Candlestick Patterns Trade Panel

Extra Notes:

Make sure "Algo Trading" at the top of the MT5 terminal is enabled (It should be displaying a green triangle) and "Allow Algo Trading" in the "Common" tab is checked.

The EA confirms a candlestick pattern on a new candle to avoid repainting while its still forming.

In case of two candlestick patterns form at the same candle close, it'll only trade it once if Auto-Trading is enabled.

The Candlestick Patterns Methodology of identification is derived from BabyPips as a reference point. Much different information is available online, so I chose the most popular source.