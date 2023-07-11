Posh Sessions MT5

Posh Sessions is indicator which displays sessions in broker time or your local time.

You can set up to 5 sessions, assign name, start time, end time and color of each session.

There is session's range to help you make a chart analysis.


Settings for a session:

Show:  To show or not the session on chart

Title:  The title/name of the session

Timezone:  Select between broker or local time to implement the session's period

Start time:  The session start time

End time:  The session end time

Color:  The session color

Recommended products
Easy Risk Calculator
Jian Gang Feng
Utilities
Core Positioning A lightweight risk calculation tool tailored exclusively for the MT5 platform, focusing on the core needs of traders' daily risk control calculations. It deeply optimizes the operation experience and data display effect, adapts to various chart viewing and trading scenarios such as intraday trading and swing trading, and is a highly practical auxiliary tool for traders' daily risk control operations. Core Functions Easy Lot Size Editing: Click the input box to enter values dire
FREE
Candle Momentum Alert R13
Ihsan Pratama
Utilities
Candle Momentum Alert R13 Free Candle Momentum Alert Utility for MetaTrader 5 Candle Momentum Alert R13 is a lightweight utility for MetaTrader 5 designed to help traders monitor candles with significant price movement based on a user-defined candle body size threshold. This tool is intended for monitoring and awareness purposes only and does not place, manage, or modify any trades. Key Features Candle momentum monitoring based on candle body size Multi-symbol monitoring (main chart + opti
FREE
AutoProtect R13
Ihsan Pratama
Utilities
️ AutoProtect R13: Your Intelligent Trade Guardian Tired of manual management and emotional exits? AutoProtect R13 is a professional-grade utility designed to automate your risk management. This tool ensures your account stays protected 24/7. WHAT’S NEW IN V1.1 Optimized Execution: Faster processing for high-volatility market conditions. New User Interface: Professional GUI Dialog panel (replacing basic chart comments). Smart Break-Even+: Move Stop Loss to entry plus a small profit buffer
FREE
Level Painter
Andrei Kurylkovich
Utilities
Level Painter PRO — Professional Manual Chart Markup Tool  Level Painter PRO   is a powerful and stylish tool for manually drawing support and resistance levels, price zones, rectangles, and vertical areas on the MetaTrader 5 chart. The indicator is designed for traders who value visual analysis and prefer to mark up their charts manually while maintaining full control over the process. Key Features Manual Drawing of Levels and Zones Horizontal Lines — quickly mark key price levels Vertical Line
FREE
G2 Dashboard PRO
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Utilities
G2 DASHBOARD PRO by Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika PROFESSIONAL TRADE EXECUTION & MANAGEMENT DASHBOARD G2 Dashboard Pro is a comprehensive trading management tool that revolutionizes how you place and manage orders. No more manual calculations or switching between windows – everything you need is in one interactive, draggable dashboard directly on your chart. KEY ADVANTAGES 1. CHART-BASED PENDING ORDER PLACEMENT Click on the chart to set your entry price visually Support for all order types: Bu
FREE
DataForge Instrument Passport and Bar Exporter
Sayed Javad Razavi Ebrahimi
Utilities
DataForge exports MetaTrader 5 bars to a CSV file, and writes into that file what the data actually contains. It does not trade. It places no orders, reads no positions, and requires no account permissions. It reads history and writes a text file. WHAT THE EXPORT WRITES 1. An instrument passport, placed in the CSV header    Digits, point, contract size, tick value, tick size, and the minimum, step and maximum lot are written as comment lines at the top of the file. Export the same symbol fro
FREE
Account Trailing Stop Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Utilities
Introducing the EA AccountTrailingStop MT5, an advanced Expert Advisor designed to enhance your trading strategy by automatically managing and securing your profits on MetaTrader 5. This tool is ideal for both novice and professional traders, offering a robust solution for dynamic profit locking in various trading environments. With the EA AccountTrailingStop MT5, users experience significant advantages such as improved profit retention during favorable market conditions and reduced manual monit
FREE
Iridium Calendar
Marton Papp
Utilities
You may have found after a carefully planned trade something happened.  An unexpected event... You forgot to look the web calender or use any kind of program. This fills this gap in its own way. Features: - show all events as vertical lines - low, medium or high events... with different colors. -name of the events and numbers associated with the event are also shown such actual value, forecast value and previous value. The calendar information is obtained from your broker. It is a built-in serv
FREE
SG InfoBox MT5
Hleb Smoliar
3.5 (2)
Utilities
