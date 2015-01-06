Candle length indicator alarm

4

The Candle Length Indicator Alarm generates a sound alert, sends a push notification and an email when the size of the current candlestick changes. The size of the current candlestick can be measured in two ways:

  1. The first method: the size of the candlestick is measured from the beginning of the candlestick (from the OPEN price).
  2. The second method: the size of the candlestick is measured from current price.

The indicator has the following settings:

  • sound — a sound file from the folder: "...\MetaTrader 5\Sounds\"
  • measurement — method for measuring the candlestick size:
    • From the beginning of the candle — the starting point of candlestick size measuring is the candlestick beginning
    • From the current price — the candlestick size is measured from the current price
  • resizing candles — candlestick size change threshold
  • alerts quantity (only for "beginning of the candle") — number of repeated sound notifications. This parameter is applicable only when measuring the candlestick size from the beginning of the candlestick.

Two pointers are used for visual analysis of the candlestick size change: border arrows for resizing candles — candlestick size change threshold.

Reviews 2
Yv.
63
Yv. 2022.01.31 15:06 
 

Excellent product, so easy to use and understand. No glitches or bugs. Well worth the money. The developer Vladimir Karputov is very responsive and detailed oriented. Thank you! Recommended 5+

Recommended products
Trailing Stop Loss And Breakeven MT5
Thi Ngo
1 (1)
Utilities
This tool will perform Trailing stop loss and Break even management for orders. Helps you limit or reduce the time spend watching orders on the screen, especially when you need to go to sleep. Just add this EA to 1 chart, you can manage all pairs. You can filter orders by comment, magic number, symbol and order ticket number. When Breakeven it can add shift/offset pips (to cover the commission...). You can try in strategy tester before purchase. The EA will add Buy and Sell alternately, so you
TradePilotmt5
Hossein Khalil Alishir
Utilities
TradePilot Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 TradePilot is a professional and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . It simplifies automated trading , risk management , and trade execution with a smart trading panel . Perfect for beginners and experienced traders looking for a reliable trade manager EA with automated lot size calculation and smart position management. Key Advantages User-Friendly Trading Panel: Customizable panel with buttons and hotkeys for fast ex
Trade Closer Buttons
Tawanda Tinarwo
Utilities
This EA is there to take your trade closing stress away. Quickly close as many trades as you have opened at the click of a button, INCLUDING PENDING ORDERS. This works on the MT5 platform whether it be currencies, Indices, stocks or Deriv synthetic indices. I have saved it under utilities as it is a utility, however, to install this, you have to save the file in you "EA" folder. That is; Go to "File", then "Open Data Folder", "MQL5" and then "Experts". Paste this file there. Restart MT5 and you'
Mirror Signals Service
Isaac Derban
Utilities
Overview Mirror Signals Service EA (Text only)   is a powerful monitoring Expert Advisor that automatically sends   real-time Telegram notifications   for all important trade events on your MetaTrader 5 account. It is engineered specifically for   signal providers ,   trade-copier operators ,   auditors ,   educators , and   professional trading services   that require immediate, detailed, and reliable reporting. Everything from   entries, exits, SL/TP changes, comment changes, trailing sto
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
ChangePeriod MT5
Kazuya Yamaoka
Indicators
You can change the time period of the chart at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button,   saving you the trouble of changing time periods. We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system. Please check for yourself if it is usable. Please check it out for yourself. https://www.youtube.com/@ganesha_forex We do not guarantee your investment results. Investments should be made at you
Trading Utility
Tahir Hussain
Utilities
Trading Utility for Forex Currency Pairs Only not for Gold  Functions Auto Lot Calculation based on Risk Auto stoploss  Auto TakeProfit Breakeven Auto Close Half % Close in percentage with respect to the PIPs Pending Orders BuyLimit Sell Limit with distances BuyStop Sell Stop    with distances Trading Informations Risk in percentage For Multiple trades Combine Takeprofit and Combine Stoplosses
Manzano Risk Manager Pro
Patricia Manzano Gomez
Utilities
Description  Interested users may contact the developer through the internal messaging system of mql5.com to request information about the possibility of evaluating the product for a limited period before using it on a live account. Manzano Risk Manager Pro is a professional risk management utility for MetaTrader 5.The Expert Advisor allows monitoring open positions and closing trades automatically or manually, fully or partially, when user-defined risk conditions are met. The product does not o
