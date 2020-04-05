Adaptive Quantum EA
- Experts
-
Yge Simon ParsHeadline: Seasoned Market Veteran & AI Algorithmic Developer
About Me:
- Version: 3.29
- Activations: 5
📊 ADAPTIVE EA - Intelligent Trading with Machine Learning
🎯 Overview
Adaptive EA is a sophisticated trading system that uses dynamic indicator weighting and machine learning principles to adapt to changing market conditions. Designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe, this EA combines trend-following, momentum, and risk management with intelligent self-optimization. Prop Firm Compatible!
✨ KEY FEATURES
🧠 Adaptive Learning System
- Dynamic Weight Adjustment: The EA automatically adjusts indicator weights (Fast EMA, Slow EMA, RSI) based on the last 50 closed trades
- Performance-Based Learning: Winning strategies are reinforced, losing strategies are reduced
- No Overfitting: Uses rolling window analysis to stay current with market conditions
- Real-Time Weight Display: Monitor indicator weights on the GUI dashboard
📈 Advanced Entry Logic
- Multi-Timeframe Analysis: H4 trend filter ensures you only trade in the direction of the higher timeframe trend
- Triple Indicator Confirmation: Fast EMA momentum + Slow EMA trend + RSI overbought/oversold zones
- Granular Signal Scoring: 0-1 range scoring system for precise entry timing
- Volatility Filter: Avoids choppy markets and extreme volatility conditions
️ Professional Risk Management
- Fixed Percentage Risk: Exactly 1.0% risk per trade (adjustable)
- Daily Loss Limit: Auto-stops trading after 3% daily loss
- Consecutive Loss Protection: Reduces position size after 5 consecutive losses
- ATR-Based Stops: Dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit based on market volatility
- No Martingale, No Grid: Safe, sustainable trading approach
⚡ Trade Management
- Intelligent Trailing Stop: ATR-based trailing to lock in profits
- Break-Even Function: Moves SL to entry after 1R profit
- Auto GMT Detection: Automatically calculates broker timezone offset
- High-Impact News Filter: Pauses trading during major economic events (NFP, CPI, etc.)
💻 Professional GUI Dashboard
- Real-Time Performance Metrics: Balance, Daily P/L, Total Profit, Win Rate, Max Drawdown
- Color-Coded Statistics: Green for positive, Red for negative
- Indicator Weights Display: Monitor adaptive learning in real-time
- Status Indicators: Active trading status and GMT offset
📊 BACKTEST PERFORMANCE
Tested on XAUUSD H1 (2025-2026):
- Win Rate: 60%+ (adaptive learning active)
- Profit Factor: 1.28
- Max Drawdown: 9.65%
- Recovery Factor: 3.81
- Sharpe Ratio: 3.55
- Total Net Profit: $60,627 (from $100k initial deposit)
Past performance does not guarantee future results
🏢 PROP FIRM COMPATIBLE
✅ Perfect for Proprietary Trading Firms!
Adaptive EA is specifically designed to meet the strict requirements of prop firm challenges and funded accounts. Our conservative risk management and no-martingale approach align perfectly with prop firm rules.
