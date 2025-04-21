Hedge Assistant

Hedge Assistant - Hedge Assistant is an intuitive Expert Advisor (EA) designed to simplify hedge operations. This EA supports two hedge strategies: simple and double. For detailed explanations of these strategies, please refer to the instructional videos available on our YouTube channel (links and images attached).

Features:

  • Backtest: Backtesting is not possible, as orders are executed manually through the panel buttons, requiring direct trader intervention.
  • Buttons: The EA has three main buttons for opening buy or sell orders and closing all orders. Additionally, it displays useful information on the chart window to assist the trader. After the initial execution, the EA manages orders automatically until they are closed. The colors of the information above the buttons can be adjusted in the settings.


Configuration Data:

  • EA Name - The name of the EA; 
  • Lot - The lot size that will be used in the operations; 
  • Lots_Martingale - Multiplier that increases the lot size of the pending order; 
  • Distance - Parameter that defines the distance of the pending order for the Hedge; 
  • Close Money - Defines the amount at which the EA will close orders in profit on the first operation; Close Money Variable - Enables closing orders in profit variably, according to the number of open orders; 
  • Close Money 2 - Closing operations in profit with two orders open in a Hedge operation; 
  • Close Money 3 - Closing operations in profit with three orders open in a Hedge operation; 
  • Close Money Final - Closing operations in profit with more than 4 orders open in a Hedge operation; 
  • Cut Loss - Enables protection by Percentage; 
  • Cut Loss Percent - Percentage of the account in negative at which the EA closes all orders; 
  • Magic Number - Identification number of each EA. 
Strategies:

  • Simple Hedge: Opens a buy or sell order based on market trends or a point of entry identified by the trader. The EA will place a pending opposite order to perform the hedge. If the market moves in favor and reaches the *Close Money* value, all orders will be closed. Otherwise, the EA will continue to perform the hedge until the desired gain is achieved.
  
  • Double Hedge: Requires two chart windows of the same asset, with the EA applied to both. On one chart, a buy order is opened, and on the other, a sell order is opened. The EA manages both market and pending orders, ensuring that one of the orders will close with a profit, provided the *Close Money* and *Distance* settings are correct. After closing one order with profit, the EA will continue to hedge the other order until the desired gain is achieved. It is crucial that the magic numbers for the EAs are different to ensure independent operation.
Management:
Effective risk management is crucial. The EA includes a parameter for closing orders in case of account drawdown as programmed. If you choose not to use this feature, carefully adjust the settings, taking into account the value of your account for proper management.


Recommended Assets:

The strategies work best with assets that exhibit strong trends, such as XAUSUD, US30, and GER40. Other assets may also be used, but it is recommended to test the EA on a demo account before trading live.



Recommended products
NAS100 Auto Sl And TP
Moustapha Boulouz
5 (2)
Utilities
Introducing NAS100 Auto SL and TP Maker for MT4: Never miss setting StopLoss and TakeProfit again with our NAS100 Auto SL and TP Maker, an indispensable assistant for traders navigating the Nasdaq 100 market on MetaTrader 4. This tool is designed for those who seek a seamless solution to automate the management of StopLoss and TakeProfit levels. Key Features: Effortless Automation: Automatically monitors Nasdaq 100 trades without StopLoss and/or TakeProfit. Dynamically adjusts levels based on us
FREE
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Experts
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Grid Trading
Waseem Raza
5 (3)
Utilities
Grid Trading EA is a semi-automated one-click trading EA for both Normal Trading and Grid/Martingale Trading . Normal Trading Simply click Buy or Sell directly from the chart. The EA will automatically manage trades by: Setting Stop Loss and Take Profit Managing Trailing Stop Grid / Martingale Trading When Grid Trading mode is enabled, the EA will automatically open additional grid orders at specified distances while increasing the lot size based on your settings. Inputs & Settings Lots — Initia
Double HMA lines MTF
Pavel Zamoshnikov
5 (2)
Indicators
This is a multi-timeframe version of the popular Hull Moving Average (HMA). The Double HMA MTF Light indicator combines two timeframes on a single chart. The HMA of the higher timeframe defines the trend, and the HMA of the current timeframe defines short-term price movements. The indicator is freely distributed and hasn't audio signals or messages. Its main function is the visualization of price movements. If you need advanced functionality of the HMA multi-timeframe indicator (information ab
FREE
Rainbow MT4
Jamal El Alama
Indicators
Rainbow MT4 is a technical indicator based on Moving average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, it’s a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, it’s a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT4) based on Rainbow MT4 indicator, as you can see in the short video below is now available here .
