Agora Close All Orders

This utility adds a customizable button to your MetaTrader 4 chart, allowing you to close all open orders with a single click. The button's position automatically adjusts based on the chart size, ensuring it remains visible and accessible. Customize the button's appearance, text, and tooltip to suit your preferences. Simplify your trading workflow and manage your open positions more efficiently with this convenient tool.

The UPDATES Would be based on your feedback!

Features:

  • Single-click button to close all open orders.
  • Dynamic positioning adapts to chart size changes.
  • Customizable appearance, text, and tooltip.
  • Enhances trading efficiency by streamlining order management.

Compatible with MetaTrader 4.


Don't forget to do this:
Tools --> Options --> Expert Advisors --> Allow automated trading
So the tool can close the orders

Prodotti consigliati
DI Drop Order
Dmitry Iglakov
Utilità
This is a script for quick and easy placement of orders (Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit, Sell Limit) to the user's choice. Simply drop the script on a chart part where you want to place the selected order. You can also set the automatic calculation of the lot size for the position, depending on the risk as a percentage. Also, you can use the script as a supplement to your trading strategy, since it is possible to specify a magic number. Features Fast placing of a required order (Buy Stop, Sell S
FREE
Copy MT4 copier Demo
Andriy Motuzka
1 (1)
Utilità
Demo version of the paid product - Copy MT4 copier , limited to lot size of 0.01 Universal copier of deals from MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 4 ( MT5<->MT5 version is available ; with both versions, you can copy MetaTrader 5<->MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 4<->MetaTrader 5, MetaTrader 5<->MetaTrader 5, MetaTrader 4<->MetaTrader 4). Spread filter. Select the best price (start copying positions with a profit or loss). Configure the lot size, fixed or ratio-based (provider signals can be copied with an inc
FREE
SymbolsAnalyze
Juraj Puchky
Utilità
Make trades on symbols which are corelated not making any sense. So what if we can check, which of symbols are not corelated to each other and are oposit in current trend. For this simple and quick analyze you can use this utility. Simply run and see list of symbol pairs which are oposit to each other. Results of analyse will be printed in Strategies log. Duplicity A -> B == B -> A is not displayed.  You can specify   period   for which will be calculated trend (Daily,Hourly,Mothly), choice de
FREE
Open the chart
Jie Yi Weng
Utilità
You can check out comment #1 how does it work This is a very useful tool, enter the currency charts you need to open, use the symbol "/" to distinguish them, and select the periodicity /TF of the chart, press the button and they will open the charts for you in batches without you having to manually open them each! Because some EA use multiple currency pairs strategy, but do not support one chart to support all currency pairs, so I developed this tool, hope you like it, if you are satisfied with
FREE
IceFX ProfitInfo
Norbert Mereg
4.56 (9)
Utilità
The goal of this indicator is to give you a quick & comprehensive view of your current profit. IceFX’s ProfitInfo is a utility indicator which displays the profit which is calculated from the actual trades on the chart(s). The indicator displays on a daily / weekly / monthly and yearly breakdown and shows the profit in pips / currency and percentage. Main features: You can easily adjust IceFX’s ProfitInfo to display profit on the current open chart / current trade or even the profit of the enti
FREE
Lucky Forex Stats
Shu Ting Xu
Utilità
Lucky Forex Stats Lucky Forex Stats Allow users to See all Account data on their Chart, you can choose any time period and it'll show you full account details with ratio, and each pair has individual details! Advantages You can choose any time period and it'll display all detail. You can see your whole accounts details, the profit and loss with exact $figure and ratio as well. Each pair shows the profit they've earned or lose, The winning and losing trades Winning VS losing % and many more P
FREE
Output Positions and Deals
Quan Hua Li
Utilità
