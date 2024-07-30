Trend Pulse
- Göstergeler
- Mohamed Hassan
- Sürüm: 2.0
- Güncellendi: 2 Ekim 2024
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
Introducing Trend Pulse, a unique and robust indicator capable of detecting bullish, bearish, and even ranging trends! Trend Pulse uses a special algorithm to filter out market noise with real precision. If the current symbol is moving sideways, Trend Pulse will send you a ranging signal, letting you know that it's not a good time to enter a trade. This excellent system makes Trend Pulse one of the best tools for traders!
Why Choose Trend Pulse?
- Never lags and never repaints: Signals appear at candle close with precision.
- 3 different signals: Buy, Sell & Ranging signals.
- 6 different trend strength: Strong Buy, Strong Sell, Strong Ranging, Neutral, Aggressive Sell, Aggressive Buy.
- Smart Ranging Period Detection: Ranging periods are automatically shown in real-time when the market is moving sideways.
- Complete Trend Screener Dashboard: Unlimited symbols can be added to visually see the trend on each timeframe from M1 to Monthly. The final trend is automatically given to you based on specific calculations.
- Perfect combination with any indicators: Are you using an indicator that you really like? Before entering your trade, double check with Trend Pulse to make sure that you're on the right side of the trend!
- Aggressive Trend Alerts: When a symbol becomes in an aggressive trend, you automatically get an alert!
Visual Features
- Buy Arrows, Sell Arrows & Ranging Marks are visually shown with a shiny effect. Colors can be changed to your liking.
- Trend Dashboard Panel can be moved anywhere in your chart. You can add unlimited symbols with their prefix/suffix.
- Symbols & Timeframes are clickable to easily switch between them.
- Any timeframe can be turned on/off through the inputs.
Push Notifications
- Terminal/Alert notification
- Phone Push notification
- Email notification
An interesting indicator with wide possibilities. Well done.