Mirror Signals EA
Isaac Derban
Utilities
Overview Mirror Signals EA is a powerful monitoring Expert Advisor that automatically sends real-time Telegram notifications for all important trade events on your MetaTrader 5 account. It is engineered specifically for signal providers , trade-copier operators , auditors , educators , and professional trading services that require immediate, detailed, and reliable reporting. Everything from entries, exits, SL/TP changes, comment changes, trailing stop activations, pending order modifications
Symbol Manager for MT5
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (3)
Utilities
Symbol Manager or Grid Manager, designed to group orders into one position (by Symbol or by Magic Number). This utility will be useful to multi-currency traders (many EAs), who can have multiple orders on several pairs. You will be able to see the total number of lots, the total profit, and set virtual stop loss and virtual take profit. To set a real TP (or SL), you must first set the virtual value, and then enter the command in this cell: "set". If you want to set real TP/SL for all orders at
TradesOnChart MT5
Nina Yermolenko
Utilities
The utility displays in a convenient form the historical trades made on the account. You can filter trades by magic or comcent, display only profitable or losing trades, and only buy or sell trades. Using this utility, you can see trade entry and exit points, stop loss and take profit levels, trade profit, magic number and comment, order ticket and order size - you only need to run the utility on the chart of the currency pair you want information on get and customize the input parameters. MT4
SLTPSetter
Raphael Djangmah Osro Agbo
Utilities
SLTPSetter - StopLoss Take Profit Setter HOW DOES IT WORK? Risk and account management is a very critical aspect of trading. Before entering a position, you must be fully aware how much you will be willing to loss both in percentage and value. This is where SLTPSetter gets you covered.  All you need to do is attach the indicator on the chart and PRESS BUY OR SELL automatically, all parameters needed for placing the trades will be provided at the top left corner of the screen. Feel free to adjust
Lucky Trade Panel MT5
Nina Yermolenko
Utilities
Trading panel for manual trading. Has a fairly wide functionality. Allows you to automatically calculate the order size, open both market and pending orders. It has a wide range of options for closing orders, it is possible to partially close orders, close orders after reaching a certain profit or loss, separately close profitable and unprofitable, buy and sell, as well as pending orders. The panel also contains a simple implementation of a grid of pending orders, reverse and lock functions, tr
Spread Professional mt5
Andriy Sydoruk
Utilities
Excellent spread indicator. Reflects the spread on each bar as it is. It should be remembered that the spread is displayed at the time of the bar opening. Therefore, the most correct information will be on the minute bars. Spread is one of the basic forex concepts that any trader should know. If explained clearly, you can describe such an example. The trader buys the EUR / USD pair at the rate of 1.1000. However, he immediately goes into negative territory, for example, by 10 points, as if he bo
Comprehensive Risk Management Tool
Sami Triki
Utilities
Risk Management Panel for MetaTrader 5 Overview This tool is a comprehensive risk management indicator for MetaTrader 5 that provides traders with a visual interface to calculate and manage trade parameters based on their risk tolerance. It features a draggable panel with interactive price lines and real-time calculations. Key Features Risk Management Controls: Adjustable risk percentage (0.1%-100%) of account equity or balance Customizable risk/reward ratio with +/- buttons Choice between Equit
All in One Candlestick Pattern Scanner MT5
Amir Atif
4.8 (5)
Utilities
Candlestick Pattern Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert system that checks all timeframes and currency pairs for different candlestick patterns that are formed in them. Scanner is integrated   with support and resistance zones so you can check the candlestick patterns in most important areas of the chart to find breakout and reversal patterns in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M4,M6,M12,H3,H8 timeframes and 20 symbols of Market Watch window) Read
Moving Average Surfer
Rowan Stephan Buys
Experts
Moving Average Surfer – Precision Trend Capture for MT5 Ride the waves of the market with Moving Average Surfer , designed for traders who demand precision, efficiency, and automated risk management. This EA seamlessly combines the directional insight of fast and slow moving averages with advanced market filters to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Key Features: Dual Moving Average Analysis: Leverages fast and slow MA signals to gauge market direction, enhancing trade accuracy. In