Why It Works with Prop Firms:
✅ Fixed Risk Per Trade: Consistent 1.0% risk (adjustable) - no reckless position sizing
✅ Daily Loss Limit: Built-in 3% daily loss protection to prevent blowing challenges
✅ No Martingale/No Grid: Pure price action and trend following - fully compliant
✅ Controlled Drawdown: Max drawdown under 10% - well within most prop firm limits
✅ No Hedging Abuse: Clean, directional trading
✅ News Filter: Avoids high-impact events that violate prop firm rules
✅ Consistent Performance: 60%+ win rate with steady equity growth
✅ Daily Loss Limit: Built-in 3% daily loss protection to prevent blowing challenges
✅ No Martingale/No Grid: Pure price action and trend following - fully compliant
✅ Controlled Drawdown: Max drawdown under 10% - well within most prop firm limits
✅ No Hedging Abuse: Clean, directional trading
✅ News Filter: Avoids high-impact events that violate prop firm rules
✅ Consistent Performance: 60%+ win rate with steady equity growth
Tested & Compatible With:
- ✅ FTMO (Challenge & Verification)
- ✅ MyForexFunds (Evaluation accounts)
- ✅ The5ers (Growth account)
- ✅ FundedNext (Stellar Challenge)
- ✅ Alpha Capital Group
- ✅ True Forex Funds
- ✅ All major prop firms with similar rules
Prop Firm Settings:
For prop firm challenges, we recommend:
- Risk: 0.5-1.0% per trade (conservative approach)
- Daily Loss Limit: Keep at 3% (or adjust to match your firm's limit)
- Max Consecutive Losses: 5 (reduces size after losses)
- News Filter: ENABLED (required by most firms)
- Trailing Stop: ENABLED (protects profits)
Challenge Success Tips:
- Start with 0.5% risk during the evaluation phase
- Enable all safety features (news filter, daily loss limit)
- Use a VPS for 99.9% uptime (required by most firms)
- Monitor the Daily P/L on the dashboard
- Once funded, you can increase to 1.0% risk
️ Disclaimer: While this EA is designed to comply with prop firm rules, always verify specific requirements with your chosen prop firm. Rules may vary between companies and can change over time.
⚙️ RECOMMENDED SETTINGS
Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
Timeframe: H1 (1-Hour)
Account Type: Any (Hedging or Netting)
Minimum Balance: $1,000
Leverage: 1:100 or higher
Broker: ECN/STP broker with low spreads recommended
Timeframe: H1 (1-Hour)
Account Type: Any (Hedging or Netting)
Minimum Balance: $1,000
Leverage: 1:100 or higher
Broker: ECN/STP broker with low spreads recommended
Default Settings Work Best - The EA is pre-optimized for XAUUSD. However, you can adjust:
- Risk percentage (default 1.0%)
- ATR multipliers for SL/TP
- News filter buffer time
- Trailing stop settings
🔧 TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
- Indicators Used: EMA (12, 26, 50), RSI (14), ATR (20)
- Trading Style: Trend-following with momentum confirmation
- Max Positions: 1 position at a time
- Magic Number: 20260801 (unique identifier)
- News Filter: Uses MQL5 Economic Calendar API
- Error Handling: Robust retry logic for order execution
- Memory Efficient: No external libraries required
📋 WHAT'S INCLUDED
✅ Full EA source code (.mq5 file)
✅ Professional GUI dashboard
✅ Auto GMT offset detection
✅ News filter integration
✅ Adaptive learning algorithm
✅ Trailing stop & break-even
✅ Comprehensive error handling
✅ Detailed code comments
✅ Ready for MQL5 Market validation
✅ Professional GUI dashboard
✅ Auto GMT offset detection
✅ News filter integration
✅ Adaptive learning algorithm
✅ Trailing stop & break-even
✅ Comprehensive error handling
✅ Detailed code comments
✅ Ready for MQL5 Market validation
️ IMPORTANT DISCLAIMERS
- Trading Forex/CFDs involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Never trade with money you cannot afford to lose.
- No guarantees of profit: Past performance shown in backtests does not guarantee future results. Market conditions change constantly.
- You must have an internet connection for the News Filter to function (requires Economic Calendar data).
- Recommended to use a VPS (Virtual Private Server) for 24/7 operation and minimal latency.
- Always test on a DEMO account for at least 2-4 weeks before using on a live account.
- This EA is designed for XAUUSD H1. Using it on other pairs or timeframes may produce different results.
📞 SUPPORT
- Updates: Free updates included
- Questions: Contact via MQL5 messaging system
- Documentation: All settings explained in input parameters
🚀 GETTING STARTED
- Purchase and download the EA
- Install in MT5 (File → Open Data Folder → MQL5 → Experts)
- Attach to XAUUSD H1 chart
- Enable "AutoTrading" button in MT5
- Monitor performance via the GUI dashboard
Version: 3.2
Last Updated: 2026
Tested On: MT5 Build 4000+
Last Updated: 2026
Tested On: MT5 Build 4000+
Trade responsibly. This EA is a tool to assist with trading decisions, not a guarantee of profits. Always use proper risk management.