Emerald EA Builder

Welcome to Emerald - EA Builder!


Emerald - EA Builder is a simple, effective, fast and powerful expert advisor for you to build and automatize your strategies in Metatrader 5 for every single financial instrument (forex, stocks, futures).


Blog posts about the EA:



If you don't know how to code, this EA simplifies the process and let's you create as many strategies as you want just by defining a few conditions; if you do know how to code, this EA speeds up the process of creating your strategies, providing a true simple interface to invent new trading rules and optimize them. 

Tired of all those fake/scams EAs that promise multi-millionaire results in a few months? Just go with your own strategy and don't get scammed anymore. 


The main Emerald - EA Builder features are described as follows, but do not are limited to:

  • Create strategies by using any of the built-in indicators, price action pre-defined patterns or even custom indicators defined by the user;
  • Customize the entry signals for your strategy or use more than 90 pre-defined entry signals defined by the EA;
  • Define the way you'll set take profits and stop losses (by ticks, points, money, indicators buffers, etc.);
  • Customize the lots every time a new position shall be opened, either by the current balance, the risk, the last trade profit/loss, etc.;
  • Define a certain profit/loss to stop trading for a period (day, week or month);
  • Move the take profit to breakeven after;
  • Close the position partially after the price has moved a certain amount from the entry price;
  • Speed up the optimization process by stopping the testing after conditions are met, drastically reducing the estimated time to find the best optimized parameters for your strategies;
  • and more!


A simple strategy can be created by following these steps:

  • define the start time, the end time and the close positions time for the EA, if you want;
  • select a signal (up to 7 pre-defined signals or 10 custom signals) that will command the EA to enter a long or short positions and enable the necessary indicators for the selected signals;
  • define the take profit and the stop loss methods and levels.


Just like that, you can create thousands of automatized strategies in a reliable way. All you need to do is to save your sets and start trading.


If you have any question or found a bug, feel free to contact me and I'll gladly fix your problem as soon as possible.




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Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
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