FREE
PZ Trade Pad EA
PZ TRADING SLU
4.29 (31)
Utilities
This simple visual expert advisor allows you to trade easily from the chart. It handles risk management for you and can perform several useful tasks with your existing trades, saving time and making risk-management for each individual trade easier.  [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products   |  Get Help ] Trade easily from the chart Trade with precise risk management, hassle free Trade pending order with drag and drop price selection Set SL and TP levels with
FREE
ScalpingOne for MT4free
Xian Er Sha Ao
3 (1)
Utilities
Scalping Day Trading Support Utility Scalping One MT4 free One position is displayed with one button. View P & L, Lot, and Point in real time. It is possible to switch the display of positions of only chart currencies and all currency pairs.  (The free version has only 3 positions) Supports automatic identification in Japanese and English   Account currency notation corresponds to dollar, euro, pound, yen (automatic identification) The timeline drawing function can be linked with the clock disp
FREE
TSim
Sergey Kruglov
Utilities
Утилита  TSim   позволяет симулировать ручную торговлю в Тестере Стратегий MetaTrader 4. В панеле можно устанавливать размеры лота, тейпрофита и стоплосса. Панель имеет кнопки Sell   и Buy для выставления рыночных ордеров, а также кнопки CloseSell, CloseBuy и CloseAll для быстрого закрытия ордеров. Под панелью отображается список открытых ордеров. Внимание. Панель работает только в Визуальном режиме Тестера Стратегий MetaTrader 4.
FREE
SL and TP Setter
Giacomo Barone
4 (1)
Utilities
You can manually open a trade (one click), and this EA will take care of setting the SL and TP. SL and TP are set based on the number of pips you specify in the input screen. You can also choose monetary SL and TP. SL and TP are determined based on the weighted average price (WAP), so if you open a new trade, SL and TP will be updated according to the new WAP. The WAP is not unique but differentiated between buy and sell trades (this is useful only if you open opposite trades on the same chart)
FREE
One click closing Tool
Ding Xu
5 (1)
Utilities
一键平仓小工具，可以针对买单、卖单和挂单进行批量操作，可以操作当前图表订单和所有订单，简单高效。 第一行第一个按钮是关闭当前图表 品种 所有买单，第二个按钮是关闭当前图表品种的所有卖单，第三个按钮是关闭当前图表 品种 的所有订单； 第二行 第一个按钮是删除当前图表 品种 所有买单挂单，第二个按钮是 删除 当前图表品种的所有卖单 挂单 ，第三个按钮是 删除 当前图表 品种 的所有 挂单 ； 第三行第一个按钮是关闭所有 品种的全部买单，第二个按钮是关闭所有 品种的全 卖单，第三个按钮是关闭所有 品种的全部订单； 第四行第一个按钮是删除所有 品种全部买单挂单 ，第二个按钮是 删除 全部品种 的全部卖单挂单 ，第三个按钮是删除 全部品种 的全部挂单 。 希望此程序能对您有用
FREE
FX Info Spread
Pedro Fernandez
4 (2)
Utilities
Minimalist and fully customizable info panel. It works on any chart and timeframe, with 2 - 4 digits brokers and with 3 - 5 digits ones. It can show: Current Spread in pips (1 decimal digit if you are on a 3 - 5 digits broker) ATR (Average True Range) in pips Current Server Time Current GMT Time Important Account Info: Current Leverage and Stop-out Level (%) Time left for the current bar. Very useful on 4 h charts All info labels have a tooltip with the same data Available customizations : Enabl
FREE
Quantum Smart Signals
Shaaban Riad
Indicators
Quantum Falcon Signal Free is a smart visual trading indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for Forex and Gold traders. The indicator combines: • Trend analysis • RSI momentum confirmation • MACD momentum filtering • ATR volatility filtering • Higher timeframe confirmation • Smart exit signal detection Main Features: • Smart Buy and Sell signals • Exit Buy / Exit Sell alerts • Real-time dashboard on chart • Professional candle arrows • Multi-timeframe trend confirmation • ATR market volatility filt
FREE
PZ Easy Trading EA MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
4 (1)
Utilities
A simple trade assistant that allows to easily buy and sell with the desired leverage. It was created for the eventual or novice trader and inspired in popular web-based trading platforms such as eToro or Binary.com. It features a set of trading buttons implementing different leverage options, and an additional button to close all trades. All trades are placed with a stop-loss according to the leverage used. It'll be particularly useful to those traders migrating from other platforms to Metatra
FREE
IceFX TradeInfo
Norbert Mereg
4.77 (44)
Utilities