#property copyright "小天" #property link      " https://www.mql5.com " #property version   "2.01" #property strict #property description "test" input int hlength=85; input int vlength=25; input int DX=-340; input int DY=-80; input string InpDirectoryName="Data"; // directory name input double lots_default=1; input int    pc_times_default=2; input double deposit_minimal=1; input double floating_loss_percent=0.1; input double margin_occupied=0.2;   input int    tradingnumber=1;//控制买卖交易数量  input
FREE
TraderTool
Nikolaos Pantzos
Utilità
TraderTool is a tool/panel that will help any trader to perform trades quickly and easily. The product has been developed with user friendliness and ease of use in mind. It has the ability to manage multiple types of orders, either placed by an Expert Advisor, or manually. It also allows you to place orders in a single click. You can add stop loss and take profit, initiate a trailing stop or start break even operation, and all these with the simple panel. With the advanced panel (you can call it
FREE
SG InfoBox
Hleb Smoliar
Utilità
The "InfoBox" utility is designed to display the presence of open orders, the number of lots, current profit and much more in one window. The version for the MT5 platform   is here . You've probably encountered a situation where you have an advisor that works on a currency pair, but information about its operation: - orders and their number, the size of the spread for the instrument, the volume of lots on the market, drawdown and much more - are scattered in different places of the terminal and
FREE
Arrow indicator to EA
Sofiia Butenko
5 (5)
Utilità
If you need an advisor on any arrow indicator signals - this utility will definitely help you.  What does the utility do?  It creates a EA file with your indicator signals in a few easy steps: install the indicator with the needed settings on the chart; Select a signal for buy;  Select a signal for sell;  get the clicker file ! Then you install the file of the EA in the folder Experts and update the terminal.  Attention! Set the indicator settings as you need and the same settings will be tak
FREE
ScalpingOne for MT4free
Xian Er Sha Ao
3 (1)
Utilità
Scalping Day Trading Support Utility Scalping One MT4 free One position is displayed with one button. View P & L, Lot, and Point in real time. It is possible to switch the display of positions of only chart currencies and all currency pairs.  (The free version has only 3 positions) Supports automatic identification in Japanese and English   Account currency notation corresponds to dollar, euro, pound, yen (automatic identification) The timeline drawing function can be linked with the clock disp
FREE
Slippage Monitor
Ziheng Zhuang
4.8 (5)
Utilità
This EA is designed to monitor the slippage of opening and closing orders, and save the records in files. It is useful to record the slippage and evaluate brokers. The record files are saved in the folder  MT4_Data_Folder\MQL4\Files.  Go to "File " --> "Open Data Folder" . Warning : Do NOT open the files directly, otherwise it will affect the exectution of EA, just copy them to another folder and open them. Usage: Open a chart and load the EA on it, just need only one EA to run, it monitors al
FREE
Calc account value for MT4
Eugenio Bravetti
Utilità
Script to calculate equity and balance at a specific date and time.  This script makes up for a lack of MetaTrader account history, that does not show how the balance and equity changes in time. Balance calculation includes closed orders only. Equity calculation includes orders closed before and orders that are still open at the specified time. Example: date and time set to 2020/07/06 00:00. If I had a Buy 1 lot EURUSD position opened at price 1.12470 on the 2020/07/02, the program would ca
FREE
EA Close All Set TPSL All Panel MT4
Thannawut Khankhat
Utilità
EA Close All Set TPSL All  Panel MT4 EA Close All Set TPSL All MT4 is a professional utility tool for MetaTrader 4 that helps traders manage orders quickly and efficiently. With a clean on-chart control panel, you can close trades or set Take Profit / Stop Loss levels for all orders with just one click.       [MT5 Version --->  click . ] Key Features On-Chart Control Panel – Light gray background with simple and intuitive design. Close All Orders – Instantly close all active Buy, Sell, and Pe
FREE
Close all trades buttons
Salvador Martinez Ramos
Utilità
