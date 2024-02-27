Subscribe to the 'MA7 Trading' channel to receive notifications about new programs, updates and other information. Ask questions in the profile on the MQL5.





Description of work



The 'MA7 Viola' indicator is based on the standard Moving Average (MA) indicator. Shows a sharp increase or decrease in the moving average.

Detailed information about the 'MA7 Viola' indicator.



Indicator settings



General settings:

Difference – difference between the last two MA values, percentage;

Period;

Method;

Apply to;

Remove subsequent arrows – removes subsequent arrows in one direction.

Message settings:

Send message to the terminal (Alert) – permission to send messages to the terminal using the Alert function;

Send message to the mobile terminal (Push) – permission to send messages to the mobile terminal using push notifications;

Send message to the email – permission to send messages by email;

Additional information.

Arrow display settings:

Arrow shift;

Arrow size;

Up arrow color;

Down arrow color;

Up arrow code;

Down arrow code.

'MA7 Viola' indicators:

MA7 Viola MT4;

MA7 Viola MT5.

Expert advisors based on the 'MA7 Viola' indicator:

MA7 Viola C1 MT4;

MA7 Viola C1 MT5.