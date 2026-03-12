Breakout And Restest Settings/Inputs Guide for MT4 & MT5

MT4 Version: MT5 Version: Breakout and Restest MT5

Complete User Documentation — MT4 & MT5

1. OVERVIEW

The Breakout and Restest EA identifies key support and resistance levels, alerting traders when price breaks these levels for potential trading opportunities. It utilizes the ZigZag indicator to determine price movements and trends, helping traders make informed decisions. This product is ideal for traders looking to automate their breakout strategies effectively.

Who Should Use It: Retail forex traders seeking to capitalize on breakout strategies without manual intervention.

Main Benefit: Automates the identification of breakout opportunities, allowing traders to focus on other aspects of their trading strategy.

2. INPUT PARAMETERS & SETTINGS

This product shares a common set of general input settings with all Expert Advisor products in this series. The following sections are covered in the common guide: General Settings (lot size, SL/TP modes, magic number, trade direction), Breakeven Settings, Trailing Stop Settings, News Filter Settings and News Action Settings, Martingale Settings, Grid Settings, Hedge Settings, Risk Settings, Position Sizing, Alert Settings, Display Settings, Trade Time Settings, Trade Days Settings, Safeguard Settings, and Trend Filter Settings (MA Filter, ADX Filter, RSI Filter, MACD Filter, Parabolic SAR Filter — each with their own strategy options). All of these are fully documented in the Common General Input Settings for Expert Advisors. The sections below cover only the product-specific inputs unique to this product.

Zigzag Settings

This section controls the parameters for the ZigZag indicator, which helps in identifying price swings and potential breakout points.

Setting Name Type Default Value Description Example ZigZag Depth Lower int 12 Defines the depth of the ZigZag indicator, affecting how sensitive it is to price movements. A lower value captures more swings, while a higher value smooths out noise. 10 — Use this for a more responsive indicator in a volatile market. ZigZag Deviation Lower int 10 Sets the minimum price change required for a new ZigZag point. Adjusting this can help filter out insignificant movements. 15 — Useful in a stable market to avoid false signals. ZigZag Backstep Lower int 3 Indicates the number of bars to look back when determining a ZigZag point. A higher value may delay signals but increase reliability. 4 — Consider this for a more conservative approach in trending markets. Gap Thresold(Lesser value more accurate support and resistance) double 0.5 Determines the threshold for gaps in price. Lower values yield more precise support and resistance levels, enhancing trade accuracy. 0.3 — Ideal for high-frequency trading strategies.

Style Settings

This section defines the visual presentation of support and resistance levels on the chart, enhancing clarity and usability.

Setting Name Type Default Value Description Example Support Rectangle color color clrGreen Sets the color for the support rectangles on the chart, helping to visually distinguish support levels. clrBlue — Use this for better visibility against your chart background. Resistance Rectangle color color clrRed Determines the color of the resistance rectangles, allowing traders to quickly identify resistance levels. clrOrange — Effective for a more vibrant chart display. Style of rectangle lines ENUM STYLE_DASH See options explained below. STYLE_SOLID — Use this for a more pronounced visual effect. Width of rectangle lines int 2 Controls the thickness of the rectangle lines, affecting visibility on the chart. 3 — Ideal for traders who prefer bold visuals. Filling the rectangle with color bool true Enables filling of rectangles with color for better visual representation of support and resistance. false — Use this for a cleaner chart appearance. Background rectangle bool false Specifies whether the rectangle has a background fill, enhancing visibility against chart elements. true — Useful for highlighting critical levels. Highlight to move bool true Allows rectangles to be highlighted for easy adjustment or movement on the chart. false — Opt for this if you prefer a static setup. Hidden in the object list bool true Hides the rectangle from the object list, keeping the workspace uncluttered. false — Use this if you need to manage multiple objects. Priority for mouse click long 0 Sets the priority level for mouse clicks on the rectangle, affecting interaction with other chart elements. 1 — Useful for ensuring accessibility of key levels.

Style of rectangle lines — Options Explained

This setting allows traders to customize the appearance of the rectangle lines on their charts. Different styles can help in visual differentiation of support and resistance levels.

STYLE_DASH: A dashed line style, which can be less intrusive on the chart and suitable for traders who prefer a minimalistic approach.

STYLE_SOLID: A solid line style, providing a clear and strong visual representation of levels, ideal for traders who want to emphasize critical areas.

3. HOW IT WORKS

Core Calculation & Logic

This Expert Advisor identifies key support and resistance levels using the ZigZag indicator and alerts traders when price breaks these levels. The mathematical basis relies on price fluctuations to determine trend reversals.

By monitoring price action, the EA calculates potential breakout points, enabling traders to capitalize on market movements. It effectively combines technical analysis with automated alerts for timely decision-making.

Entry Strategies Explained

Breakout Strategy

BUY Signal: A breakout occurs when the price closes above the identified resistance level.

SELL Signal: A breakout occurs when the price closes below the identified support level.

Best For: Trending markets where significant price movements are expected after breakouts.

Step-by-Step Workflow

Step 1: Configure Settings Adjust the ZigZag depth and deviation to fine-tune breakout detection.

Step 2: Enable Alerts Set up alerts for breakout notifications via email, notifications, or on-screen alerts.

Step 3: Monitor Breakouts Watch for price action near support and resistance levels to identify potential trades.

Step 4: Execute Trades Enter trades based on confirmed breakouts, ensuring to set appropriate stop-loss and take-profit levels.

Step 5: Review Performance Analyze trade outcomes to refine strategies and improve future performance.

4. RISK MANAGEMENT FEATURES

This section outlines the risk management features integrated into the Expert Advisor to help protect your trading capital.

Feature Description Stop Loss Sets a predetermined level to limit potential losses on trades, protecting capital. Take Profit Automatically closes trades at a specified profit level to secure gains. Trailing Stop Adjusts the stop loss level as the market price moves in favor of the trade. Risk Percentage Allows traders to define the percentage of their account balance to risk on each trade. Maximum Drawdown Sets a limit on the maximum acceptable loss to prevent significant capital depletion.

Quick Start Guide

Follow these steps to get started in under 5 minutes:

Install the EA: Download and install the Breakout and Restest EA in your trading platform. Open a Chart: Select a currency pair and open a new chart window. Attach the EA: Drag and drop the EA onto the chart to apply it. Configure Settings: Adjust the input parameters to fit your trading strategy. Enable Alerts: Set up alerts for breakout notifications according to your preference. Monitor Performance: Keep an eye on the chart for breakout signals and execute trades. Review Trades: Analyze your trades periodically to improve your strategy.

Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4/MT5 | General Troubleshooting Guide

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