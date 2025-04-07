10 Copies Left @ 49.55 Next Price $55.77

The Big Market Trader is the ultimate AI trade assistance tool that can help you stay ahead of the market. It is designed with the best technology and has a high frequency response rate for timely trading.

It is equipped with dynamic AI automation, which we will go see already. We have an advanced risk management system. Equity stop option, trailing stop system, time stop and spread technology used by traders all of the world. It is suitable for prop firm traders, traditional traders, high and low capital trading and what have you.

It places all kinds of trade orders namely:

Buy orders, sell orders, buy stop orders, sell stop orders, buy limit orders, and sell limit orders. There are so many unique features to this AI machine. And to also mention, it is designed to suit all types of traders, be it scalper traders, day traders and swing traders.

Meta Trader 5 Version

Key Features: Dynamic AI automation High frequency Response Rate Mobile Notification at Predicted Price Pending order execution Market order execution Risk management system Equity stop option Trailing stop system Time stop technology Spread technology Easy Trade Analysis Friendly GUI Enables traders to use the Average True Range indicator to ascertain the best Stop loss and Take Profit points



Great news! You can now create your own community on Telegram and send them customized messages and analytics using the Big Market Trader. You can also send real trading news and signals to friends and colleagues using the BMT.

On the input option, just enter your Chart Bot token and your Chat ID.

You can now send Full details of a new Order Per trade by setting the Order_Properties to true

Order Ticket. OrderType, Order Open price, Order Close Price, Order Profit, Order Stoploss, Order Time frame, Chart Time Frame and Chart Symbol.

It is designed with a user-friendly aesthetic display that helps users clearly analysis the market, place trade and also monitor trades seamless just with a click of a button.

Please Read User Instruction Manual

How to Use