The   "InfoBox"   utility is designed to display the presence of open orders, the number of lots, current profit and much more in one window. The version for the MT4 platform is here . You've probably encountered a situation where you have an advisor that works on a currency pair, but information about its operation: - orders and their number, the size of the spread for the instrument, the volume of lots on the market, drawdown and much more - are scattered in different places of the terminal an
FREE
Copier provider RAlabs
Andrey Kolesnik
Utilities
Copier Provider RAlabs — a signal source for local trade copying. A lightweight trade publishing tool for a copying system consisting of Copier Provider RAlabs (signal source) and Copier Master RAlabs (receiver). Copier Provider RAlabs is installed on the donor account whose trades need to be copied and transmits those trades to the Copier Master RAlabs receiver. The provider publishes: position openings, modifications, and trade closures. Features: instant local transmission, minimal resource u
FREE
Candle Time End and Spread MT5
Tran Van Luc
5 (3)
Utilities
Super simple, convenient, useful tool. Allows displaying the end time of a candle (standard) and expanding the symbol's spread in real time. The countdown tool is smooth, not jerky or slow like some other tools Useful tool for professional traders specializing in short-term and long-term trading. Contact author or user guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/metool_trading
FREE
Telegram Price Alert
Aleh Piatrenka
5 (1)
Utilities
Instant Telegram notifications. Set price levels directly on the chart and receive a message when the price crosses them. Adding a level takes just one click. You can drag the line with your mouse to precisely set the desired price level. Convenient control panel: all active alerts are displayed in a list levels can be edited by dragging the line unnecessary alerts can be deleted with one click alerts are automatically removed after being triggered option to hide alert lines on the chart suppo
FREE
AQ RiskOptimizer MT5
HIT HYPERTECH INNOVATIONS LTD
4 (1)
Utilities
Risk Optimizer is the absolute solution for applying risk management on your account. Bad risk management is the main reason that causes traders to lose money. Risk Optimizer calculates and suggests the correct lot size for each position according to your personal, customized risk profile. You can give directly your preferred risk as percentage (%) for each position or you can trust our algorithms to calculate and optimize according to your risk category selection. But it is not only that! Selec
FREE
Daily PL risk management
Minh Vuong Pham
Utilities
Daily P/L Risk Management is a MetaTrader 5 utility that watches your account's daily profit and loss and acts automatically when a limit is hit. It tracks both realized and unrealized P/L and can close positions, disable trading or alert you. It is a practical safety net for prop-firm challenges and disciplined day trading. Features Daily loss and profit limits, set by money amount or percent of balance/equity. Combined P/L tracking: counts both closed-trade (realized) and open-position (unreal
FREE
Risk Pilot MT5
Valencia Dave Balaba
Utilities
Risk Pilot MT5 — Fast Trade Execution and Risk Management Panel Take absolute control of your trading risk with Risk Pilot , the ultimate interactive assistant for manual traders on MetaTrader 5. Designed for precision and built for speed, Risk Pilot eliminates manual lot calculations so you can enter trades instantly before the market moves.   ️ IMPORTANT NOTICE: This is a manual trading UTILITY TOOL, not an automated trading robot (EA). This tool WILL NOT auto-trade or execute trades based
FREE
Important Lines
Terence Gronowski
4.88 (24)
Indicators
This indicator displays Pivot-Lines, preday high and low, preday close and the minimum and maximum of the previous hour. You just have to put this single indicator to the chart to have all these important lines, no need to setup many single indicators. Why certain lines are important Preday high and low : These are watched by traders who trade in a daily chart. Very often, if price climbs over or falls under a preday low/high there is an acceleration in buying/selling. It is a breakout out of a
FREE
Reverse
Konstantin Chernov
1 (1)
Utilities
A script for quick reversing positions and/or orders. If you need to reverse a position with the same volume, open an opposite position of a different volume, this script will save you from routine! Allow AutoTrading before running the script. Instructions: Run the script on the chart. This script is a limited version of the market product https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/638 and allows reversing only positions. Input parameters are not required. Parameters such as changing the type of exi
FREE
MT5 to Telegram bot
Maksim Plotnikov
5 (1)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signals This utility is simple to use and supports a wide variety of settings: Pick your desired Telegram group and enter the bot token and the chat id Get notified when orders are placed, modified, executed, closed… or any combination of states Connect your broker account with Telegram and stop missing important notifications. Would you like to receive Telegram notifications? Are you looking for a simple way to share trade signals with your followers? Do you need to start docume
FREE
MMTrader Manager
Mateusz Makarewicz
Utilities
