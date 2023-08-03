Posh Candle Info MT5
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 6 January 2025
Show candle info with:
- Time in selected timezone
- Bar number
- Candle range points
- Upper wick points and percentage
- Body points and percentage
- Lower wick points and percentage
Mark large/small candle body with customizable line.
Settings group:
- Broker and local timezone. Lookback bars for candle marking.
- Large candle body
- Small candle body
- Date and time info with auto position or custom the x and y coordinate.
En el broker XM, no funciona el indicador. El cuadro de información al pasar el mouse por la vela aparece en blanco. Lo utilizo en otro broker y funciona bien, tanto en MT4 como en MT5. Excelente indicador. Alguna sugerencia. Gracias. Bendiciones.