This EA creates two buttons in a panel that you can drag to any part of the chart (simply click on the panel and drag with the mouse to the part of the chart you want) with which you can close all the open operations in the account with a simple click, or close only the trades that are currently in profit. Check out my new trade dashboard assistant :  Simple and Easy MT4 Trade Panel Tell me if you like the product and how it could be improved, Thanks :) 
FREE
VR Watch list and Linker
Vladimir Pastushak
4.63 (8)
Utilità
Elenco di controllo VR e Linker - applicazione di screening per il terminale Meta Trader . Rende più facile trovare gli strumenti finanziari più interessanti e tecnici. Questo screener viene utilizzato dai trader per fare trading su borse come Bybit, Borsa di Mosca, American Exchange, mercato dei cambi e delle criptovalute, mercato dei metalli e viene utilizzato per il trading in società di prop. La selezione degli strumenti finanziari viene effettuata manualmente. Lo screener collega i grafici
FREE
Lot Calculate
Maksim Neimerik
Utilità
This simple but useful script calculates the lot in % of the deposit. It is indispensable for risk management. There is only one customizable parameter: MaxRisk - risk in % for lot calculation. The product works as a standard script. Launch it once on an appropriate chart and start trading using the calculated lot value. Genious is simplicity! Happy trading!
FREE
Copy MT4 simply
VLADIMIR SHEVCHENKO
4 (1)
Utilità
A free program for copying orders between terminals on the same computer. Any orders are copied in any direction, between any accounts. The principle of operation: On the terminal from which you want to copy, the "Server" parameter is set. On the terminal or terminals where the copied positions need to be opened, the "Client" parameter is set. It is also necessary to enter the account number of the "Server" terminal on the client. In the future, it is planned to increase the functionality
FREE
Gold Challenger EA
Xian Qin Ceng
Experts
Gold Challenger EA,   a new EA based on BeiDou Trend EA, has been launched. It is suitable for high volatility products such as XAUUSD. Gold Challenger EA still uses the breakout method.   Breakout trading is a very old method. Since the 1900s, since Livermore, this method has been widely used. It has been more than 120 years. This method is always effective, especially for XAUUSD and Gold with high volatility.   I have been using the breakout method to make profits on XAUUSD in the early stage
Risk Panel Pro v1
Saeed Hatam Mahmoudi
Utilità
Risk Panel Pro (MT4) Risk Panel Pro is a Tool for MetaTrader 4 that automates placing Stop Loss and Take Profit based on a percentage of the account balance. It is a trade management utility; it does not provide trading signals and does not guarantee any profit. Main functions Auto-apply SL/TP on new orders using balance-based risk (default: SL 2%, TP 4%). Switch Automatic mode off to manage SL/TP manually. One-click buttons to apply SL or TP to existing positions at any time. Close Chart : clo
FREE
Tipu Trader
Kaleem Haider
3 (2)
Utilità
Tipu Trader is a part of Tipu Panel ecosystem that was developed out of need for quick and simple trading. Tipu Trader is an easy to use trade panel for commonly used trade functions. Create you own signals with Tipu Panel and trade along with Tipu Trader, a simple and easy to use trade panel. Features An easy to use trade panel for most commonly used trade functions. Create your own personal trade signals with Tipu Panel , and trade with Tipu Trader. Customizable Panel. The panel can be moved
FREE
X OAuth2Configuration for MT4
Yutaka Okamoto
Utilità
Script to configure "TweetHelper for MT4" environment settings for "Twitter API v2 OAuth 2.0 with PKCE". Client ID   : ${CLIENT_ID} Auth Basic base64   : β string(Base64) Response Code   :   auth_code   to be obtained in step 2 of "Connection Procedure Using OAuth2.0" Callback URI   : the value set in User authentication settings "Callback URI / Redirect URL" TweetHelper trial for MT4  https://www.mql5.com/ja/market/product/54507 TweetHelper for MT4  https://www.mql5.com/ja/market/product/54
FREE
Account Cash Status
Boguslaw Nejmanowski
Utilità
Account Cash Status This indicator shows actual account balance and equity. Can be placed in any position on chart even in subwindow. Account Balance is displayed in gray color. When there is no opened position the account equity is displayed in dark gray color. When there is opened position and equity value is lower than balance value the color is changed for red. When there is opened position and equity value outperforms balance value the color is changed for lime. Colors may be set freely by
