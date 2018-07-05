BB Trend Indicator

BBTrend is a relatively new indicator developed by John Bollinger to work with Bollinger Bands™. It is one of only a few indicators that can signal both strength and direction making it a very valuable tool for traders.


Calculations

The calculations are fairly simple. The default periods of 20 and 50 are shown, but these can be changed through the parameters.

Lower = MathAbs(lowerBB(20) - lowerBB(50))

Upper = MathAbs(upperBB(20) - upperBB(50))

BBTrend = (lower - upper) / middleBB(20)


Interpretation

  • Bullish trend = BBTrend above zero
  • Bearish trend = BBTrend below zero

The degree above or below zero determines the strength or momentum behind the trend.


Parameters

  • Shorter Bands Period – the shorter period for the Bollinger Bands used in the calculation.
  • Longer Bands Period – the longer period for the Bollinger Bands used in the calculation.
  • iBands Shift – “shift” used by both the longer and shorter Bollinger Bands (iBands) calculations.
  • iBands Deviation – “deviation” used by both the longer and shorter Bollinger Bands (iBands) calculations.


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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
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Indicators
We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
Quant Direction MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Indicators
Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
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Anthony Garot
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Introduction MT5 ships with the Envelopes indicator. This indicator allows you to create equidistant bands from a moving average by specifying a “deviation.” Unfortunately, the deviation is an arbitrary number. You might determine that 0.220 works well to contain 95% of close prices for USDCHF,H1, but when you change the period to H4, most of the bars are now outside the bands. So, I created this self-tuning indicator. Instead of specifying a percent “deviation,” you specify the percent of bars
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This Utility tells you the volatility of any symbol for any of the major time frames. As trades occur, the volume increases for each period. When each period ends, the bucket is reset to 0. Volumes are sorted from largest to smallest within each shown period. Click any symbol to highlight that symbol in all period columns. Volume information is specific to transactions placed at your broker. To test in the Tester, set the following: EURUSD,M1,1 minute OHLC 2018.01.01 to 2018.01.02 (a day’s worth
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Anthony Garot
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This indicator shows the narrowest bar within the past seven bars, which is known as NR7 in the literature. It will also show the NR4 bar. The range is variable; thus, you can show any two ranges, e.g. NR7/NR4, NR11/NR6, etc. For the description of this indicator, I will continue to use the default of seven (7) and four (4). If an NR7 bar also happens to be an Inside Bar, it gives a stronger signal. Thus NR7IB are denoted in another color. Sometimes this is known as NR7ID (for Inside Day). I kep
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