ToolBot Advisor Indicator

4.5

ToolBot Advisor Indicator (RSI, ATR, ADX, OBV) FREE

 

An effective indicator for your negotiations


The toolbot indicator and advisor brings leading (OBV) and lagging (RSI, ATR, ADX) indicators so that you have more security in your negotiations. In addition, it informs you of possible up and down trends as well as providing you with incredible advisors who will give you information about trading opportunities.


With this indicator you will have more security and speed in your decision making of entries.

Also test our FREE tops and bottoms indicator:   https://www.mql5.com/market/product/52385#description

Also test our  FREE Probabilistic Analysis indicator:    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/53669

Try our EA ToolBot for free:  https://www.mql5.com/market/product/52347#!tab=overview


NOTE: This indicator does not guarantee profits or make promises of gain, it only provides information that helps the trader to make a better decision.

Inputs

  • ATR Period (in days) - size of the ATR calculation period. 1 unit = 1 day.
  • RSI Period - size of the RSI calculation period.
  • ADX Period - size of the ADX calculation period.
  • OBV Period - size of the OBV calculation period.


Reviews 3
Airton Oliveira
40
Airton Oliveira 2021.10.14 22:07 
 

Parabéns pelo indicador, excelente.

Mustafa Nail Sertoglu
1121
Mustafa Nail Sertoglu 2023.07.24 14:27 
 

THX for free sharing, yet i could not find a way within my trading strategy.

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Mustafa Nail Sertoglu
1121
Mustafa Nail Sertoglu 2023.07.24 14:27 
 

THX for free sharing, yet i could not find a way within my trading strategy.

Airton Oliveira
40
Airton Oliveira 2021.10.14 22:07 
 

Parabéns pelo indicador, excelente.

Aleksandr Tamonin
4107
Aleksandr Tamonin 2021.01.23 21:56 
 

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