FREE
Little helper
Vadim Kulygin
Utilità
Pannello di negoziazione; "Little Helper" ti aiuterà a piazzare istantaneamente ordini di acquisto o vendita per più paia in un breve periodo di tempo. Il vantaggio di questo pannello è che gli ordini vengono piazzati immediatamente con limiti di take profit e stop loss, il che, in definitiva, ha un buon effetto sul tuo profitto, lotto e magik per gli ordini, puoi impostare i parametri corrispondenti del pannello quando lo aggiungi al grafico. Inoltre, è disponibile un'ampia selezione di colori
FREE
Save Template
Dominik Kaczorowski
Utilità
A very fast way to save your chart template. Set the keyboard shortcut to further speed up the operation. The script allows you to save a template with a specific prefix, with the current date or with the chart timeframe. The symbol is saved automatically. Script parameters: Prefix - prefix for the template name. Can be empty. With date - true = template name will containt current date With timeframe - true = template name will containt timeframe of the current chart
FREE
Full Info Pro
Aleksei Semenko
4.67 (3)
Utilità
Informational indicator to aid in trading English and Russian version Balance Equity Drawdown Margin level Opened orders Spread Total profit Profit for today Profit for yesterday Profit for the week Profit for a month Detailed statistics for 5 pairs Detailed statistics on the current pair ATR MarginCall quote and distance to it Breakeven quote and distance to it Minimum margin level Maximum drawdown Maximum possible lot to open Displaying the breakeven line Displaying MarginCall and Stopout lin
FREE
Ultimate Dashboard Demo
Siwakon Poonsawat
4 (2)
Utilità
Tools designed for multi-currency trading. You can customize which currency you want to trade, analyze up to 10 currencies by yourself. Note: This is demo version that you can test for free (Maximum Lot Size = 0.01) Full version can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/17793 Analysis method. (Refer to screenshot 1) Ultimate dashboard analyzes trend strength from six major time frames: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1 Show the result in graphic format. You can identify which currencies
FREE
EA Scalping Expert
Gerard Valldosera Gomez
3 (1)
Experts
This is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. This EA can't run in the same account. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades daily this is not because it requires patience to wait for a few days or weeks on the right opportunity for it to trade. It takes advantage of the volatility of the price movement.
FREE
Advanced Info Displayer mt4 FREE
Massimiliano Pirola
Utilità
Free version. Only works on EURUSD. Would you like to have statistics about your trades displayed while you operate? Have you a solid understanding of the symbol you are trading? Do you really know everything you need to about your trading account? Do you need to keep an eye on the local times around the world? Advanced Info Displayer answers to all that. It is the ultimate tool to know all sort of useful information and hidden or hard to find data. It is important if you are serious about tradi
FREE
Pips Calculator
Ezinne Judith Orji
5 (1)
Utilità
A simple Utility Trading Tool for calculating your profits automatically. once your  orders are active, it calculates your profit or loss in pips value and displays it at the bottom right corner of the screen. ADVANTAGES - shows order movement graphically - Helps you calculate profit and loss percentages per trade in each asset. - Shows progress of each trade - Easy trading  - Helps you meet daily profit targets - Professional trading
FREE
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (104)
Utilità
Sperimenta una copia di trading eccezionalmente veloce con il Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . Con la sua facile configurazione in 1 minuto, questo copiatore di trading ti consente di copiare i trades tra diversi terminali di MetaTrader sullo stesso computer Windows o su Windows VPS con velocità di copia ultra veloci inferiori a 0.5 secondi. Che tu sia un trader principiante o professionista, Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offre una vasta gamma di opzioni per personalizzarlo alle tue esigenze specifiche.
