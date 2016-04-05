Fractal Trendlines
- Filip Valkovic
- Sürüm: 1.20
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
Classic Fractals indicator for MT4, with additional Trendlines connecting the latest couples of fractals
(fractals are showing highest high, and lowest low on each period)
Rules for trendlines:
-if new top fractal is below the last one = new resistance line
-if new bot fractal is above the last one = new support line
-Trendlines can be hidden
-Fractals can be hidden
Fractal Period = can be both even or uneven number, as it is setting for half (one side) of the bars sequence for finding the extremes.