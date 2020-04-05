Adaptive Quantum EA

📊 ADAPTIVE EA - Intelligent Trading with Machine Learning

🎯 Overview

Adaptive EA is a sophisticated trading system that uses dynamic indicator weighting and machine learning principles to adapt to changing market conditions. Designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe, this EA combines trend-following, momentum, and risk management with intelligent self-optimization. Prop Firm Compatible!

✨ KEY FEATURES

🧠 Adaptive Learning System

  • Dynamic Weight Adjustment: The EA automatically adjusts indicator weights (Fast EMA, Slow EMA, RSI) based on the last 50 closed trades
  • Performance-Based Learning: Winning strategies are reinforced, losing strategies are reduced
  • No Overfitting: Uses rolling window analysis to stay current with market conditions
  • Real-Time Weight Display: Monitor indicator weights on the GUI dashboard

📈 Advanced Entry Logic

  • Multi-Timeframe Analysis: H4 trend filter ensures you only trade in the direction of the higher timeframe trend
  • Triple Indicator Confirmation: Fast EMA momentum + Slow EMA trend + RSI overbought/oversold zones
  • Granular Signal Scoring: 0-1 range scoring system for precise entry timing
  • Volatility Filter: Avoids choppy markets and extreme volatility conditions

️ Professional Risk Management

  • Fixed Percentage Risk: Exactly 1.0% risk per trade (adjustable)
  • Daily Loss Limit: Auto-stops trading after 3% daily loss
  • Consecutive Loss Protection: Reduces position size after 5 consecutive losses
  • ATR-Based Stops: Dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit based on market volatility
  • No Martingale, No Grid: Safe, sustainable trading approach

⚡ Trade Management

  • Intelligent Trailing Stop: ATR-based trailing to lock in profits
  • Break-Even Function: Moves SL to entry after 1R profit
  • Auto GMT Detection: Automatically calculates broker timezone offset
  • High-Impact News Filter: Pauses trading during major economic events (NFP, CPI, etc.)

💻 Professional GUI Dashboard

  • Real-Time Performance Metrics: Balance, Daily P/L, Total Profit, Win Rate, Max Drawdown
  • Color-Coded Statistics: Green for positive, Red for negative
  • Indicator Weights Display: Monitor adaptive learning in real-time
  • Status Indicators: Active trading status and GMT offset

📊 BACKTEST PERFORMANCE

Tested on XAUUSD H1 (2025-2026):
  • Win Rate: 60%+ (adaptive learning active)
  • Profit Factor: 1.28
  • Max Drawdown: 9.65%
  • Recovery Factor: 3.81
  • Sharpe Ratio: 3.55
  • Total Net Profit: $60,627 (from $100k initial deposit)
Past performance does not guarantee future results

🏢 PROP FIRM COMPATIBLE

✅ Perfect for Proprietary Trading Firms!
Adaptive EA is specifically designed to meet the strict requirements of prop firm challenges and funded accounts. Our conservative risk management and no-martingale approach align perfectly with prop firm rules.

Why It Works with Prop Firms:

 Fixed Risk Per Trade: Consistent 1.0% risk (adjustable) - no reckless position sizing
 Daily Loss Limit: Built-in 3% daily loss protection to prevent blowing challenges
 No Martingale/No Grid: Pure price action and trend following - fully compliant
 Controlled Drawdown: Max drawdown under 10% - well within most prop firm limits
 No Hedging Abuse: Clean, directional trading
 News Filter: Avoids high-impact events that violate prop firm rules
 Consistent Performance: 60%+ win rate with steady equity growth

Tested & Compatible With:

  •  FTMO (Challenge & Verification)
  •  MyForexFunds (Evaluation accounts)
  •  The5ers (Growth account)
  •  FundedNext (Stellar Challenge)
  •  Alpha Capital Group
  •  True Forex Funds
  •  All major prop firms with similar rules

Prop Firm Settings:

For prop firm challenges, we recommend:
  • Risk: 0.5-1.0% per trade (conservative approach)
  • Daily Loss Limit: Keep at 3% (or adjust to match your firm's limit)
  • Max Consecutive Losses: 5 (reduces size after losses)
  • News Filter: ENABLED (required by most firms)
  • Trailing Stop: ENABLED (protects profits)

Challenge Success Tips:

  1. Start with 0.5% risk during the evaluation phase
  2. Enable all safety features (news filter, daily loss limit)
  3. Use a VPS for 99.9% uptime (required by most firms)
  4. Monitor the Daily P/L on the dashboard
  5. Once funded, you can increase to 1.0% risk
️ Disclaimer: While this EA is designed to comply with prop firm rules, always verify specific requirements with your chosen prop firm. Rules may vary between companies and can change over time.

⚙️ RECOMMENDED SETTINGS

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
Timeframe: H1 (1-Hour)
Account Type: Any (Hedging or Netting)
Minimum Balance: $1,000
Leverage: 1:100 or higher
Broker: ECN/STP broker with low spreads recommended
Default Settings Work Best - The EA is pre-optimized for XAUUSD. However, you can adjust:
  • Risk percentage (default 1.0%)
  • ATR multipliers for SL/TP
  • News filter buffer time
  • Trailing stop settings

🔧 TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Indicators Used: EMA (12, 26, 50), RSI (14), ATR (20)
  • Trading Style: Trend-following with momentum confirmation
  • Max Positions: 1 position at a time
  • Magic Number: 20260801 (unique identifier)
  • News Filter: Uses MQL5 Economic Calendar API
  • Error Handling: Robust retry logic for order execution
  • Memory Efficient: No external libraries required

📋 WHAT'S INCLUDED

✅ Full EA source code (.mq5 file)
✅ Professional GUI dashboard
✅ Auto GMT offset detection
✅ News filter integration
✅ Adaptive learning algorithm
✅ Trailing stop & break-even
✅ Comprehensive error handling
✅ Detailed code comments
✅ Ready for MQL5 Market validation

️ IMPORTANT DISCLAIMERS

  1. Trading Forex/CFDs involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Never trade with money you cannot afford to lose.
  2. No guarantees of profit: Past performance shown in backtests does not guarantee future results. Market conditions change constantly.
  3. You must have an internet connection for the News Filter to function (requires Economic Calendar data).
  4. Recommended to use a VPS (Virtual Private Server) for 24/7 operation and minimal latency.
  5. Always test on a DEMO account for at least 2-4 weeks before using on a live account.
  6. This EA is designed for XAUUSD H1. Using it on other pairs or timeframes may produce different results.

📞 SUPPORT

  • Updates: Free updates included
  • Questions: Contact via MQL5 messaging system
  • Documentation: All settings explained in input parameters

🚀 GETTING STARTED

  1. Purchase and download the EA
  2. Install in MT5 (File → Open Data Folder → MQL5 → Experts)
  3. Attach to XAUUSD H1 chart
  4. Enable "AutoTrading" button in MT5
  5. Monitor performance via the GUI dashboard
Version: 3.2
Last Updated: 2026
Tested On: MT5 Build 4000+
Trade responsibly. This EA is a tool to assist with trading decisions, not a guarantee of profits. Always use proper risk management.
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Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
3.97 (35)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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Prop Firm Assistant
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Utilities
PROP FIRM ASSISTANT II The safety layer between your trading and your funded account Most prop firm accounts are not lost because of a bad strategy. They are lost because of: one emotional day that breaks the daily drawdown, one oversized lot placed in anger or euphoria, one trade held over the weekend that gaps through the rules, overtrading after a loss. Prop Firm Assistant removes exactly these failure modes. It watches your account every second, warns you long before you approach a limit, an
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