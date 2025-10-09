Welcome to Emerald - EA Builder!





Emerald - EA Builder is a simple, effective, fast and powerful expert advisor for you to build and automatize your strategies in Metatrader 5 for every single financial instrument (forex, stocks, futures).





Blog posts about the EA:









If you don't know how to code, this EA simplifies the process and let's you create as many strategies as you want just by defining a few conditions; if you do know how to code, this EA speeds up the process of creating your strategies, providing a true simple interface to invent new trading rules and optimize them.

Tired of all those fake/scams EAs that promise multi-millionaire results in a few months? Just go with your own strategy and don't get scammed anymore.





The main Emerald - EA Builder features are described as follows, but do not are limited to:

Create strategies by using any of the built-in indicators, price action pre-defined patterns or even custom indicators defined by the user;

Customize the entry signals for your strategy or use more than 90 pre-defined entry signals defined by the EA ;

; Define the way you'll set take profits and stop losses (by ticks, points, money, indicators buffers, etc.);

Customize the lots every time a new position shall be opened, either by the current balance, the risk, the last trade profit/loss, etc.;

Define a certain profit/loss to stop trading for a period (day, week or month);

Move the take profit to breakeven after;

Close the position partially after the price has moved a certain amount from the entry price;

Speed up the optimization process by stopping the testing after conditions are met, drastically reducing the estimated time to find the best optimized parameters for your strategies;

and more!





A simple strategy can be created by following these steps:

define the start time, the end time and the close positions time for the EA, if you want;

select a signal (up to 7 pre-defined signals or 10 custom signals) that will command the EA to enter a long or short positions and enable the necessary indicators for the selected signals;

define the take profit and the stop loss methods and levels.



Just like that, you can create thousands of automatized strategies in a reliable way. All you need to do is to save your sets and start trading.

If you have any question or found a bug, feel free to contact me and I'll gladly fix your problem as soon as possible.







