Stratos Zephyr mt5
- Experts
- Michela Russo
- Versione: 2.0
- Aggiornato: 5 settembre 2024
Stratos Zephyr is a cutting-edge trading robot designed for the forex market, leveraging the power of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator. With 10 sophisticated strategies, Stratos Zephyr is engineered to cater to a wide range of trading preferences.
Whether you are an experienced trader or just beginning your journey in the forex market, Stratos Zephyr offers a dynamic and intuitive trading experience, ensuring you stay ahead in the fast-paced world of forex trading.
Unlock Exclusive Benefits
Why Choose Stratos Zephyr?
- Versatile Strategies: With 10 unique RSI-based strategies, Stratos Zephyr is like having ten EAs in one. From overbought/oversold levels to divergence and reversal patterns, Stratos Zephyr adapts to your trading style.
- Customizable Settings: Fine-tune your trading approach with a wide range of adjustable parameters. Manage your risk, optimize your trades, and set your trading schedule with unparalleled precision.
- Advanced Trade Management: Stratos Zephyr goes beyond merely opening trades; it meticulously manages them. Benefit from features like dynamic lot sizing, profit target adjustments, and protective loss cap to safeguard your trades.
Download here the: Quick Start Guide
Trading Recommendations
|Symbol
|EURUSD, NZDUSD, EURCHF, EURGBP, USDJPY
|Timeframe
|M15, H1
|Test From
|2005
|Settings
|Default or custom set files
|Brokers
|Any, preferably with low spreads
|Minimum Deposit
|100 usd or equivalent
|Market Entry method
|Market Order
|Tester Method
|tick by tick and open price only
Settings Overview
Stratos Zephyr is equipped with a comprehensive set of parameters to customize your trading experience:
- Initial Trade Volume: Define the starting lot size for your trades.
- Dynamic Lot Sizing: Enable this feature to adjust trade volume based on your account balance and predefined risk level.
- Risk Management: Set your desired risk level to control the lot size dynamically.
- Unique Magic Number: Use this identifier to distinguish Stratos Zephyr's trades from those of other EAs.
- Spread Allowed: Specify the maximum acceptable spread for trade execution.
- Max Concurrent Orders: Set the maximum number of simultaneous trades.
- Enable Concurrent Buying And Selling: Allow Stratos Zephyr to place both buy and sell orders concurrently.
- Maximum Trade Volume: Cap the volume of individual trades for added risk control.
- Allow New Series: Customize which types of orders (buy/sell) Stratos Zephyr can execute.
- Single Trade Per Bar: Limit trading to one trade per bar or adjust based on your strategy.
For a detailed explanation of all settings, please refer to the Quick Start Guide. Should you need further assistance, do not hesitate to contact me!
cia a tutti io sto usando questo ea anche su gold e devo dire che fa impazzire,co n i dovuti set e un po di attenzione va benissimo ,e da 2 mesi che lo provo ,grande ea, e grazie allo sviluppatore