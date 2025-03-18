TripleBullet

Achieving the Ultimate Hands-Off Approach

"Isn't there an EA that can be operated with true peace of mind?"


Even though it's called automated trading (automatic settlement), if you still have to think and adjust settings each time, isn't it more like "semi-automatic trading"? This not only leads to potential losses but also significant time loss.


Ultimately, despite investing a considerable amount of money in EA:


It's less likely to be profitable in the long run.
Losses can occur unnoticed.
The time spent monitoring before and after implementation remains unchanged, resulting in lost opportunities.


The main features of this EA

This EA pursues to the utmost extent various aspects demanded by EAs such as 'risk,' 'time,' and 'profit'.


"Resilience" Unaffected by Market Conditions

This EA employs a grid trading strategy, which is its cornerstone. One of the greatest strengths of grid trading lies in its independence from market conditions and past data. Even in the face of significant fluctuations or uncertain factors in the market environment, grid trading remains resilient and effective over the long term.


The running costs are low, and there is no need to worry about settings every time you introduce the EA. This is one of the strengths of this EA.


Diversification

In this EA, trading with "3 pairs" is possible. The advantage of being able to use multiple currencies is the ability to reduce risk through diversification.


Example settings:

  • Pairs with low market volatility (e.g., USDCHF / EURGBP / AUDNZD)

  • Pairs with negative correlation (e.g., USDJPY / S&P500)


There are no restrictions on currency pairs. You can choose from a wide range of options.


Examples:

S&P500 (CFD), Bitcoin (BTCUSD), Gold, and more are available for selection.


Safety Feature

We have incorporated a safety feature that provides peace of mind in abundance.


  • When the drawdown rate, available margin, or margin maintenance rate exceeds a certain threshold, new trades will be halted.

  • The lot size decreases when there is a significant unrealized loss, and increases when the unrealized loss is small. This design minimizes the occurrence of "irrecoverable losses."

  • By adopting market orders, trades can be restricted when spreads suddenly widen.


An EA developed with such meticulous consideration for the user's "risk" is indeed rare. It allows for the pursuit of profits without being solely fixated on them.


Looking at TripleBullet in Numbers

Here is the actual performance data of TripleBullet, operated by the author using a live account for approximately two and a half years from October 2022 to March 2025.

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2240348


It shows an annual profit of approximately 20% with a maximum drawdown of less than 14%.


Profit Example: Over a 7-year period of operation, 

starting with $10,000 in capital, you could potentially reach $50,000 in profit! with less than 16% maximum drawdown



To be clear, achieving such figures while rigorously managing risks is quite rare for an EA.


A Quick Start Guide for EA Beginners

Are you new to considering EA, or have you been contemplating its adoption for some time? Do you find yourself overwhelmed by the barrage of technical jargon and the myriad parameters you need to understand and select? Frankly, I believe that comprehending intricate settings and adjusting them while operating can be quite daunting for beginners.


Even though you aim to profit from automated trading, entrusting intricate settings to users without proper risk management can lead to uncertainty about whether the settings are correct and progress with apprehension.


To address such concerns, TripleBullet provides a Quick Start Guide to ensure that anyone can easily implement it. Rest assured, it's designed for everyone, from beginners to advanced users, allowing for worry-free long-term usage.


Whether you've had failed attempts with other EAs or are considering one for the first time, TripleBullet is an EA that I confidently recommend as a developer. It has been meticulously crafted to pursue users' benefits.


Please consider TripleBullet, an EA built with user benefits in mind.


※explore its detailed specifications here

https://www.mql5.com/ja/blogs/post/756839



Beginner's Quick Start Guide

You can quickly start using the EA by following the setup below:

SetUp

  1. Provide a hedging-enabled account.

  2. Maximum Leverage: Set to 25x

  3. Timeframe: Monthly

  4. Currency Pair: Specify EURGBP

Setting Parameters

Parameter

Roll

Usage

debugMode

Log Output

tWhen set to true, debug logs are displayed in the journal.

magicNumber

Magic Number

Set a unique value that does not overlap with other EAs.

stopEquity

Safe Feature

No new orders will be placed when the equity falls below this value. Set to 0 to disable.

stopMarginLevel

Safe Feature

No new orders will be placed when the margin level falls below this value. Set to 0 to disable.

stopDrawDownPer

Safe Feature

No new orders will be placed when the drawdown exceeds this percentage. Set to 0 to disable.

spreadLimit

Safe Feature

No new orders will be placed when the spread exceeds this value. Set to 0 to disable.

risk

Safe Feature

Automatically calculates lot size based on risk. Cannot be set simultaneously with lot. Set to 0 to disable.

lot

Safe Feature

Sets a fixed lot size for trades. Cannot be set simultaneously with risk. Set to 0 to disable.

pricePeriod

Trading Strategy

Determines how many monthly periods to use for calculations.

noEntryZone

Trading Strategy

Trades are suspended when the price is within the range of the reference value ±[noEntryZone].

positionLimit

Trading Strategy

Determines the maximum number of positions you can hold at one time.

minTP

Trading Strategy

Sets the minimum TakeProfit in pips.

maxTP

Trading Strategy

Used to calculate maximum TakeProfit.

Calculation of maximum TP is [maxTP]+[minTP]

sl

Trading Strategy

Sets the StopLoss in pips. Set to 0 to disable.

symbol2

Trading Pair

Specifies an additional currency pair for trading. Make sure to use the correct pair name from MarketWatch.

symbol3

Trading Pair

Specifies an additional currency pair for trading. Make sure to use the correct pair name from MarketWatch.

upperLimit1

Trading Strategy

If the rate of the first pair (the pair with the EA running) is higher than the upperLimit, trading will stop.

Set to 0 to disable.

upperLimit2

Trading Strategy

If the rate of the first pair (symbol2) is higher than the upperLimit, trading will stop. 

Set to 0 to disable.

upperLimit3

Trading Strategy

If the rate of the first pair (symbol3) is higher than the upperLimit, trading will stop. 

Set to 0 to disable.

loweLimit1

Trading Strategy

If the rate of the first pair (the pair with the EA running) is lower than the lowerLimit, trading will stop.

Set to 0 to disable.

loweLimit2

Trading Strategy

If the rate of the first pair (symbol2) is lower than the lowerLimit, trading will stop.

Set to 0 to disable.

lowerLimit3

Trading Strategy

If the rate of the first pair (symbol3) is lower than the lowerLimit, trading will stop. 

Set to 0 to disable.



Reference










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Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (506)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.08 (37)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.42 (31)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 21th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.55 (22)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.53 (74)
Experts
Real Trading Account   LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082 This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5.When used with the recommended, optimized settings on a reputable ECN/RAW-spread broker ( e.g., IC Markets or TMGM) , the EA's live trading behavior is designed to closely align with the trade structure and execution characteristics of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, executio
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.17 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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