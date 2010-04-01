Midpoint Bands
- Indicators
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Emanuel Cavalcante Amorim FilhoNot a dev; not a trader. Just a curious.
→ Check out the Emerald EA Builder ⟹ https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/118373
- Version: 1.0
Midpoint Bands is a channel-like indicator that draws two lines on the chart - an upper band and a lower band, pointing out possible reversal levels.
This is one of the indicators used in the Sapphire Strat Maker - EA Builder.
Sapphire Strat Maker - EA Builder: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113907
The bands are simply calculated like this:
Upper Band = (HighestHigh[N-Periods] + LowestHigh[N-Periods])/2
Lower Band = (LowestLow[N-Periods] + HighestLow[N-Periods])/2
Middle Line = (Upper Band + Lower Band)/2
If you find any bugs, feel free to contact me or leave a comment.