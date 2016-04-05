Fractal Trendlines

Classic Fractals indicator for MT4, with additional Trendlines connecting the latest couples of fractals


(fractals are showing highest high, and lowest low on each period)

Rules for trendlines:
-if new top fractal is below the last one = new resistance line
 -if new bot fractal is above the last one = new support line

-Trendlines can be hidden
-Fractals can be hidden

Fractal Period = can be both even or uneven number, as it is setting for half (one side) of the bars sequence for finding the extremes.


Prodotti consigliati
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Altri dall’autore