IceFX’s TradeInfo is an utility indicator which displays the most important information of the current account and position. Displayed information: Information about the current account (Balance, Equity, Free Margin). Current spread, current drawdown (DD), planned profit, expected losses, etc. Number of open position(s), volume (LOT), profit. Today’s and yesterday’s range. Remaining time to the next candle. Last day profit information (with integrated IceFX ProfitInfo indicator). Risk-based LOT
FREE
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.54 (28)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
DF Fibonacci Trader Pro MT4
Mark David Griffin
Utilities
DF Fib Trader Pro DF Fib Trader Pro is an automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 4. It uses Fibonacci-based price levels combined with trend and structure analysis to define entry and exit points. The EA supports both long and short positions and includes built-in risk management parameters. Core Features: Uses Fibonacci retracement and extension logic to plot entry, SL and TP points. Configurable lot size and stop loss/take profit levels Choice of 1 or 2 entry points Supports fixed o
FREE
Signalator Lot Size Evaluator MT4
SIGNALATOR LIMITED
Utilities
Signalator Lot Size Evaluator MT4 is a free local MetaTrader 4 utility for manual traders. It helps calculate an estimated lot size before opening a trade manually. The calculation is based on account size, trade direction, entry price, stop loss, risk percentage or fixed money risk, and broker symbol settings. The main purpose is simple: Enter your setup → define your risk → get the suggested lot size. The panel also shows useful pre-trade information such as spread, risk amount, SL/TP distance
FREE
VR Color Levels MT4
Vladimir Pastushak
5 (2)
Utilities
VR Color Levels is a handy tool for those who apply technical analysis using elements such as trendline, rectangle and text. It is possible to add text directly to the chart and take screenshots. You can find settings, set files, demo versions, instructions, problem solving, at [blog] You can read or write reviews at [link] Version for [MetaTrader 5] Working with the indicator is carried out in one click . To do this, click on the button with the line, after which a trend line will appear unde
FREE
Auto Fibonacci With EMA
Md Atiqul Islam
Indicators
The Auto Fibonacci Indicator is a professional technical analysis tool that automatically draws Fibonacci retracement levels based on the most recent closed Daily (D1) or 4-Hour (H4) candle. These levels are widely used by traders to identify key support , resistance , and trend reversal zones . This version is designed for manual trading and supports a powerful trading strategy using Fibonacci levels combined with a 50-period EMA (Exponential Moving Average) , which you can easily add from MT4
FREE
Smart FVG indicator MT4
Ahmad Kazbar
4.8 (5)
Indicators
Smart FVG Indicator MT4   delivers professional Fair Value Gap (FVG) detection, monitoring, and alerting directly on your charts. It combines   ATR-based filtering   with structure-aware logic to remove noise, adapt to liquidity, and keep only the most relevant imbalances for precise decisions. Key Advantages Accurate FVG detection:   Identifies genuine inefficiencies, not just simple candle gaps. ATR-based precision:   Adaptive sensitivity filters out low-quality signals across markets and time
FREE
Candle Pattern Finder MT4
Dwi Nur Prasetyo
Indicators
Candle Pattern Finder Candle Pattern Finder is a powerful MT4 indicator designed to help traders easily detect key candlestick patterns in real-time. Whether you're trading trends, reversals, or consolidations, this tool highlights important price action signals directly on the chart — helping you make faster and more confident trading decisions. Detects popular candlestick patterns: Bullish/Bearish Engulfing Hammer & Inverted Hammer Shooting Star & Hanging Man Three White Soldiers Three Black
FREE
Trendsurfer Trailing Stop Manager
Christian Becker
Utilities
Automate your Trendsurfer trailing stop management - day and night With this Expert Advisor for Metatrader 4 you save time, avoid mistakes and trade more relaxed - specially developed for the Trendsurfer trading system. Always the right stop loss Fully automatic Simple to use Saves you time How it works 1. download the Expert Advisor and install it in Metatrader 4 (I will give you instructions on how to do this) 2. define your stop-loss rule 3. run your computer or VPS - the Expert Advisor