Welcome to my MMTrader Manager product. EA that allows You for simple managing trades and positions. Key Features: Position Opening – Open trades quickly with customizable Take Profit (TP), Stop Loss (SL), and lot size settings. Position Closing – Close trades with one click. Grid System – Automatically create a grid of orders. Recovery Mode – Loss recovery lot calculation. Trade History Data – Acces data to historical positions. User-Friendly Interface – A clear and simple panel designed. This
FREE
DemoBitmapOffset
MetaQuotes Ltd.
Utilities
The script illustrates the usage of the OBJPROP_XOFFSET and OBJPROP_YOFFSET properties. It displays the specified fragment of the .BMP image.
FREE
MultiTradeNews
Leeank Andres Fernandez Molano
Utilities
This script is designed for traders who need to quickly place trades across multiple currency pairs during critical news releases, where every second counts. With this tool, you can pre-select your desired currency pairs and assign independent volumes for each one. When a major news event hits, such as Non-Farm Payroll (NFP) or PMI data releases, the script allows you to execute all your trades instantly without the need to open each pair manually. Key Features: Customizable Pairs : Choose from
FREE
Tonic Session Clocks
Geanini Barbeli
Utilities
Time Panel:  Server Time, Local Time and Open and closed clocks for TOKYO, London and New York. Time Panel + Horizontal Bar: Server/Local + Main markets Sessions Example: TIMES    SERVER HH:MM:SS    LOCAL HH:MM:SS   TOKYO    OPEN    00:00 - 09:00 UTC   cls 02:34:15   LONDON    CLOSED  08:00 - 17:00 UTC   opn 05:12:33   NEW YORK OPEN    13:00 - 22:00 UTC   cls 07:45:22 https://t.me/Tonic_Trades_Signals
FREE
GDS Renko Mirror MT5
Andrey Goida
Indicators
GDS Renko Mirror MT5 Multi-Scale Renko Structure Comparison for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Mirror MT5 is a premium Renko context indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders compare Renko market structure across different brick sizes and read whether movement looks clean, noisy, aligned or fragmented. The purpose of Mirror is not to generate buy or sell signals. The purpose is to help the trader understand how the same market movement appears through different Renko scales before making a manual dec
RSI Alert Multi Symbol
Roberto Mubonane Muiambo
Utilities
What It Does Scans Multiple Symbols Simultaneously From all pairs for the signal in real time. Detects Overbought/Oversold Conditions Using customizable RSI thresholds (e.g., 80 for overbought, 20 for oversold) and Alerts You Instantly . Send you Notifications to MT5 in your PHONE    Using MetaQuotes ID Pop-up Alerts  Telegram Push Messages Whether you're at your desk or on the move, you’ll know the moment a signal hits.
FREE
Demo Information panel for traders
Roman Klymenko
Utilities
This utility displays the information required for making trades on each opened chart. For example: spread value, swap value; triple swap day; session closing time; ATR of the symbol by Gerchik; total profit/loss for the current symbol; the number of trades made earlier; the percentage change in the quotes of 6 selected instruments; and much more. The spread value is always shown. The rest of the information is displayed depending on the settings: Show total orders at the moment (long, short) .
FREE
MarketWatch Rate History Loader
Andrey Vasilchenko
5 (2)
Utilities
The script is intended for synchronization and loading into the Terminal of the desired (or maximum possible) history of quotes of the timeframes specified by the user for the symbols in the "Market Watch" window. The first download of the full history for one "new" symbol takes approximately one and a half to two minutes. Input parameters for running the script: 1. Desired history length (bars) - here we indicate the number of bars in the quote history that we would like to receive from t
FREE
Defence Zone Engine Gold
Shahid Javed
Utilities
Defence Zone Engine Gold Professional XAUUSD Support & Resistance Analysis Using Market Structure, Supply & Demand and Timeframe-Aware Zone Refinement Overview Defence Zone Engine Gold is a professional market structure analysis tool designed . Defence Zone Engine Gold is a professional XAUUSD chart utility designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) to automatically identify, validate, refine, filter and rank support and resistance zones using market structure, supply and demand concepts, confidenc
FREE
Go To Random Chart Position
Szabo Bence
Utilities
This script is a very useful tool when it comes to practicing chart analysis. If you activate this script, you are going to be thrown down on a random chart position. The active chart is used where you are right now. You need to have at least 6000 historical bars. You can set the number of bars at: Tools->Charts tab->"Max bars in chart" Should you have any questions, comments feel free to contact me.
FREE
Harmonic Butterfly MT5
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator detects and displays М. Gartley's Butterfly pattern. The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by the pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The pattern and wave parameters are displayed on the screenshots. The default parameters are used for demonstration purposes only in order to increase the amount of detected patterns. Parameters z
