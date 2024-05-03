Trade Notifications

Below, I have a screenshot with examples of the notifications, taken from my phone, about how the notifications look like for various trading operations (new trade, new pending order, a closure of a trade).

-Ensure you have the MetaTrader 5 mobile terminal installed on your Android or iOS device to receive notifications. Enable push notifications in the MetaTrader 5 trading terminal where the Expert Advisor will run. Navigate to Tools -> Options -> Notifications tab, and activate the "Enable Push Notifications" parameter. You must input your MetaQuotes_ID on this tab, which can be located at the bottom of the "Chat and Messages" tab of the mobile terminal.

-This tool does NOT open/modify trades! So, it's not needed to have "Algo trading" checked in the "Common tab" of the EA's settings.