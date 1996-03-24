Mafia Spikes EA

Capitalizing on market volatility trading Boom and Crash spike's.

Mafia Spikes EA is a high-performance Boom and Crash index trading robot specifically designed to  catch spikes, operating on 1 minute time-frame, and is engineered to detect and exploit spike movements with outstanding accuracy.Mafia's  spike detection algorithm identifies lucrative spike opportunities in Boom and Crash indices, this robot identifies potential spike opportunities and executes trades automatically.

Key Features:

  • Spike Detection using sophisticated algorithm designed to identify spiking opportunities.
  • Automated trading , executing trades on 1 minute time-frame on your for 24/7.
  • Very good for scalping .
  • Specifically designed for trading Boom and Crash.
  • Advanced risk management.

Why Mafia Spikes EA:

  • Enhanced spike catching with outstanding accuracy .
  • Emotional trading elimination,let Mafia Spikes EA handle trades for you.
  • The strategy in the EA is one of kind.
  • Easy to mange and use the EA.
  • Does not require any knowledge to use it.
  • Good and manageable risk management.

When using the EA, on your input select Boom , for trading Boom 1000 or Boom 500 or Boom 300 AND on you input select Crash for trading trading Crash 1000 or Crash 500 or Crash 300.

By using Mafia Spikes EA trades can elevate their trading experience and gain a competitive edge in the Boom and Crash index

The price increases with the number of purchases.


Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
