Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4/MT5 | General Troubleshooting Guide | Indicator Settings / Guide

Key Features

Buffer Integration: Exposes indicator values as accessible buffers for Expert Advisors, making automated trading easier.

Fast and Backtestable: Built on MetaTrader's native OnCalculate() engine for quick calculations and compatibility with Strategy Tester.

Pop-Up Alerts: Receive MetaTrader alert pop-ups on signal events, ensuring you never miss a trade setup.

Push Notifications: Get real-time push notifications sent to your MetaTrader mobile app for monitoring on the go.

Email Alerts: Stay informed with email notifications on signal events, even when away from your trading terminal.

Multi-Timeframe Support: Compatible with all standard MetaTrader timeframes from M1 to MN, providing flexibility for your trading style.

Signal Generation: Identifies breakouts and retests from key support and resistance levels, aiding in trade decision-making.

Visual Output: Displays clear arrow signals on the chart, making it easy to track buy and sell opportunities.

Customizable Parameters: Offers adjustable settings to meet individual trading preferences and strategies.

Compatible Across Instruments: Works efficiently on various currency pairs and financial instruments available in MT5.

The Breakout and Restest MT5 indicator is an essential tool for traders looking to enhance their strategies on MetaTrader 5. With its robust features and real-time alerts, it empowers users to make informed trading decisions.

You may also be interested in these related products:

No related products found

I would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are happy with your purchase. Please contact me to find a solution if you are not. Interested in a free 7-day trial? Feel free to reach out to me via my profile section.

Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50/seller

Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50

#tags Breakout and Restest MT5, trading indicator, MetaTrader 5, trading strategy, support and resistance, breakout signals, retest confirmation, trading alerts, automated trading, Expert Advisor, financial markets, technical analysis, forex trading, investment tools, price action, market analysis