Trade History Drawer
David Leander Tschacher
Indicators
Trade History Drawer is an indicator for MetaTrader 4. It shows trades on the chart and draws them in customized colors. Furthermore, the indicator shows a trade summary and saves a CSV history file for either one selected pair or all pairs. Inputs General Settings Number Trades : Number of trades to be drawn on the chart, if -1 then all trades Magic Number : Only trades with this magic number, if -1 then ignore Line Style : Line Style Line Thickness : Line Thickness Arrow Size : Arrow Size
Macd Martin
Roman Yablonskiy
2.5 (2)
Experts
Double Breakout   is an automatic expert advisor with two separate strateges that uses martingale. The MACD indicator with adjustable parameters is used as inputs for each flow of orders. The specified takeprofit and stoploss levels are used to exit the position.  General recommendation The minimum recommended deposit is 1000 cents. Spread is recommended not more than 3 points. It is better to use trend currency pairs. The martingale parameter can be set from 0.1 to any value. When martingale i
FREE
Harvest FX
Sayan Vandenhout
4.56 (9)
Experts
Harvest FX USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000 a
FREE
MACD LevelTrader
Eduard Gluhov
Experts
Эксперт  MACD_LevelTrader создан для торговле валютной пары XAUUSD. Данная версия это наработки того, что можно извлечь  из  индикатора MACD и Moving Average.   Важно перед тестированием изменить настройку с 1000 на 5000                       Offset in points UP from SMA200 for sell            5000                       Offset in points DOWN from SMA200 for buy        5000   Тайм фрейм  М5. Два варианта логики, П араметр  true=вход по уровню  MACD + SMA200, false=вход по MACD  Тестируйте на демо
FREE
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Auto FIBO Pro"   Crypto_Forex  indicator  - is great auxiliary tool in trading! Indicator automatically calculate and place on chart Fibo levels and local trend lines (red color). Fibonacci levels indicate key areas where price can reverse. Most important levels are 23.6%, 38.2%, 50% and 61.8%. You can use it   for reversal scalping  or for zone grid trading. There are plenty of opportunities to  improve your current system using Auto FIBO Pro indicator as well. It has Info Spread Swap Displa
Correlation Beast EA
Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
Experts
Correlation Beast V2.05 - Skyrocket Your Forex Trading! Unlock the power of currency correlations with Correlation Beast V2.5 , the ultimate Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4! Designed for traders who crave precision and profitability, this EA leverages advanced correlation strategies to identify high-probability trades. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this tool is your key to mastering the Forex market! Why Choose Correlation Beast V2.5? Powerful Correlation Trading Trade sma
PZ Penta O MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
2.33 (3)
Indicators
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
Angry bull Option Binary
Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
1 (1)
Utilities
Angry Bull Option Binary   This is a Binary Options robot, which contains 7 strategies, you can backtest it to check what the best strategies are Settings Initial Batch Value Dynamic Investment = If activated it will use an automatic lot according to its capital Balance ($) w/ backtest = Starting balance to backtest PorcRiscoInvestment = It will be the value of % for the automatic lot if it is activated Expiration (in minutes) = It will be the expiration time of orders in Binary Options Magic
Buyers of this product also purchase
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (445)
Utilities
Trade Manager MT4 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 4, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, or crypto, Trade M
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (110)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally  fast trade copying with the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking to inc
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (197)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
Utilities