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (420)
Utilità
Benvenuto a Trade Manager EA, lo strumento definitivo per la gestione del rischio , progettato per rendere il trading più intuitivo, preciso ed efficiente. Non è solo uno strumento per l'esecuzione degli ordini, ma una soluzione completa per la pianificazione delle operazioni, la gestione delle posizioni e il controllo del rischio. Che tu sia un principiante, un trader avanzato o uno scalper che necessita di esecuzioni rapide, Trade Manager EA si adatta alle tue esigenze, offrendo flessibilità s
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (191)
Utilità
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (2)
Utilità
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Copia Gatto MT4) non è solo un semplice copiatore locale di operazioni; è un quadro completo di gestione del rischio ed esecuzione, progettato per le sfide del trading moderno. Dai challenge delle prop firm alla gestione dei conti personali, si adatta a ogni situazione grazie a una combinazione di esecuzione robusta, protezione del capitale, configurazione flessibile e gestione avanzata delle operazioni. Il copiatore funziona sia in modalità Master (mittente) che
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Utilità
Trade Panel è un assistente commerciale multifunzionale. L'applicazione contiene più di 50 funzioni di trading per il trading manuale e consente di automatizzare la maggior parte delle operazioni di trading. Attenzione, l'applicazione non funziona nel tester di strategia. Prima dell'acquisto, puoi testare la versione demo su un conto demo. Versione demo qui . Istruzioni complete qui . Commercio. Ti consente di eseguire operazioni di trading con un clic: Apri ordini e posizioni pendenti con calco
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilità
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
Boris Sedov
4.8 (5)
Utilità
Seconds Chart — uno strumento unico per creare grafici in secondi su MetaTrader 4 . Con Seconds Chart , puoi generare grafici con timeframe definiti in secondi, ottenendo una flessibilità e una precisione d'analisi ideali, non disponibili nei grafici standard in minuti o ore. Ad esempio, il timeframe S15 indica un grafico con candele di 15 secondi. Puoi utilizzare qualsiasi indicatore, expert advisor e script. È facile utilizzarli proprio come nei grafici standard. A differenza degli strumenti s
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (64)
Utilità
Copiatore commerciale per MetaTrader 4.       Copia le operazioni, le posizioni e gli ordini forex da qualsiasi conto. È uno dei migliori copiatori commerciali       MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4       per il       COPYLOT MT4       versione (o       MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5       per il       COPYLOT MT5       versione). Versione MT5 Descrizione completa   +DEMO +PDF Come comprare Come installare     Come ottenere i file di registro     Come testare e ottimizzare     Tutti i prodotti di Expforex Versione
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (8)
Utilità
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (52)
Utilità
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Utilità
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
Equity Protect Pro
Shi Jie He
5 (1)
Utilità
Equity Protect Pro: Il tuo esperto di protezione del conto completo per un trading senza preoccupazioni Se stai cercando funzionalità come protezione del conto, protezione del capitale proprio, protezione del portafoglio, protezione multi-strategia, protezione dei profitti, raccolta dei profitti, sicurezza del trading, programmi di controllo del rischio, controllo automatico del rischio, liquidazione automatica, liquidazione condizionale, liquidazione programmata, liquidazione dinamica, trailin
Basket EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (5)
Utilità
Basket EA MT4 è un potente strumento per la presa di profitto e un sistema completo di protezione del conto, tutto in una soluzione semplice e intuitiva. Il suo scopo principale è quello di offrire un controllo totale sul profitto e la perdita complessiva del conto, gestendo tutte le posizioni aperte a livello di "cestino" (basket) e non singolarmente. L’EA offre una serie completa di funzionalità a livello di basket, come take profit, stop loss, break even e trailing stop. Questi possono essere