Swap Scanner Pro MT5
Zhen Yu Zheng
Indicators
A carry trade can quietly collect swap for three months and then lose all of it to price movement in a week. What matters is not the size of the swap but its size relative to how much the symbol moves. The raw column in your terminal cannot answer that: the figures are published in different units, the contracts are different sizes, and the volatility differs by an order of magnitude. Those numbers were never comparable with each other. Swap Scanner converts every symbol to a single figure in
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (215)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (670)
Utilities
Trade Manager MT5 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, crypto, or future
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.97 (146)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking t
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (166)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Before making a purchase, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Download the trial version of the application for a demonstration account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk cal
Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
Abdul Jalil
5 (5)
Utilities
================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (30)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account. It supports both public and private Telegram channels, and you can conn
Astro Trade MT5
Indra Maulana
5 (2)
Utilities
AstroTrade Trading Assistant AstroTrade is a comprehensive multi-functional trading utility developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It integrates essential tools for trade execution, risk management, and technical monitoring into a single unified interface. The application is designed to assist traders in managing their daily operations through a visual and structured environment. Visual Trade Execution and Risk Management The application includes a specialized trading panel that assists in c
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
Utilities
Professional Trade Copier for MetaTrader 5 Fast, professional, and reliable trade copier for MetaTrader . COPYLOT allows you to copy Forex trades between MT4 and MT5 terminals with support for Hedge and Netting accounts. COPYLOT MT5 version supports: - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting to MT5 Netting - MT4 to MT5 Hedge - MT4 to MT5 Netting MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files H
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.71 (17)
Utilities
LIMITED SUMMER SALE -40% !   ONLY $30 insead of $50!  Maximum real discount!  ONLY UNTIL 08/22 HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! full description   ::  demo-version  :: 60-sec-video-description Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss and take-p
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Power Candles Strategy Scanner - Self-Optimizing Multi-Symbol Setup Finder Power Candles Strategy Scanner runs the same self-optimizing engine that powers the Power Candles indicator - on every symbol in your Market Watch, side by side. One panel tells you which symbols are statistically tradable right now, which strategy wins on each, the optimal Stop Loss / Take Profit pair, and pings you the moment a fresh signal fires. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max
Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 5. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT5 terminal. An MT4 version is also available. Setup guide and app
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.58 (52)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . PROMOTION - If you have already purchased the "Trade Copier MT5," you can receive the "Trade Copier MT4" for free (for copying MT4 > MT5 and MT4 < MT5). For more detailed information about the conditions, please contact us via private message
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Utilities
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
Utilities
Premium Trade Manager - The Trade Panel With a Coach Built In Premium Trade Manager puts a trading coach inside your chart, with a full execution engine underneath it. Set the trade up the way you always do, then let Max, your AI trading coach, read that exact setup against your live account and give you a straight verdict before you commit: is the stop disciplined, is the risk sane, is a high-impact release minutes away, are you near a prop-firm limit. Below sits the engine that runs everything
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
5 (1)
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (7)
Utilities
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Utilities
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (7)
Utilities
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
Utilities
Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Trader
Shaoping Kuang
3.67 (3)
Utilities
Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
Trade Command Center
Nguyen Thanh Trieu
5 (2)
Utilities
Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account ; Official Information Official channel Seller profile Trade Command Center — Professional Trade Execution & Real-Time Risk Guard Panel Trade Command Center is a high-performance visual trade execution, lot size calculator, and risk management utility for MetaTrader 5. It is engineered specifically for manual traders requiring strict risk enforcement, capital protection, a
