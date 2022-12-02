EA OrgBaseHedge3

This is an expert advisor meant to grow small accounts with low risk trading strategy, buit to trade ranging chart symbols and has a wide range of multipliers to grow with your account .

 Trades with martinagale, grid and hedging to scalp the market,.

Should trade with "ENABLE_TRAILING" in the inputs field turned to true. Fine tuning the inputs is also recommended depending on the chart to trade.

kindly reachout for more advise and config after purchasing/subscribing to the EA.

Trade safe...

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Abandon Dangerous Grid Algorithms. Transition to Logic-Driven Gold Trading. XAU Breakout Scalper MT5 is a strict anti-grid, anti-martingale trading engine. It is engineered specifically for traders who demand 100% transparent logic, asymmetric risk-to-reward profiles, and evaluation-ready capital protection. PATH A: PLUG & PLAY (For Hands-Off Traders & Busy Professionals) Don't want to spend hours running backtests and optimizing settings? You don't have to. We do the heavy lifting for you. Be
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EA MagicVee
John Wangombe
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This trading expert advisors trades best on XAUUSD minute 5 timeframe. Maintains a constant account growth and runs best on low spread and commission based accounts. Uses Martingale & perfect hedging to recover unprofitable positions ensuring no loss. Its consistent perfomance curves proves the record for itself in reliability and consistency plus its unique market analysis ensures quick extraction of profits by scalping the markets. Advising to be used as it is to reduce risk  and for healthy t
EA Rough Duster
John Wangombe
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This trading expert advisors trades best on GBPNZD minute 5 timeframe. Maintains a constant account growth and runs best on low spread and commission based accounts. Uses Martingale & perfect hedging to recover unprofitable positions ensuring no loss. Its consistent profit curves proves the record for itself in reliability and consistency plus its unique market analysis ensures quick extraction of profits by scalping the markets. Advising to be used as it is to reduce risk  and for healthy tradi
Smoothed Duster EA
John Wangombe
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This trading expert advisors is an clone & upgrade of  "EA Rough Duster ", also trades best on GBPNZD minute 5 timeframe. Maintains a constant account growth and runs best on low spread and commission based accounts. Uses Martingale & perfect hedging to recover unprofitable positions ensuring no loss. Its consistent profit curves,low DrawDowns & risk proves the record for itself in reliability and consistency plus its unique market analysis ensures quick extraction of profits by scalping the mar
EA DockScalper
John Wangombe
Experts
Looking for a low risk, astable and consistent trading EA,then EA DockScalper is your solution. Acquire the EA this offer season till may 30th for the first five to purchase from whence the price will return to normal. The tester results are the evidence to its performance. After purchasing the EA, kindly contact me so that i can add you to a group where we will be sharing more on the EA.  (Forward testing done on exness mt4).
EximScalper EA
John Wangombe
Experts
Experience the power of martingale at its best when scalping!! Thats it, this EA keeps the Drawdown at its lows hence runs the account on a low risk when capturing reasonable returns depending on the lotsize, martingale multiplier and targets configuration. This is favourable for most currencies depending on configuration. Test the EA first on the currency to trade before installing it on your real account. Contact the author of the EA after purchase to be added to a private group and channel wh
EA EximScalper
John Wangombe
Experts
The ideal expert advisor for trading ranging charts, equiped with a unique money management strategy and martingale strategy, the expert advisor  ensures maximum returns also with a safe overlocking strategy. adjust the oder distance levesls and profit target levels   to achieve safe trading and maximum returns. kindly reach out to me after subscribing to the expert advisor. Trade safe..
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