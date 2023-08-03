Posh Candle Info MT4
- Utilità
- Theresia Yovitha Herwanda
- Versione: 1.1
- Aggiornato: 6 gennaio 2025
Show candle info with:
- Time in selected timezone
- Bar number
- Candle range points
- Upper wick points and percentage
- Body points and percentage
- Lower wick points and percentage
Mark large/small candle body with customizable line.
Settings group:
- Broker and local timezone. Lookback bars for candle marking.
- Large candle body
- Small candle body
- Date and time info with auto position or custom the x and y coordinate.
Hi! Great tool, and amazing uptadate, it helps me a lot with the hours in the chart. With the new feature, that came with the last update, can you tell me, please, how can i hide de box with de info that appears when go with my mouse across the candles? Thanks for your support!!!