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
Utilities
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
More from author
DLT Display Local Time
Theresia Yovitha Herwanda
Utilities
DLT (Display Local Time) is an INDICATOR which displays local time using GMT timezone that can be easily switched. Support non standard timezones eg. -3:30, +4:45 Useful when you trade in your local market hours, or to evaluate candles in different time zone. This is for MT4 version. For   MT5   version click here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71656 There is very useful info for candle: Range, Upperwick, Body, Lowerwick. You can get this when custom crosshair is enabled. Sessions will
Posh Candle Info MT5
Theresia Yovitha Herwanda
5 (1)
Utilities
Show candle info with: Time in selected timezone  Bar number Candle range points Upper wick points and percentage Body   points and percentage Lower wick   points and percentage Mark large/small candle body with customizable line. Settings group: Broker and local timezone. Lookback bars for candle marking. Large candle body Small candle body Date and time info with auto position or custom the x and y coordinate.
FREE
Posh Sessions
Theresia Yovitha Herwanda
Utilities
Posh Sessions is indicator which displays sessions in broker time or your local time. You can set up to 5 sessions, assign name, start time, end time and color of each session. There is session's range to help you make a chart analysis. Settings for a session: Show:  To show or not the session on chart Title:   The title/name of the session Timezone:   Select between broker or local time to implement the session's period Start time:   The session start time End time:   The session end time Colo
FREE
Posh Candle Info MT4
Theresia Yovitha Herwanda
5 (1)
Utilities
Show candle info with: Time in selected timezone  Bar number Candle range points Upper wick points and percentage Body points and percentage Lower wick points and percentage Mark large/small candle body with customizable line. Settings group: Broker and local timezone. Lookback bars for candle marking. Large candle body Small candle body Date and time info with auto position or custom the x and y coordinate.
FREE
Rosy Trade Assistant MT4
Theresia Yovitha Herwanda
Utilities
Rosy Trade Assistant A very easy to use EA, simple and friendly. Many features available to manage your trade. Compact panel with 4 sizes that can be selected according to your convenience. And trading in your local time has never been easier, using local timescale and clock. User Guide and Demo version Pages Trading Panel - Page to place an order and manage it's SL/TP Tools - Page to manage order: trailing, close on target, close all by categories Settings - Page to use custom time scale with s
Rosy Pro Panel MT4
Theresia Yovitha Herwanda
5 (1)
Utilities
Download DEMO here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/759769   An ultimate panel you've never seen before.  Compact and nice Trade panel with large Total P/L and it's percentage display. Groups for trades summary available: Ticket, Symbol, Type, Category, and Magic. Average price field helps you know your trading average price and direction. Set magic and comment of your trading in a very easy way. Group closing by symbol, type, category or magic - only by one click. Close All button for a qu
DLT Display Local Time MT5
Theresia Yovitha Herwanda
5 (2)
Utilities
DLT (Display Local Time) is an INDICATOR which displays local time using GMT timezone that can be easily switched. Support non standard timezones eg. -3:30, +4:45 Useful when you trade in your local market hours, or to evaluate candles in different time zone. This version is for MT5 terminal. For   MT4   version click here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71187 Massive updates on version 3.0: Choose to show current local time with optional date/GMT on chart's corner you want. Set your o
Rosy Trade Assistant MT5
Theresia Yovitha Herwanda
Utilities
Rosy Trade Assistant A very easy to use EA, simple and friendly. Many features available to manage your trade. Compact panel with 4 sizes that can be selected according to your convenience. And trading in your local time has never been easier, using local timescale and clock. User Guide and Demo version Pages Trading Panel - Page to place an order and manage it's SL/TP Tools - Page to manage order: trailing, close on target, close all by categories Settings - Page to use custom time scale with s
Rosy Pro Panel MT5
Theresia Yovitha Herwanda
5 (1)
Utilities
Download DEMO here  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/759772 An ultimate panel you've never seen before.  Compact and nice Trade panel with large Total P/L and it's percentage display. Groups for trades summary available: Ticket, Symbol, Type, Category, and Magic. Average price field helps you know your trading average price and direction. Set magic and comment of your trading in a very easy way. Group closing by symbol, type, category or magic - only by one click. Close All button for a quick
Filter:
lotoma
24
lotoma 2023.08.02 18:10 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review