GVolt

4.11

GVolt — Precision Gold Grid Engine (Non-Martingale)

GVolt is an advanced Gold-trading Expert Advisor engineered for traders who require stability, precision, and intelligent order handling in the highly volatile XAUUSD market. Built on a non-martingale grid architecture, GVolt delivers a controlled, structured approach to volatility while maintaining frequent trading activity and independent strategy execution.

This EA was created with a singular purpose: to interpret and manage Gold’s volatility in a way that makes market movements appear smoother and more manageable. Its internal architecture is designed to capture both long-term directional opportunities and short-term intraday movements — all while maintaining a disciplined grid structure without increasing lot sizes through martingale techniques.


Key Highlights

Two EAs in One – Independent Strategy Engines

GVolt combines two fully independent trading systems under the same structure:

  • Trend Following Engine — Detects broader directional flows and positions accordingly.

  • Scalping Engine — Targets micro-retracements and intraday pulses inside the trend.

These two layers operate independently, so Buy and Sell logic never interfere with one another. In practice:

  • A long-term Buy trend can continue receiving Buy signals

  • While the EA simultaneously uses retracements to scalp counter-moves

  • Resulting in a strategy that behaves like both a trend EA and a scalper EA — simultaneously and harmoniously


Non-Martingale Grid — Controlled, Organized, Professional Risk Design

GVolt uses fixed-lot grid logic without any martingale or aggressive lot escalation.

This creates:

  • A structured exposure pattern

  • Predictable risk behavior

  • A significantly less aggressive approach to Gold compared to traditional grid systems

Approximately 90% of the time, trades are completed with a single order rather than relying on multi-level grids, thanks to the internal signal engine prioritizing precise entries.


Designed for Small Balances — Minimum Recommended Deposit: $100

Through extensive optimization of grid spacing, signal precision, and order management, GVolt maintains strong order control even on micro accounts.

This engineering approach allows:

  • High-frequency operation

  • Balanced exposure

  • Smooth grid progression without the typical aggression associated with Gold EAs


High-Frequency Trading Behavior

GVolt is engineered to trade actively and consistently, capturing both momentum and micro-retracements during all normal trading conditions.

The EA is optimized to maximize trade opportunities per day while balancing grid size, signal frequency, and risk exposure.


Chart Customization & UI Enhancements

GVolt includes visual quality-of-life features:

  • Adjustable chart themes

  • Customizable color profiles

  • Clean visual overlays for traders who prefer a modern, aesthetic chart layout


Backtest Compatibility

If any issues occur during backtesting:

  • Use MetaQuotes Demo

  • Run tests with 100% real ticks


Broker Compatibility Note

GVolt is not compatible with Exness.


What's Inside: Advanced Internal Architecture

  • Non-martingale grid execution

  • Dual independent engines (Trend + Scalper)

  • Smart retracement logic

  • High-frequency entry detection

  • Independent Buy/Sell logic

  • Built-in news protection

  • Chart theme customization

  • Optimized volatility smoothing for Gold

  • Multi-layered safety filters

  • Intelligent grid spacing and stability balancing


Recommended Use

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Deposit: From $100

  • Timeframe: M30 backtest

  • Recommended Leverage: at least 1:300, more is recommended

  • VPS: Can use VPS but not necessary


Mr Rahul
34
Mr Rahul 2025.12.17 09:02 
 

Great Work by Developer! Amazing Results Using Since it Released and great support from Developer

jbzeng
154
jbzeng 2025.12.17 08:32 
 

I have used the GVolt for two weeks. It performed very good with low risks and good profits. It is a reliable robot although sometimes the orders may last for a long time, they always closed with good profits. In addition the author is optimize the EA continuously and the author provide good support.

LuisGustavo_BR
413
LuisGustavo_BR 2025.12.01 18:48 
 

I've been operating with the Gvolt for a week now. I find it very robust and I have the impression that it will generate a good profit for me. Tshivhasa is very attentive and helps us with questions and new setups. I'm happy with the purchase.

DualGrid
DRT Circle
5 (1)
Experts
DualGrid Expert Advisor DualGrid is a multi-strategy grid Expert Advisor designed to provide flexible risk control, advanced grid logic, and carefully tested execution behavior. The EA integrates two independent trading strategies, each developed with a distinct approach to market interaction, allowing traders to adapt the EA to different risk preferences and trading conditions. After purchase immediately kindly private message me for set files and instructions. Live Signal:   Click Here Aft
Gold Throne
DRT Circle
4.36 (11)
Experts
Gold Throne EA – Non-Martingale Grid Trading System for Gold (XAUUSD) The   Gold Throne EA   is a Expert Advisor designed exclusively for   Gold (XAUUSD)   trading. It operates on a structured   grid trading methodology   while avoiding the use of   martingale   money management. Instead of increasing lot sizes exponentially after losses, the EA uses a fixed or incrementally adjustable lot sizing approach, giving traders greater control over exposure and risk. By removing martingale logic, Gold
Extractors
DRT Circle
5 (1)
Experts
Extractors for XAUUSD Extractors for XAUUSD is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed for traders who value precision, controlled risk, and adaptable trading logic when dealing with Gold (XAUUSD). It integrates two advanced built-in strategies and five flexible market approach modes, giving traders full control over how the system interprets, enters, and manages trades under different market structures. Built upon extensive research and development, Extractors represents the evolution of o
Gold Throne MT4
DRT Circle
5 (1)
Experts
Gold Throne EA – Non-Martingale Grid Trading System for Gold (XAUUSD) The   Gold Throne EA   is a Expert Advisor designed exclusively for   Gold (XAUUSD)   trading. It operates on a structured   grid trading methodology   while avoiding the use of   martingale   money management. Instead of increasing lot sizes exponentially after losses, the EA uses a fixed or incrementally adjustable lot sizing approach, giving traders greater control over exposure and risk. By removing martingale logic, Gold
Extractors MT4
DRT Circle
Experts
Extractors for XAUUSD Extractors for XAUUSD is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed for traders who value precision, controlled risk, and adaptable trading logic when dealing with Gold (XAUUSD). It integrates two advanced built-in strategies and five flexible market approach modes, giving traders full control over how the system interprets, enters, and manages trades under different market structures. Built upon extensive research and development, Extractors represents the evolution of
GVolt MT4
DRT Circle
Experts
GVolt — Precision Gold Grid Engine (Non-Martingale) GVolt   is an advanced Gold-trading Expert Advisor engineered for traders who require stability, precision, and intelligent order handling in the highly volatile XAUUSD market. Built on a non-martingale grid architecture, GVolt delivers a controlled, structured approach to volatility while maintaining frequent trading activity and independent strategy execution. This EA was created with a singular purpose: to interpret and manage Gold’s vola
DualGrid MT4
DRT Circle
Experts
DualGrid Expert Advisor DualGrid   is a multi-strategy grid Expert Advisor designed to provide flexible risk control, advanced grid logic, and carefully tested execution behavior. The EA integrates two independent trading strategies, each developed with a distinct approach to market interaction, allowing traders to adapt the EA to different risk preferences and trading conditions. After purchase immediately kindly private message me for set files and instructions. Live Signal:   Click Here A
