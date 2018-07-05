BB Trend Indicator
- Indicators
-
Anthony GarotMy personal website has various trading products—most are free.
https://www.garot.com/trading/
I've started an MQL5 tutorial to build a working strategy using MT5 from scratch.
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 22 October 2024
BBTrend is a relatively new indicator developed by John Bollinger to work with Bollinger Bands™. It is one of only a few indicators that can signal both strength and direction making it a very valuable tool for traders.
Calculations
The calculations are fairly simple. The default periods of 20 and 50 are shown, but these can be changed through the parameters.
Lower = MathAbs(lowerBB(20) - lowerBB(50))
Upper = MathAbs(upperBB(20) - upperBB(50))
BBTrend = (lower - upper) / middleBB(20)
Interpretation
- Bullish trend = BBTrend above zero
- Bearish trend = BBTrend below zero
The degree above or below zero determines the strength or momentum behind the trend.
Parameters
- Shorter Bands Period – the shorter period for the Bollinger Bands used in the calculation.
- Longer Bands Period – the longer period for the Bollinger Bands used in the calculation.
- iBands Shift – “shift” used by both the longer and shorter Bollinger Bands (iBands) calculations.
- iBands Deviation – “deviation” used by both the longer and shorter Bollinger Bands (iBands) calculations.
User didn't leave any comment to the rating