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Utilità
Il MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider è uno strumento facile da usare e completamente personalizzabile che consente l'invio di segnali a Telegram, trasformando il tuo account in un fornitore di segnali. Il formato dei messaggi è completamente personalizzabile! Tuttavia, per un uso semplice, puoi anche optare per un modello predefinito e abilitare o disabilitare parti specifiche del messaggio. [ Dimostrativo ]  [ Manuale ] [ Versione MT5 ] [ Versione Discord ] [ Canale Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To
Risk Manager for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4.6 (10)
Utilità
Expert Advisor Risk Manager per MT4 è un programma molto importante e secondo me necessario per ogni trader. Con questo Expert Advisor sarai in grado di controllare il rischio nel tuo conto di trading. Il controllo del rischio e del profitto può essere effettuato sia in termini monetari che in termini percentuali. Affinché l'Expert Advisor funzioni, è sufficiente allegarlo al grafico della coppia di valute e impostare i valori di rischio accettabili nella valuta del deposito o in % del saldo
Trading box Technical analysis
Igor Zizek
5 (37)
Utilità
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
Real AI Assistant
Sara Sabaghi
Utilità
Your Smart Trading Assistant for the Forex Market Introducing a powerful MetaTrader tool designed to revolutionize the way you trade. This intelligent assistant goes beyond traditional indicators to provide a comprehensive, AI-driven market analysis — so you can trade with clarity and confidence. What It Does This advanced tool continuously monitors and analyzes a wide range of market data to deliver high-quality trading insights. It reads between the lines of financial news, scans the forex ma
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.2 (5)
Utilità
Copia i segnali da qualsiasi canale di cui sei membro (inclusi quelli privati e restrittivi) direttamente sul tuo MT4.  Questo strumento è stato progettato con l'utente in mente offrendo molte funzionalità necessarie per gestire e monitorare le negoziazioni. Questo prodotto è presentato in un'interfaccia grafica facile da usare e visivamente attraente. Personalizza le tue impostazioni e inizia a utilizzare il prodotto in pochi minuti! Guida dell'utente + Demo  | Versione MT5 | Versione Discord
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.55 (31)
Utilità
Trade Copier è un'utilità professionale progettata per copiare e sincronizzare le transazioni tra conti di trading. La copiatura avviene dal conto/terminale del fornitore al conto/terminale del destinatario, che sono installati sullo stesso computer o vps. Prima di acquistare, puoi testare la versione demo su un account demo. Versione demo qui . Istruzioni complete qui . Funzionalità e vantaggi principali: Supporta la copia degli ordini: MT4> MT4, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, inclusi i conti di compensaz
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (29)
Utilità
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
Utilità
Da Telegram a MT4: la soluzione definitiva per la copia del segnale Semplifica il tuo trading con   Telegram su MT4   , l'utility all'avanguardia progettata per copiare i segnali di trading direttamente dai canali e dalle chat di Telegram sulla tua piattaforma MetaTrader 4, senza bisogno di DLL. Questa soluzione affidabile garantisce un'esecuzione impeccabile dei segnali con una precisione e opzioni di personalizzazione senza pari, risparmiando tempo e aumentando la tua efficienza. [ Instruction
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Utilità
Fai trading automaticamente su zone di supporto e resistenza o di domanda e offerta una volta identificate le aree chiave da cui vuoi fare trading. Questo EA ti consente di disegnare zone di acquisto e vendita con un solo clic e poi posizionarle esattamente dove ti aspetti che il prezzo cambi. L'EA monitora quindi quelle zone e farà trading automaticamente in base all'azione del prezzo che specifichi per le zone. Una volta che il trading iniziale è stato eseguito, l'EA uscirà in profitto nella
