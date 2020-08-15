ToolBot Advisor Indicator

An effective indicator for your negotiations





The toolbot indicator and advisor brings leading (OBV) and lagging (RSI, ATR, ADX) indicators so that you have more security in your negotiations. In addition, it informs you of possible up and down trends as well as providing you with incredible advisors who will give you information about trading opportunities.





With this indicator you will have more security and speed in your decision making of entries.

Also test our FREE tops and bottoms indicator: https://www.mql5.com/market/product/52385#description