Professional Trade Copier for MetaTrader 4 Fast, professional, and reliable trade copier for MetaTrader 4 . COPYLOT helps you copy Forex trades between MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 terminals with flexible synchronization for different account setups. COPYLOT MT4 version supports: MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Hedge to MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Netting to MetaTrader 4   MT5 version Full Description + DEMO + PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files How To Test and Optimize A
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.43 (7)
Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Trend Line Optimizer
Evgenii Aksenov
4.11 (19)
Utilities
This is an automatic parameter optimizer for the   Trend Line PRO   indicator Easily and quickly you will select the optimal parameters for your favorite Trend Line PRO indicator.  Optimization takes only a few seconds. The optimizer allows you to find the best parameters for each pair and period: Amplitude, TP1-TP3, StopLoss, as well as values for Time Filter and HTF Filter on the selected history section (Days)  To optimize different timeframes, you need a different range of history: M5-M15
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (95)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Before making a purchase, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Download the trial version of the application for a demonstration account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk cal
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (10)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.59 (34)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . PROMOTION - If you have already purchased the "Trade Copier MT4," you can receive the "Trade Copier MT5" for free (for copying MT4 > MT5 and MT4 < MT5). For more detailed information about the conditions, please contact us via private message
Zone Trader MT4
Lee Samson
5 (1)
Utilities
Trade support and resistance or supply and demand zones automatically once you have identified the key areas you want to trade from. This EA allows you to draw buy and sell zones with a single click and then place them exactly where you expect price to turn. The EA then monitors those zones and will automatically take trades based on price action you specify for the zones. Once the initial trade is taken, the EA will then get out in profit at the opposite zone you place, which becomes the target
Fibo Alert Ultimate
ISO Financial Services
3.71 (7)
Utilities
This tool adds alerts to your Fibo Retracement and Fibo Expansion objects on the chart. It also features a handy menu to change Fibo settings easily and quickly! Features Alert for Fibo Retracement and Fibo Expansion levels. Sound, Mobile and Email alert. Up to 20 Fibo Levels. Continuous sound alert every few seconds till a user clicks on the chart to turn it OFF. Single sound alert with pop-up window. Keeping all user settings even after changing timeframes. New handy menu to change Fibo setti
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
Utilities
Working Trial Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 is not just a simple local trade copier; it is a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with its blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both   Master (sender) and Slave (receiver)   modes, with real-time synchronization of
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (25)
Utilities
This product filters all expert advisors and manual charts during news time. It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from here onwards
Riskless Pyramid
Snapdragon Systems Ltd
5 (1)
Utilities
Introduction This powerful MT4 trade mangement EA offers a way potentially to aggressively multiply trade profits in a riskfree manner. Once a trade has been entered with a defined stoploss and take profit target then the EA will add three pyramid add-on trades in order to increase the overall level of profit. The user sets the total combined profit target to be gained if everything works out. This can be specified either as a multiple of the original trade profit or as a total dollar amount. Fo
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (38)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the Grid manual will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. Ful
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.87 (31)
Utilities