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
Utilità
Pannello di trading per il trading in 1 clic.   Lavorare con posizioni e ordini!   Trading dal grafico o dalla tastiera. Utilizzando il nostro pannello di trading, puoi fare trading con un clic dal grafico ed eseguire operazioni di trading 30 volte più velocemente rispetto al controllo MetaTrader standard. Calcoli automatici di parametri e funzioni che semplificano la vita di un trader e lo aiutano a condurre le proprie attività di trading in modo molto più rapido e conveniente. Suggerimenti gra
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
3 (1)
Utilità
EASY Insight AIO – La soluzione all-in-one per un trading intelligente e senza sforzo Panoramica Immagina di poter analizzare l’intero mercato — Forex, Oro, Cripto, Indici e persino Azioni — in pochi secondi, senza dover controllare manualmente i grafici, installare indicatori o affrontare configurazioni complicate. EASY Insight AIO è il tuo strumento definitivo di esportazione per il trading alimentato dall’IA, pronto all’uso. Offre una panoramica completa del mercato in un unico file CSV pul
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.8 (30)
Utilità
Chiusura delle posizioni in MetaTrader 4 al raggiungimento del profitto/perdita totale con la funzione di trailing del profitto. Puoi abilitare le fermate virtuali (ordine separato) . Calcolo e chiusura per le posizioni ACQUISTA e VENDI separatamente (Separate BUY SELL) . Chiusura e calcolo di tutti i simboli o solo del simbolo corrente (Tutti i simboli) . Abilita il trailing per il profitto ( Trailing Profit ). Chiudi su profitti e perdite totali su valuta di deposito, punti, o percentuale del
KopirMT4 Copy trades for MT4
Alexandr Gavrilin
4.53 (80)
Utilità
The adviser has been withdrawn from sale  KopirMT4 (CopierMT4) - transaction copier for the MetaTrader 4 terminal, copies (synchronizes, duplicates) transactions from any accounts (copier, copy dealers).  Supports copying: MT4 <-> MT4, MT4 -> MT5 Hedge, MT5 Hedge -> MT4 Support:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/messages/01c3f341a058d901 Why exactly our product? The copier has a high speed and is not dependent on ticks. Copy speed - less than 0.5 sec. Transactions are copied with high accuracy, the sc
KT Equity Protector MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.4 (5)
Utilità
Proteggi facilmente il tuo capitale di trading Proteggere il tuo capitale è importante tanto quanto farlo crescere. KT Equity Protector è il tuo gestore del rischio personale: monitora costantemente l’equity del conto e interviene automaticamente per prevenire perdite o bloccare i profitti chiudendo tutti gli ordini attivi e pendenti quando vengono raggiunti i livelli di profitto o perdita predefiniti. Niente più decisioni emotive o congetture: solo protezione affidabile dell’equity che lavora p
Partial Closure EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
Utilità
Partial Closure EA MT4 ti consente di chiudere parzialmente qualsiasi operazione sul tuo conto, manualmente tramite una percentuale scelta della dimensione del lotto e/o per numero di ticket, oppure automaticamente a percentuali specifiche dei livelli di TP/SL, chiudendo una percentuale della dimensione iniziale del lotto su un massimo di 10 livelli di take profit e 10 di stop loss. Può gestire tutte o alcune delle operazioni nel tuo conto specificando o escludendo determinati numeri magici, co
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
3.86 (7)
Utilità
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilità
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Altri dall’autore
Entry Price Averages
Abdulhadi Darwish
Indicatori
L'Indicatore delle Posizioni di Ingresso Medie (The Average Entry Positions Indicator) L'Indicatore delle Posizioni di Ingresso Medie fornisce ai trader una chiara rappresentazione visiva dei loro prezzi medi di ingresso di acquisto e vendita sul grafico. Questo potente strumento ora calcola e visualizza informazioni cruciali per la gestione del trade, aiutando a prendere decisioni migliori e a tracciare le posizioni in modo efficiente. Utilizzando questo strumento, i trader possono valutare rap
