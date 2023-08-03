Posh Candle Info MT4

5

Show candle info with:

  • Time in selected timezone 
  • Bar number
  • Candle range points
  • Upper wick points and percentage
  • Body points and percentage
  • Lower wick points and percentage

Mark large/small candle body with customizable line.

Settings group:

  • Broker and local timezone. Lookback bars for candle marking.
  • Large candle body
  • Small candle body
  • Date and time info with auto position or custom the x and y coordinate.

Avis 1
Gabriel Ferreira
28
Gabriel Ferreira 2025.01.07 14:30 
 

Hi! Great tool, and amazing uptadate, it helps me a lot with the hours in the chart. With the new feature, that came with the last update, can you tell me, please, how can i hide de box with de info that appears when go with my mouse across the candles? Thanks for your support!!!

FREE
