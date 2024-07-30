Trend Pulse

Introducing Trend Pulse, a unique and robust indicator capable of detecting bullish, bearish, and even ranging trends! Trend Pulse uses a special algorithm to filter out market noise with real precision. If the current symbol is moving sideways, Trend Pulse will send you a ranging signal, letting you know that it's not a good time to enter a trade. This excellent system makes Trend Pulse one of the best tools for traders!


Why Choose Trend Pulse?

  • Never lags and never repaints: Signals appear at candle close with precision.
  • 3 different signals: Buy, Sell & Ranging signals. 
  • 6 different trend strength: Strong Buy, Strong Sell, Strong Ranging, Neutral, Aggressive Sell, Aggressive Buy.
  • Smart Ranging Period Detection: Ranging periods are automatically shown in real-time when the market is moving sideways.
  • Complete Trend Screener Dashboard: Unlimited symbols can be added to visually see the trend on each timeframe from M1 to Monthly. The final trend is automatically given to you based on specific calculations.
  • Perfect combination with any indicators: Are you using an indicator that you really like? Before entering your trade, double check with Trend Pulse to make sure that you're on the right side of the trend!
  • Aggressive Trend Alerts: When a symbol becomes in an aggressive trend, you automatically get an alert! 

Visual Features

  • Buy Arrows, Sell Arrows & Ranging Marks are visually shown with a shiny effect. Colors can be changed to your liking. 
  • Trend Dashboard Panel can be moved anywhere in your chart. You can add unlimited symbols with their prefix/suffix.
  • Symbols & Timeframes are clickable to easily switch between them.
  • Any timeframe can be turned on/off through the inputs.

Push Notifications

  • Terminal/Alert notification
  • Phone Push notification
  • Email notification





İncelemeler 9
DanyLbc747
1223
DanyLbc747 2024.08.20 12:44 
 

An interesting indicator with wide possibilities. Well done.

ninadnaik25
208
ninadnaik25 2024.08.15 11:59 
 

One of the most amazing indicator's from Mo, as have been his other indicators and EAs. Nice indicator with different settings to play around and test. The best part is the Summary it provides. Top work Mo :) Mo is always available to answer any related queries, ever so patient.

cam028
6392
cam028 2024.08.03 04:10 
 

great product made my money back from purchasing product on my first trade , Also fast customer service

Jun Ito
616
Jun Ito 2025.01.05 07:32 
 

How can I win this?

MMrai
127
MMrai 2024.12.04 23:51 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Mohamed Hassan
29429
Geliştiriciden yanıt Mohamed Hassan 2024.12.06 22:41
Wow! Thank you so much for your kind feedback regarding Trend Pulse! Glad to hear that you like this indicator my friend! It's indeed an indispensable tool for traders such as yourself! Happy trading =)
Florian Maxime Benjam Mauduit
2657
Florian Maxime Benjam Mauduit 2024.11.26 05:03 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Mohamed Hassan
29429
Geliştiriciden yanıt Mohamed Hassan 2024.11.28 15:56
Thank you so much my dear friend Florian!!!
wuzzy66
992
wuzzy66 2024.11.24 23:24 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Mohamed Hassan
29429
Geliştiriciden yanıt Mohamed Hassan 2024.11.25 17:48
Thank you so much my friend for your feedback! Kindly check your private messages, I have sent you the PDF strategy and documentation :)
Bao Long Nguyen
161
Bao Long Nguyen 2024.08.30 08:42 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Mohamed Hassan
29429
Geliştiriciden yanıt Mohamed Hassan 2024.08.30 08:43
Dear Bao, I replied to you in private! Thank you for your support!!
DanyLbc747
1223
DanyLbc747 2024.08.20 12:44 
 

An interesting indicator with wide possibilities. Well done.

Mohamed Hassan
29429
Geliştiriciden yanıt Mohamed Hassan 2024.08.20 18:20
Thank you so much for your feedback Dany =) Glad to know that you like Trend Pulse!
ninadnaik25
208
ninadnaik25 2024.08.15 11:59 
 

One of the most amazing indicator's from Mo, as have been his other indicators and EAs. Nice indicator with different settings to play around and test. The best part is the Summary it provides. Top work Mo :) Mo is always available to answer any related queries, ever so patient.

Mohamed Hassan
29429
Geliştiriciden yanıt Mohamed Hassan 2024.08.15 17:01
Thank you so much dear Ninad for always sticking with my work and always supporting me! You're the best and you know it =)!!
cam028
6392
cam028 2024.08.03 04:10 
 

great product made my money back from purchasing product on my first trade , Also fast customer service

Mohamed Hassan
29429
Geliştiriciden yanıt Mohamed Hassan 2024.08.03 04:25
Wow!!! Glad to hear that you’re being successful with Trend Pulse. Thank you for your awesome feedback! Happy trading =)
lauro1956
5732
lauro1956 2024.08.01 16:10 
 

Third Indicator I bought from Mr. Hassan Excellent quality all of them

Mohamed Hassan
29429
Geliştiriciden yanıt Mohamed Hassan 2024.08.01 16:12
You're a legend! Thank you so much for your support brother =)
İncelemeye yanıt