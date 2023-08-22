TMA Trend Following Bot
- Experts
- Wade C Hunt
- Version: 1.31
- Updated: 23 August 2023
- Activations: 5
The TMA Trend Following Bot is a trend based trading strategy. As depicted by The Moving Average on his youtube channel, this bot when optimized can have some serious results, he even has it live on his own challenge accounts. Set your lot size, SL and TP size, your trading window and EMA period and you're ready to go!
Set Files in comments.
I was so impressed by Silver Bullet EA that I also bought this TMA EA to add to my portfolio of EAs. Wade has gone out of his way to give that extra support and he is more than willing to customize his EAs according to your specific needs and provide you with the appropriate set files, he is continually developing his EAs and these EAs of his are really flying under the radar, I would really recommend people to try them, you will not be disappointed and the prices are so reasonable compared to the ridiculous prices being offered on the Marketplace by other EAs that just do not deliver anywhere near the same results.