Midpoint Bands is a channel-like indicator that draws two lines on the chart - an upper band and a lower band, pointing out possible reversal levels.





This is one of the indicators used in the Sapphire Strat Maker - EA Builder.





Sapphire Strat Maker - EA Builder: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113907









The bands are simply calculated like this:





Upper Band = (HighestHigh[N-Periods] + LowestHigh[N-Periods])/2

Lower Band = (LowestLow[N-Periods] + HighestLow[N-Periods])/2

Middle Line = (Upper Band + Lower Band)/2





If you find any bugs, feel free to contact me or leave a comment.







