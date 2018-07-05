BB Trend Indicator

BBTrend is a relatively new indicator developed by John Bollinger to work with Bollinger Bands™. It is one of only a few indicators that can signal both strength and direction making it a very valuable tool for traders.





Calculations

The calculations are fairly simple. The default periods of 20 and 50 are shown, but these can be changed through the parameters.

Lower = MathAbs(lowerBB(20) - lowerBB(50))

Upper = MathAbs(upperBB(20) - upperBB(50))

BBTrend = (lower - upper) / middleBB(20)





Interpretation

Bullish trend = BBTrend above zero

Bearish trend = BBTrend below zero

The degree above or below zero determines the strength or momentum behind the trend.





Parameters

Shorter Bands Period – the shorter period for the Bollinger Bands used in the calculation.

– the shorter period for the Bollinger Bands used in the calculation. Longer Bands Period – the longer period for the Bollinger Bands used in the calculation.

– the longer period for the Bollinger Bands used in the calculation. iBands Shift – “shift” used by both the longer and shorter Bollinger Bands (iBands) calculations.

– “shift” used by both the longer and shorter Bollinger Bands (iBands) calculations. iBands Deviation – “deviation” used by both the longer and shorter Bollinger Bands (iBands) calculations.



