Fractal Trendlines

Classic Fractals indicator for MT4, with additional Trendlines connecting the latest couples of fractals



( fractals are showing highest high, and lowest low on each period)



Rules for trendlines:

-if new top fractal is below the last one = new resistance line



-if new bot fractal is above the last one = new support line



-Trendlines can be hidden

-Fractals can be hidden



Fractal Period = can be both even or uneven number, as it is setting for half (one side) of the bars sequence for finding the extremes.



