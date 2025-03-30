ArcturusFX MT5

ArcturusFX Manual:

About ArcturusFX

ArcturusFX is an Expert Advisor designed to deliver high-precision trading, using an advanced algorithm that combines multiple indicators to implement an effective strategy.

Main Features:

Grid-based strategy: Includes a Hedge option on the first order for greater protection and a guaranteed profit.

Includes a on the first order for greater protection and a guaranteed profit. Flexible lot configuration: Choose between lots proportional to the account balance or fixed lots , depending on your strategy.

Choose between or , depending on your strategy. Programmable trading days: Set the days of the week when the robot will operate, providing greater control and customization.

Set the when the robot will operate, providing Configurable spread protection: Adapts to market conditions, ensuring safety during high volatility periods.

With its efficiency, versatility, and advanced functionalities, ArcturusFX is an essential choice, whether as part of a diversified portfolio or as an independent solution for your automated trading operations.

