Hedge Assistant MT5

4.5

Hedge Assistant - Hedge Assistant is an intuitive Expert Advisor (EA) designed to simplify hedge operations. This EA supports two hedge strategies: simple and double. For detailed explanations of these strategies, please refer to the instructional videos available on our YouTube channel (links and images attached).

Features:

  • Backtest: Backtesting is not possible, as orders are executed manually through the panel buttons, requiring direct trader intervention.
  • Buttons: The EA has three main buttons for opening buy or sell orders and closing all orders. Additionally, it displays useful information on the chart window to assist the trader. After the initial execution, the EA manages orders automatically until they are closed. The colors of the information above the buttons can be adjusted in the settings.


Configuration Data:

  • EA Name - The name of the EA; 
  • Lot - The lot size that will be used in the operations; 
  • Lots_Martingale - Multiplier that increases the lot size of the pending order; 
  • Distance - Parameter that defines the distance of the pending order for the Hedge; 
  • Close Money - Defines the amount at which the EA will close orders in profit on the first operation; Close Money Variable - Enables closing orders in profit variably, according to the number of open orders; 
  • Close Money 2 - Closing operations in profit with two orders open in a Hedge operation; 
  • Close Money 3 - Closing operations in profit with three orders open in a Hedge operation; 
  • Close Money Final - Closing operations in profit with more than 4 orders open in a Hedge operation; 
  • Cut Loss - Enables protection by Percentage; 
  • Cut Loss Percent - Percentage of the account in negative at which the EA closes all orders; 
  • Magic Number - Identification number of each EA. 
Strategies:

  • Simple Hedge: Opens a buy or sell order based on market trends or a point of entry identified by the trader. The EA will place a pending opposite order to perform the hedge. If the market moves in favor and reaches the *Close Money* value, all orders will be closed. Otherwise, the EA will continue to perform the hedge until the desired gain is achieved.
  
  • Double Hedge: Requires two chart windows of the same asset, with the EA applied to both. On one chart, a buy order is opened, and on the other, a sell order is opened. The EA manages both market and pending orders, ensuring that one of the orders will close with a profit, provided the *Close Money* and *Distance* settings are correct. After closing one order with profit, the EA will continue to hedge the other order until the desired gain is achieved. It is crucial that the magic numbers for the EAs are different to ensure independent operation.
Management:
Effective risk management is crucial. The EA includes a parameter for closing orders in case of account drawdown as programmed. If you choose not to use this feature, carefully adjust the settings, taking into account the value of your account for proper management.


Recommended Assets:

The strategies work best with assets that exhibit strong trends, such as XAUSUD, US30, and GER40. Other assets may also be used, but it is recommended to test the EA on a demo account before trading live.




Reviews 2
anderson_fernando.silva
22
anderson_fernando.silva 2025.02.04 00:47 
 

Fernando dono do EA é muito prestativo, me auxiliou em todas as dúvidas que eu tive. Sobre o EA super recomendo, muito bem programado, se souber usar é uma otima ferramentamenta

alyssonmacedodelima
19
alyssonmacedodelima 2026.04.24 10:20 
 

preciso de suporte

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Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (7)
Utilities
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Utilities
Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
5 (1)
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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Hedge Assistant
Fernando Jose Anton
Utilities
Hedge Assistant - Hedge Assistant is an intuitive Expert Advisor (EA) designed to simplify hedge operations. This EA supports two hedge strategies: simple and double. For detailed explanations of these strategies, please refer to the instructional videos available on our YouTube channel (links and images attached). Features: Backtest: Backtesting is not possible, as orders are executed manually through the panel buttons, requiring direct trader intervention. Buttons: The EA has three main button
MultiScanFX MT4
Fernando Jose Anton
Experts
Important: For the best results, the configuration should be used as shown in the example below: Example 1 - USDJPY - Timeframe M5 - Account $5,000 USD This configuration works well for proprietary desk testing. EA Name : MultiScanFX Lots : 0.01 Lot_Multiplication : 1.7 / 2.0 SL_pips : 35 TP_pips : 50 END_candle_ID_1 : 100 END_candle_ID_2 : 20 Magic Number : 6000 MultiScanFX - It is an intuitive Expert Advisor (EA) designed to scan large amounts of data in real-time and analyze them using the
MultiScanFX MT5
Fernando Jose Anton
Experts
Important: For the best results, the configuration should be used as shown in the example below: Example 1 - USDJPY - Timeframe M5 - Account $5,000 USD This configuration works well for proprietary desk testing. EA Name : MultiScanFX Lots : 0.01 Lot_Multiplication : 1.7 / 2.0 SL_pips : 35 TP_pips : 50 END_candle_ID_1 : 100 END_candle_ID_2 : 20 Magic Number : 6000 MultiScanFX - It is an intuitive Expert Advisor (EA) designed to scan large amounts of data in real-time and analyze it using the
ArcturusFX MT5
Fernando Jose Anton
Experts
ArcturusFX Manual: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/760580 Recommended Asset: GBPUSD - Time Frame: 5M - 15M - 30M - 1H Current Price: $30.00 – The price will be adjusted based on the number of licenses sold – Final Price: $199.99. About ArcturusFX ArcturusFX is an Expert Advisor designed to deliver high-precision trading , using an advanced algorithm that combines multiple indicators to implement an effective strategy. Main Features: Grid-based strategy: Includes a Hedge option on the first
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alyssonmacedodelima
19
alyssonmacedodelima 2026.04.24 10:20 
 

preciso de suporte

Fernando Jose Anton
547
Reply from developer Fernando Jose Anton 2026.04.24 11:18
Te respondi no privado, na mensagem qual me enviou!
anderson_fernando.silva
22
anderson_fernando.silva 2025.02.04 00:47 
 

Fernando dono do EA é muito prestativo, me auxiliou em todas as dúvidas que eu tive. Sobre o EA super recomendo, muito bem programado, se souber usar é uma otima ferramentamenta

Fernando Jose Anton
547
Reply from developer Fernando Jose Anton 2025.02.04 16:45
Anderson, obrigado pelo feedback, espero que essa ferramenta te ajude no seu dia a dia de operação...
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