RSI Grid Master Mini

Welcome!

This is the RSI GridMaster Mini — the freely available, compact version of the popular RSI GridMaster system.

The EA operates based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator combined with a grid strategy, enabling continuous trading as the market moves.

The Mini version uses a fixed lot size of 0.01 and trades exclusively on the H1 timeframe.

All settings have been simplified to make the system easy to use, reliable, and beginner-friendly.

Looking for More Power and Flexibility?

Check out the RSI GridMaster Premium, the advanced version packed with professional features and customization options.

The Premium version includes:

Fully customizable parameters for every aspect of the strategy

Weekend trading mode for cryptocurrencies

for cryptocurrencies Martingale and Auto Lot functions

FIFO compliance for U.S. brokers

for U.S. brokers Advanced loss-cutting options and Trailing Stop

and Info Panel & Real-Time Alerts: A brand-new on-chart interface displays live trading data, system status, and important alerts instantly.

Take Profit Function & Visual TP Line: Take Profit levels are now supported and clearly displayed on the chart.

Continuous improvements and updates

RSI GridMaster Premium

Recommendations

· Currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, AUDCAD

· Timeframe: H1

· Minimum deposit: $500 per pair

· Account Type: Hedging account required

· VPS: Strongly recommended for continuous operation

· Broker: Use a low-spread, fast-execution broker

The RSI GridMaster Mini is perfect for those just getting started with trading or who prefer a simplified approach.

Although it offers fewer customization options, it effectively demonstrates how RSI-based grid strategies can generate consistent trading opportunities.

Download it now and experience its performance in real market conditions — and don’t forget to leave a review to support future development.

If you have any questions, feel free to send a private message.

Wishing you successful trading!