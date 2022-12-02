EA OrgBaseHedge3

This is an expert advisor meant to grow small accounts with low risk trading strategy, buit to trade ranging chart symbols and has a wide range of multipliers to grow with your account .

Trades with martinagale, grid and hedging to scalp the market,.

Should trade with "ENABLE_TRAILING" in the inputs field turned to true. Fine tuning the inputs is also recommended depending on the chart to trade.

kindly reachout for more advise and config after purchasing/subscribing to the EA.

Trade safe...