Auto TP Specified
Abdulhadi Darwish
Utilità
Automate Your Profits with Precision Please Notice that this tool is just the beginning! I really need to know your opinion about it, just leave a review and we will make it better for sure!  The UPDATES Would be based on your feedback! How It Works:   The Auto TP    Specified   Expert Advisor continuously scans for orders lacking take profit settings. Once identified, it applies the user-defined take profit level, ensuring consistent profit-taking across trades. Existing take profit settings
FREE
Smart Risk Manager EA with Trailing Stop
Abdulhadi Darwish
Utilità
Tired of manually adjusting stops?   This powerful EA   automatically secures your profits   with dynamic trailing stops,   protecting gains   while letting winners run. No trade openings – just   effortless risk management   for your existing positions. Why Traders Love This EA Never Miss Profits Again Auto-locks gains   as price moves in your favor. Eliminates emotional decisions   – sticks to your predefined rules. Three Smart Trailing Modes Choose the method that fits your strategy: F
FREE
Pivot Points Magic Numbers
Abdulhadi Darwish
Indicatori
* Pivot Points Magic : Effortlessly Plot Pivot Levels on Any Chart** Pivot Points Magic simplifies the process of identifying critical pivot levels on any chart, across all timeframes. With just a few clicks, traders can instantly visualize pivot points, enabling them to make more informed trading decisions. We value your feedback! Share your experience with Pivot Points Magic and help us improve. Your reviews and suggestions are essential for shaping future updates and enhancements to the in
Candlestick Pattern Scanner and Detector
Abdulhadi Darwish
Indicatori
The Candlestick Pattern Detector is an advanced MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to identify and highlight candlestick patterns on your charts. Currently, the indicator detects one specific candlestick pattern - the pinbar, known for its significance in technical analysis and trading strategies. This tool provides traders with visual cues, making it easier to spot potential market reversals or continuations. Features: Customizable Colors: Users can customize the colors of the bullish and bearish
Entry Price Averages EA with Close Orders
Abdulhadi Darwish
Utilità
Ecco la traduzione in italiano, mantenendo il formato esatto e includendo i termini inglesi tra parentesi come richiesto: EA dei Prezzi Medi di Ingresso con Chiusura Ordini (Entry Price Averages EA with Close Orders) Nota per gli Utenti – Scegli lo strumento giusto per te:  * Se hai bisogno solo di una visualizzazione visiva del prezzo medio, utilizza il nostro Prezzi Medi di Ingresso MT4 (Entry Price Averages MT4) (se hai già un esperto (Expert Advisor) sul tuo grafico).  * Se hai bisogno di
Entry Price Averages MT5
Abdulhadi Darwish
Indicatori
Ecco la traduzione in italiano, mantenendo il formato esatto e includendo i termini inglesi tra parentesi, come richiesto: L'Indicatore delle Posizioni di Ingresso Medie (The Average Entry Positions Indicator) L'Indicatore delle Posizioni di Ingresso Medie (The Average Entry Positions Indicator) fornisce ai trader una chiara rappresentazione visiva dei loro prezzi medi di ingresso di acquisto e vendita (average buy and sell entry prices) sul grafico. Questo potente strumento ora calcola e visual
Entry Price Averages EA with Close Orders MT5
Abdulhadi Darwish
Utilità
Certamente. Ecco la traduzione in italiano, mantenendo il formato esatto e includendo i termini inglesi tra parentesi, come richiesto: EA dei Prezzi Medi di Ingresso con Chiusura Ordini (Entry Price Averages EA with Close Orders) Nota per gli Utenti – Scegli lo strumento giusto per te:  * Se hai bisogno solo di una visualizzazione visiva del prezzo medio (visual average price display), utilizza il nostro Prezzi Medi di Ingresso MT5 (Entry Price Averages MT5) (se hai già un esperto (expert) su
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione