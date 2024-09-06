Stratos Goldwind is an innovative trading robot designed for Gold trading, utilizing the advanced capabilities of the Stratos Pali indicator. This EA enhances trading precision with 10 diverse strategies.

Stratos Goldwind is suitable for both novice and experienced traders, providing an adaptable and user-friendly interface that simplifies complex trading decisions. Experience the next level of automated trading with Stratos Goldwind, where technology meets strategy.





Unlock Exclusive Benefits

exclusive set files! Need a premium EA? Check Golden Mirage Leave a review and contact me via mql5 message to receiveNeed a premium EA? Check





Why Opt for Stratos Goldwind?

- Advanced Indicator Usage: Built around the Stratos Pali indicator, known for its precision in trend detection and market analysis.

- Customizable Trading Strategies: Tailor your trading with adjustable settings including risk levels, trading volumes, and specific market conditions.

- Comprehensive Trade Management: From dynamic lot sizing to strategic trade placement and closure, Stratos Goldwind ensures optimal management of your trades.





Access the: Quick Start Guide





Trading Recommendations

Symbol XAUUSD (Gold), EURUSD and Others Timeframe M15, H1, H4 Test From 2010 Settings Default or customized Brokers Any, with low spreads recommended Minimum Deposit 200 USD or equivalent Market Entry method Market Order Tester Method tick by tick and open price only









Settings Overview