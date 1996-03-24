Capitalizing on market volatility trading Boom and Crash spike's.

Mafia Spikes EA is a high-performance Boom and Crash index trading robot specifically designed to catch spikes, operating on 1 minute time-frame, and is engineered to detect and exploit spike movements with outstanding accuracy.Mafia's spike detection algorithm identifies lucrative spike opportunities in Boom and Crash indices, this robot identifies potential spike opportunities and executes trades automatically.

Key Features:

Spike Detection using sophisticated algorithm designed to identify spiking opportunities.

Automated trading , executing trades on 1 minute time-frame on your for 24/7.

Very good for scalping .



Specifically designed for trading Boom and Crash.

Advanced risk management.

Why Mafia Spikes EA:

Enhanced spike catching with outstanding accuracy .



Emotional trading elimination,let Mafia Spikes EA handle trades for you.

The strategy in the EA is one of kind.



Easy to mange and use the EA.

Does not require any knowledge to use it.

Good and manageable risk management.

When using the EA, on your input select Boom , for trading Boom 1000 or Boom 500 or Boom 300 AND on you input select Crash for trading trading Crash 1000 or Crash 500 or Crash 300.

By using Mafia Spikes EA trades can elevate their trading experience and gain a competitive edge in the Boom and Crash index

The price increases with the number of purchases.





