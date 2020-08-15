ToolBot Advisor Indicator
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 16 August 2020
ToolBot Advisor Indicator (RSI, ATR, ADX, OBV) FREE
An effective indicator for your negotiations
The toolbot indicator and advisor brings leading (OBV) and lagging (RSI, ATR, ADX) indicators so that you have more security in your negotiations. In addition, it informs you of possible up and down trends as well as providing you with incredible advisors who will give you information about trading opportunities.
With this indicator you will have more security and speed in your decision making of entries.
Also test our FREE tops and bottoms indicator: https://www.mql5.com/market/product/52385#description
Also test our FREE Probabilistic Analysis indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/53669
Try our EA ToolBot for free: https://www.mql5.com/market/product/52347#!tab=overview
NOTE: This indicator does not guarantee profits or make promises of gain, it only provides information that helps the trader to make a better decision.
Inputs
- ATR Period (in days) - size of the ATR calculation period. 1 unit = 1 day.
- RSI Period - size of the RSI calculation period.
- ADX Period - size of the ADX calculation period.
- OBV Period - size of the OBV calculation period.
Parabéns pelo indicador, excelente.