GVolt — Precision Gold Grid Engine (Non-Martingale)
GVolt is an advanced Gold-trading Expert Advisor engineered for traders who require stability, precision, and intelligent order handling in the highly volatile XAUUSD market. Built on a non-martingale grid architecture, GVolt delivers a controlled, structured approach to volatility while maintaining frequent trading activity and independent strategy execution.
This EA was created with a singular purpose: to interpret and manage Gold’s volatility in a way that makes market movements appear smoother and more manageable. Its internal architecture is designed to capture both long-term directional opportunities and short-term intraday movements — all while maintaining a disciplined grid structure without increasing lot sizes through martingale techniques.
Key Highlights
Two EAs in One – Independent Strategy Engines
GVolt combines two fully independent trading systems under the same structure:
-
Trend Following Engine — Detects broader directional flows and positions accordingly.
-
Scalping Engine — Targets micro-retracements and intraday pulses inside the trend.
These two layers operate independently, so Buy and Sell logic never interfere with one another. In practice:
-
A long-term Buy trend can continue receiving Buy signals
-
While the EA simultaneously uses retracements to scalp counter-moves
-
Resulting in a strategy that behaves like both a trend EA and a scalper EA — simultaneously and harmoniously
Non-Martingale Grid — Controlled, Organized, Professional Risk Design
GVolt uses fixed-lot grid logic without any martingale or aggressive lot escalation.
This creates:
-
A structured exposure pattern
-
Predictable risk behavior
-
A significantly less aggressive approach to Gold compared to traditional grid systems
Approximately 90% of the time, trades are completed with a single order rather than relying on multi-level grids, thanks to the internal signal engine prioritizing precise entries.
Designed for Small Balances — Minimum Recommended Deposit: $100
Through extensive optimization of grid spacing, signal precision, and order management, GVolt maintains strong order control even on micro accounts.
This engineering approach allows:
-
High-frequency operation
-
Balanced exposure
-
Smooth grid progression without the typical aggression associated with Gold EAs
High-Frequency Trading Behavior
GVolt is engineered to trade actively and consistently, capturing both momentum and micro-retracements during all normal trading conditions.
The EA is optimized to maximize trade opportunities per day while balancing grid size, signal frequency, and risk exposure.
Chart Customization & UI Enhancements
GVolt includes visual quality-of-life features:
-
Adjustable chart themes
-
Customizable color profiles
-
Clean visual overlays for traders who prefer a modern, aesthetic chart layout
Backtest Compatibility
If any issues occur during backtesting:
-
Use MetaQuotes Demo
-
Run tests with 100% real ticks
Broker Compatibility Note
GVolt is not compatible with Exness.
What's Inside: Advanced Internal Architecture
-
Non-martingale grid execution
-
Dual independent engines (Trend + Scalper)
-
Smart retracement logic
-
High-frequency entry detection
-
Independent Buy/Sell logic
-
Built-in news protection
-
Chart theme customization
-
Optimized volatility smoothing for Gold
-
Multi-layered safety filters
-
Intelligent grid spacing and stability balancing
Recommended Use
-
Symbol: XAUUSD
-
Deposit: From $100
-
Timeframe: M30 backtest
-
Recommended Leverage: at least 1:300, more is recommended
-
VPS: Can use VPS but not necessary
