Trigger Zone EA

Trigger Zone Elite EA – Dynamic Trading with Advanced Risk Management

Unleash the power of breakout trading with Trigger Zone Elite EA – a fully automated solution for MetaTrader 5, designed to combine discipline, consistency, and capital protection.

This EA identifies breakout levels of the specified period’s highs and lows, applies robust trend filters, and manages each trade with a customizable adaptive trailing stop and advanced risk control features. Whether for manual trading or prop firm accounts, Trigger Zone Elite EA is built to adapt and deliver stability in any market condition.

The EA can also be configured to operate only as a signal generator, without sending automated orders. In this mode, you will receive clear alerts on the charts, allowing you to manually execute trades with your own entry, stop loss, and take profit levels.

Main Features

  • Breakout entries of daily highs and lows.

  • Smart trend filters to avoid false signals.

  • Adaptive Trailing Stop to optimize trade management.

  • Daily profit and loss protection to prevent overtrading.

  • Trading session control and automatic closure at the end of the day.

  • Modular structure with detailed logs for full transparency.

💡 Why choose Trigger Zone Elite EA?

  • Trade with confidence thanks to integrated risk management.

  • Automatically adapts to real-time volatility.

  • Ideal for traders seeking consistency or operating on prop firm accounts.

⚙️ Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5 with automated trading enabled.

  • Works on all instruments. Recommended for indices such as US100 and US30. For other markets, optimization with custom parameters is strongly advised.

⚙️ Input Parameters – Trigger Zone Elite EA

  • Signal Mode – Enables signal-only mode (without automatic order execution). In this mode, the EA does not place trades, it only displays suggested entry points on the chart.

  • Lot size used for each trade – Sets the fixed lot size for each trade.

  • Maximum number of winning trades allowed per day – Limits the maximum number of profitable trades per day. Once reached, the EA will not open new positions.

  • Maximum number of losing trades allowed per day – Limits the maximum number of losing trades per day. Once reached, the EA will stop trading for the day.

  • Maximum take profit target – Defines the maximum value (in points) for the take profit target per trade. Useful for limiting overly distant targets when calculated dynamically.

  • Minimum take profit target – Defines the minimum value (in points) for the take profit target per trade. Ensures the EA does not use excessively small targets.

  • Stop loss value – Sets the stop loss value (in points) per trade.

  • Maximum range between the trigger and the band – Sets the maximum range (in points) between the trigger and the breakout/reversal bands.

  • Minimum range between the trigger and the band – Sets the minimum range (in points) between the trigger and the breakout/reversal bands.

  • Enable trailing stop – Enables or disables the Trailing Stop. This does not affect the use of stop loss or take profit, it only controls whether trailing is applied.

  • Start trailing when profit reaches this value – Profit value (in points) required to activate the trailing stop.

  • Step size for trailing stop – Sets the step value (in points). Each time the price exceeds this interval, the stop loss is adjusted automatically.

  • Distance of trailing stop – Sets the fixed distance (in points) between the current price and the stop loss during trailing.

  • Start time for market analysis – Start time for support and resistance (high/low) analysis.

  • End time for market analysis – End time for support and resistance (high/low) analysis.

  • Start time for opening trades – Time from which the EA can open trades (or display signals if in Signal Mode).

  • End time for opening trades – Deadline for opening new trades. After this time, the EA will not open or display new signals.

  • Time to force close all open trades – Time at which all open trades will be forcibly closed.

  • Unique magic number for trade identification – Unique identifier to distinguish the EA’s trades from other trades in the terminal.

Version Update:

  • Added full indicator customization (period, method, smoothing type, color, applied price).

  • Indicators are now displayed directly on the chart.

  • Improved flexibility, clarity, and confidence for users.


