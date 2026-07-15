Aurum quant digger
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.72
- Updated: 15 July 2026
Aurum Quant Digger is a free Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, developed specifically for XAUUSD trading on the M5 timeframe.
The EA uses selective momentum-based entries, protective filters and automated trade management. It is designed to wait for suitable market conditions rather than open trades every day.
This is not a high-frequency trading robot. There may be periods with few or no trades. It is intended for users who prefer controlled trade frequency over constant market activity.
Main Features
- Completely free to use
- Designed for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5
- Three built-in presets
- Risk-based position sizing
- Spread and daily-loss protection
- Automated partial close, breakeven and trailing management
- Time and session filters
- No external preset files required
Built-in Presets
BASIC
Lower-risk configuration focused on capital protection.
BALANCED
The main recommended preset, designed to balance growth and stability.
PROFIT
Higher-growth configuration for users who accept increased drawdown and account fluctuations.
The preset is selected directly from the EA inputs.
Recommended Settings
- Symbol: XAUUSD
- Timeframe: M5
- Minimum deposit: 1,500 USD or equivalent
- Recommended leverage: 1:100 or higher
- VPS: Recommended for stable execution
- Account type: Hedging recommended
- Netting accounts: Supported in single-position compatibility mode The backtest results shown in the product images were obtained using a hedging account configuration.
The backtest results shown in the product images were generated in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester using 100% real tick history for the period from 01.01.2025 to 30.06.2026.
Aurum Quant Digger is not a martingale or arbitrage system. Results may vary depending on broker conditions, spread, slippage, execution speed and symbol specifications.
Always test the EA in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account before using it for live trading.
Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading XAUUSD involves risk.