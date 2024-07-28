Easy Trade share to MT4 Client

Product Description: MT4 Trade Copier with Advanced Features





MT4 Trade Copier is designed to streamline and enhance your trading experience by allowing seamless replication of trades across multiple accounts. It offers advanced features to cater to different trading needs and preferences.





Features:





Master/Slave Selection:





Easily choose between master and slave modes to manage trades effectively.

Multiplier for Slave Accounts:





Set a multiplier to adjust the size of trades copied to slave accounts, allowing for customized risk management.

Master's Suffix and Slave's Suffix:





Configure suffixes to differentiate between master and slave symbols, ensuring accurate trade copying.

Enable Symbol Replacement:





Replace symbols between master and slave accounts using a simple mapping system. For example, GOLD=XAUUSD, SILVER=XAGUSD .

Reverse Copy Trades:





Option to reverse the direction of trades, providing flexibility for different market conditions.

Mirror Copy SL/TP:





Mirror the Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) settings from the master account, ensuring consistent risk management across accounts.

Input Parameters:





Master/Slave Mode:





Select whether the account will act as the master or slave in the trade copier setup.

Trade Multiplier:





Define the multiplier for trade sizes in slave accounts.

Master's Suffix:





Specify the suffix used for the master account's symbols.

Slave's Suffix:





Specify the suffix for the slave account's symbols.

Symbol Replacement Mappings:





Input symbol mappings for replacing master symbols with corresponding slave symbols, e.g., GOLD=XAUUSD .

Reverse Copy Trades:





Enable or disable reversing trades (true/false).

Mirror SL/TP Settings:





Option to mirror Stop Loss and Take Profit settings from the master account (true/false).

Our Trade Copier offers a user-friendly interface and customizable settings to suit various trading strategies, ensuring a seamless and efficient trading experience.