Big Market Trader
- Utilities
- Raphael Okonkwo
- Version: 3.56
- Updated: 7 April 2025
- Activations: 10
The Big Market Trader is the ultimate AI trade assistance tool that can help you stay ahead of the market. It is designed with the best technology and has a high frequency response rate for timely trading.
It is equipped with dynamic AI automation, which we will go see already. We have an advanced risk management system. Equity stop option, trailing stop system, time stop and spread technology used by traders all of the world. It is suitable for prop firm traders, traditional traders, high and low capital trading and what have you.
It places all kinds of trade orders namely:
Buy orders, sell orders, buy stop orders, sell stop orders, buy limit orders, and sell limit orders. There are so many unique features to this AI machine. And to also mention, it is designed to suit all types of traders, be it scalper traders, day traders and swing traders.
Key Features:
Dynamic AI automation
High frequency Response Rate
Mobile Notification at Predicted Price
Pending order execution
Market order execution
Risk management system
Equity stop option
Trailing stop system
Time stop technology
Spread technology
Easy Trade Analysis
Friendly GUI
Enables traders to use the Average True Range indicator to ascertain the best Stop loss and Take Profit points
Great news! You can now create your own community on Telegram and send them customized messages and analytics using the Big Market Trader. You can also send real trading news and signals to friends and colleagues using the BMT.
On the input option, just enter your Chart Bot token and your Chat ID.
You can now send Full details of a new Order Per trade by setting the Order_Properties to true
Order Ticket. OrderType, Order Open price, Order Close Price, Order Profit, Order Stoploss, Order Time frame, Chart Time Frame and Chart Symbol.
You can now send Full details of a new Order Per trade by setting the Order_Properties to true
- Order Ticket
- Order Type
- Order Profit
- Order Open price
- Order Close Price
- Order Take Profit
- Order Stop loss
- Order Time frame
- Chart Symbol
It is designed with a user-friendly aesthetic display that helps users clearly analysis the market, place trade and also monitor trades seamless just with a click of a button.
Please Read User Instruction Manual