Close If Profit or Loss with Trailing for MetaTrader 4 — automatic closing by total profit or loss A reliable trade-management utility for MetaTrader 4 that automatically closes positions when the total profit or total loss reaches the level you set. The Expert Advisor monitors open trades, calculates floating profit and loss, can trail profit, and helps close positions faster than manual reaction. MetaTrader 4 is still used by many manual traders, grid traders, scalpers, and Expert Advisor use
DrawDown Limiter MT4
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
Utilities
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Trade Copier Professional MT4
Tola Moses Hector
Utilities
Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (54)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Support and Resistance Dashboard MT4
Amir Atif
5 (2)
Utilities
Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
Trade Reverse Copie4
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Utilities
Feel free to contact me for any extra features :) [SEE MT5 VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128846 The Local Reverse Copier is an Expert Advisor designed to synchronize positions between a Master account and a Slave account with a twist: it reverses the trades. When a buy position is opened on the Master account, the EA opens a sell position on the Slave account, and vice versa. This allows for a unique form of trade copying where positions are mirrored in opposite directions bet
Telegram to MT4 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 4. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT4 terminal. An MT5 version is also available. Setup guide and app
Master Close via Telegram for MT4
Tuan Nghia Phan
Utilities
Master Close via Telegram can help you perform some management tasks on MT4/MT5 remotely via your Telegram by one click, easy to set up & use. Demo here (see more Master Notify   Master Control  ) ************************************************************************************ LIST OF COMMANDS: info_acc -  Get account info info_pen -   Get pending orders details info_pos -   Get positions details info_pos_sum -   Get positions summary close_pen -   Delete all pending orders close_pos_all -
More from author
Hedge Assistant MT5
Fernando Jose Anton
4.5 (2)
Utilities
Hedge Assistant   - Hedge Assistant is an intuitive Expert Advisor (EA) designed to simplify hedge operations. This EA supports two hedge strategies: simple and double. For detailed explanations of these strategies, please refer to the instructional videos available on our YouTube channel (links and images attached). Features: Backtest:   Backtesting is not possible, as orders are executed manually through the panel buttons, requiring direct trader intervention. Buttons:   The EA has three main
MultiScanFX MT4
Fernando Jose Anton
Experts
Important: For the best results, the configuration should be used as shown in the example below: Example 1 - USDJPY - Timeframe M5 - Account $5,000 USD This configuration works well for proprietary desk testing. EA Name : MultiScanFX Lots : 0.01 Lot_Multiplication : 1.7 / 2.0 SL_pips : 35 TP_pips : 50 END_candle_ID_1 : 100 END_candle_ID_2 : 20 Magic Number : 6000 MultiScanFX - It is an intuitive Expert Advisor (EA) designed to scan large amounts of data in real-time and analyze them using the
MultiScanFX MT5
Fernando Jose Anton
Experts
Important: For the best results, the configuration should be used as shown in the example below: Example 1 - USDJPY - Timeframe M5 - Account $5,000 USD This configuration works well for proprietary desk testing. EA Name : MultiScanFX Lots : 0.01 Lot_Multiplication : 1.7 / 2.0 SL_pips : 35 TP_pips : 50 END_candle_ID_1 : 100 END_candle_ID_2 : 20 Magic Number : 6000 MultiScanFX - It is an intuitive Expert Advisor (EA) designed to scan large amounts of data in real-time and analyze it using the
ArcturusFX MT5
Fernando Jose Anton
Experts
ArcturusFX Manual: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/760580 Recommended Asset: GBPUSD - Time Frame: 5M - 15M - 30M - 1H Current Price: $30.00 – The price will be adjusted based on the number of licenses sold – Final Price: $199.99. About ArcturusFX ArcturusFX is an Expert Advisor designed to deliver high-precision trading , using an advanced algorithm that combines multiple indicators to implement an effective strategy. Main Features: Grid-based strategy: Includes a Hedge option on the first
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review