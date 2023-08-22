TMA Trend Following Bot

5
The TMA Trend Following Bot, based on The Moving Averages very own bot that is displayed on his youtube channel.

The TMA Trend Following Bot is a trend based trading strategy. As depicted by The Moving Average on his youtube channel, this bot when optimized can have some serious results, he even has it live on his own challenge accounts. Set your lot size, SL and TP size, your trading window and EMA period and you're ready to go!



Set Files in comments.

Reviews 1
alkis2011
342
alkis2011 2023.09.12 13:29 
 

I was so impressed by Silver Bullet EA that I also bought this TMA EA to add to my portfolio of EAs. Wade has gone out of his way to give that extra support and he is more than willing to customize his EAs according to your specific needs and provide you with the appropriate set files, he is continually developing his EAs and these EAs of his are really flying under the radar, I would really recommend people to try them, you will not be disappointed and the prices are so reasonable compared to the ridiculous prices being offered on the Marketplace by other EAs that just do not deliver anywhere near the same results.

More from author
Silver Bullet EA
Wade C Hunt
2.2 (5)
Experts
Welcome to the Silver Bullet EA 3.0 update The Silver Bullet EA is based on the ICT Silver Bullet strategy, a popular tried and proven trading model. Using specific trading windows, the expert advisor will enter trades automatically for you based upon ICTs teachings. There has been some big changes with this update, the most notable of all is the ability to select between 3 different entry models. The continuation entry, the reversal entry and the classic entry (do not select all fvg - this trad
The Equity Protector
Wade C Hunt
Utilities
Keep your equity safe with the Equity Protector. A purposefully built EA for those running bots on their Funded Account Challenges. Place this bot on a chart, enter in your target in total equity and take comfort in knowing that your bots will cease trading when this goal is achieved. Giving you peace of mind that your equity is safe, even when sleeping! Try out Equity Protector today!
Reply to review