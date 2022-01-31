Buy Sell Color Background
- Utilities
- Vladimir Karputov
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 31 January 2022
- Activations: 5
The Buy Sell Color Background indicator changes the background color depending on position direction.
It has three settings:
- Background color for BUY - background color for a Buy position
- Background color for SELL - background color for a Sell position
- Default background color - background color with no open position
After you detach the indicator from a chart, its background color changes to Default background color.