Midpoint Bands

Midpoint Bands is a channel-like indicator that draws two lines on the chart - an upper band and a lower band, pointing out possible reversal levels.


This is one of the indicators used in the Sapphire Strat Maker - EA Builder.


Sapphire Strat Maker - EA Builder: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113907


The bands are simply calculated like this:


Upper Band = (HighestHigh[N-Periods] + LowestHigh[N-Periods])/2 

Lower Band = (LowestLow[N-Periods] + HighestLow[N-Periods])/2

Middle Line = (Upper Band + Lower Band)/2


If you find any bugs, feel free to contact me or leave a comment.



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