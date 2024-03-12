Stratos Zephyr mt5

4.77

Stratos Zephyr is a cutting-edge trading robot designed for the forex market, leveraging the power of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator. With 10 sophisticated strategies, Stratos Zephyr is engineered to cater to a wide range of trading preferences.

Whether you are an experienced trader or just beginning your journey in the forex market, Stratos Zephyr offers a dynamic and intuitive trading experience, ensuring you stay ahead in the fast-paced world of forex trading.


Unlock Exclusive Benefits

Leave a review and contact me via mql5 message to receive additional set files! Do you want a powerful EA? Check Golden Mirage MT5!


Why Choose Stratos Zephyr?

- Versatile Strategies: With 10 unique RSI-based strategies, Stratos Zephyr is like having ten EAs in one. From overbought/oversold levels to divergence and reversal patterns, Stratos Zephyr adapts to your trading style.

- Customizable Settings: Fine-tune your trading approach with a wide range of adjustable parameters. Manage your risk, optimize your trades, and set your trading schedule with unparalleled precision.

- Advanced Trade Management: Stratos Zephyr goes beyond merely opening trades; it meticulously manages them. Benefit from features like dynamic lot sizing, profit target adjustments, and protective loss cap to safeguard your trades.


Download here the: Quick Start Guide


Trading Recommendations

Symbol EURUSD, NZDUSD, EURCHF, EURGBP, USDJPY
Timeframe M15, H1
Test From 2005
Settings Default or custom set files
Brokers Any, preferably with low spreads
Minimum Deposit 100 usd or equivalent
Market Entry method Market Order
Tester Method tick by tick and open price only



Settings Overview

Stratos Zephyr is equipped with a comprehensive set of parameters to customize your trading experience:

- Initial Trade Volume: Define the starting lot size for your trades.
- Dynamic Lot Sizing: Enable this feature to adjust trade volume based on your account balance and predefined risk level.
- Risk Management: Set your desired risk level to control the lot size dynamically.
- Unique Magic Number: Use this identifier to distinguish Stratos Zephyr's trades from those of other EAs.
- Spread Allowed: Specify the maximum acceptable spread for trade execution.
- Max Concurrent Orders: Set the maximum number of simultaneous trades.
- Enable Concurrent Buying And Selling: Allow Stratos Zephyr to place both buy and sell orders concurrently.
- Maximum Trade Volume: Cap the volume of individual trades for added risk control.
- Allow New Series: Customize which types of orders (buy/sell) Stratos Zephyr can execute.
- Single Trade Per Bar: Limit trading to one trade per bar or adjust based on your strategy.

For a detailed explanation of all settings, please refer to the Quick Start Guide. Should you need further assistance, do not hesitate to contact me!

İncelemeler 227
Pomodoroxvg
35
Pomodoroxvg 2025.09.24 08:50 
 

cia a tutti io sto usando questo ea anche su gold e devo dire che fa impazzire,co n i dovuti set e un po di attenzione va benissimo ,e da 2 mesi che lo provo ,grande ea, e grazie allo sviluppatore

Sebastian H
16
Sebastian H 2025.09.15 11:14 
 

being a starter in CFD robot trading it was super to get a good quick guide, also improving the my choosen trader using the EA since 3 months with stable income works better then all the others i tried therefore i stick to this thank you very much for that, already thinking about upgrading to the Mistral

David Arifin
48
David Arifin 2025.09.11 15:51 
 

Nice EA. Can I have set file for XAUUSD ?

Pomodoroxvg
35
Pomodoroxvg 2025.09.24 08:50 
 

cia a tutti io sto usando questo ea anche su gold e devo dire che fa impazzire,co n i dovuti set e un po di attenzione va benissimo ,e da 2 mesi che lo provo ,grande ea, e grazie allo sviluppatore

UncleFred
14
UncleFred 2025.09.19 19:01 
 

Sebastian H
16
Sebastian H 2025.09.15 11:14 
 

being a starter in CFD robot trading it was super to get a good quick guide, also improving the my choosen trader using the EA since 3 months with stable income works better then all the others i tried therefore i stick to this thank you very much for that, already thinking about upgrading to the Mistral

David Arifin
48
David Arifin 2025.09.11 15:51 
 

Nice EA. Can I have set file for XAUUSD ?

xorixori
36
xorixori 2025.09.11 09:48 
 

Hi, last month I've been testing this EA, both in backtesting and in live demo accounts. It works very well for EURUSD, and also USDJPY but less efficient. It is a robust tool with a lot of parameters to tune them accordingly to the stock. Congrats to the developer!

1321049
46
1321049 2025.09.07 20:58 
 

Actualmente llevo usándolo dos meses en cuenta demo, ahora me gustaría mejorar el .set para pasar a cuenta real, mi correo es danielsanchezforex@gmail.com, un saludo

Kanlaya8956
51
Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

DukeSinners
29
DukeSinners 2025.09.05 09:37 
 

Looks amazing. Still testing but am impressed

n1547k710t
84
n1547k710t 2025.09.02 13:50 
 

バックテストやフォワードテストでとても良い感じに動いています！素晴らしいですね

84552215
129
84552215 2025.08.31 23:10 
 

Stratos Zephyr EA deserves a 5-star rating!

Leonsofking69
59
Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

trojan77
15
trojan77 2025.08.27 07:22 
 

thomaslampe65
488
thomaslampe65 2025.08.23 22:00 
 

I have been using the EA for 9 weeks now on a Euro 1k demo account, profit so far is 12.652%. I am quite impressed with the free EA. Will switch to real account next month.

Juga Buruga
67
Juga Buruga 2025.08.16 23:53 
 

I am very satisfied. Though I have not been using it for long.

Thomas
55
Thomas 2025.08.09 14:52 
 

Very good EA, has worked well to date, thanks to the developer

svante321
15
svante321 2025.07.28 13:50 
 

Very good, very nice with some passive income!!!

Evandro Raphaloski
38
Evandro Raphaloski 2025.07.25 23:36 
 

Thanks for sharing the robot. Do I need to do any specific settings change? Could you please, send the additional settings to: srevandros@gmail.com ? Thanks.

Abe Lanz
29
Abe Lanz 2025.07.24 14:52 
 

A really good EA, can be profitable if the input settings are configured correctly. Thank you, bro.

trader concept
19
trader concept 2025.07.23 22:02 
 

kindly brother i need .ex5 file please send it to me in DM Thanks

Prakash27588
34
Prakash27588 2025.07.22 10:18 
 

sir please send set file for 15 mnt time frame

