ArcturusFX MT5
- Experts
- Fernando Jose Anton
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 30 March 2025
- Activations: 20
ArcturusFX Manual:
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/760580
Recommended Asset: GBPUSD - Time Frame: 5M
Current Price: $69.00 – The price will be adjusted based on the number of licenses sold – Final Price: $199.99.
About ArcturusFX
ArcturusFX is an Expert Advisor designed to deliver high-precision trading, using an advanced algorithm that combines multiple indicators to implement an effective strategy.
Main Features:
- Grid-based strategy: Includes a Hedge option on the first order for greater protection and a guaranteed profit.
- Flexible lot configuration: Choose between lots proportional to the account balance or fixed lots, depending on your strategy.
- Programmable trading days: Set the days of the week when the robot will operate, providing greater control and customization.
- Configurable spread protection: Adapts to market conditions, ensuring safety during high volatility periods.
With its efficiency, versatility, and advanced functionalities, ArcturusFX is an essential choice, whether as part of a diversified portfolio or as an independent solution for your automated trading operations.
