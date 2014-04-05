The main application of the Faradenza indicator is to generate buy and sell signals. The indicator tracks the market trend with unrivaled reliability, ignoring sharp market fluctuations and noise around the average price. Determining the market trend is an important task for traders. The Faradenza indicator implements an advanced algorithm for visualizing the market trend. It catches the trend and shows favorable moments of entering the market with arrows. The main purpose of the indicator is to assess the market. With this indicator, you can predict future values. The indicator is designed to determine either a trend or short-term buy or sell signals. The indicator will protect your open position on any timeframe and currency pair. The indicator can be used both for pipsing on small periods and for long-term trading. The indicator implements a kind of technical analysis based on the idea that the market is cyclical in nature.