FTMO Protector PRO MT5
Rando Pajuste
Utilities
Short Description: FTMO Protector PRO MT5 is an EA designed to protect your funded account by managing risk and ensuring compliance with the Prop Firm's trading rules. This EA automatically monitors equity levels, closes trades when profit targets or drawdown limits are reached, and provides a visual display of key account metrics.  EA w orks with all different Prop Firm service providers. Overview: FTMO Protector PRO MT5 is an Drawdown Safeguard Expert Advisor meticulously crafted for trade
Breakevan Utility
Jose Luis Thenier Villa
Utilities
BreakEvan Utility  Is a simple tool in a panel with this utilities: This utility will draw a Golden Line in the chart applied showing the breakeven price, considering all the positions opened for that specific symbol. Also the information panel shows: Balance Breakeven Price for that chart Force Breakeven (for that symbol) as ON/OFF Force Breakeven Global (takes into account all trades opened) as ON/OFF Total Lots opened for Symbol Total Lots opened Global And two buttons: Force Breakeven: Whe
GGP Trade Copier MT5
Mohammadmahmood Pirayeh
Utilities
GGP Trade Copier  EA is an automatic trading bot that can help traders automatically replicate the trading strategies and operations from one trading terminal to others by experiencing exceptionally fast trade copying system. Its easy-to-use setup allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. The software supports multiple trading varieties, including Forex, commodities, stocks
Universal Soul Reaper
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicators
Universal Soul Reaper is an atmospheric market-flow oscillator designed to interpret price behavior as a cycle of spiritual energy. Instead of reacting to raw price alone, it visualizes the state of the market’s soul —revealing when momentum is awakening, stabilizing, or fading. The indicator operates in a separate window and presents three interwoven entities: the Ectoplasmic Veil , the Spirit Boundary , and the Soul Core . Together, they form a living framework that helps traders sense pressu
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Utilities
Trade copier for MT5 is a trade copier for the МetaТrader 5 platform. It copies forex trades  between any accounts   MT5 - MT5, MT4 - MT5 for the COPYLOT MT5 version (or MT4 - MT4 MT5 - MT4 for the COPYLOT MT4 version)    Reliable copier!         MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install     How to get Log Files    How To Test and Optimize    All products from Expforex You can also copy trades in the МТ4 terminal (МТ4 - МТ4, МТ5 - МТ4):     COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Visual CrossPulse Dynamics Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicators
Visual CrossPulse Dynamics: Trade with the Market's True Rhythm Unlock a new level of market insight with Visual CrossPulse Dynamics, a sophisticated trading indicator designed to adapt to ever-changing volatility and reveal the true direction of the trend. Are you tired of indicators that lag in fast-moving markets or give false signals during consolidation? The Visual CrossPulse Dynamics indicator solves this problem by using an advanced, adaptive algorithm that intelligently adjusts to the m
Equity Shield Pro
Saad Janah
5 (1)
Utilities
Equity Shield Pro 1.1 NEW VERSION  Equity Shield Pro 1.1 is a powerful utility EA designed to safeguard your trading account by actively monitoring and enforcing equity protection and profit management rules. Whether you’re trading personal accounts or working through proprietary firm challenges, this EA ensures strict adherence to risk and profit targets, enabling you to maintain discipline and consistency. Fully compatible with all challenge types, Equity Shield Pro 1.1 is specifically craft
Trade Assist Prop Firm Plus TF Expert MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilities
Trade Assist Prop Firm Plus TF Expert for MetaTrader 5 The Trade Assist Prop Firm Plus TF Expert for MetaTrader 5 is a precision-engineered trading solution designed to enhance discipline, risk control, and execution accuracy. Equipped with adaptive tools such as dynamic trailing stops, break-even automation, and multi-symbol handling, it helps traders manage their strategies intelligently while aligning with the strict requirements of proprietary trading firms. With seven configurable panels, t
WH Ultimate Harmonic Patterns MT5
Wissam Hussein
Indicators
Welcome to the Ultimate Harmonic Patterns recognition indicator that is focused to detect advanced patterns. The Gartley pattern, Bat pattern, and Cypher pattern  are popular technical analysis tools used by traders to identify potential reversal points in the market. Our Ultimate Harmonic Patterns recognition Indicator is a powerful tool that uses advanced algorithms to scan the markets and identify these patterns in real-time. With our Ultimate Harmonic Patterns recognition Indicator, you ca
Supply and Demand Pro
Godbless C Nygu
4 (1)
Indicators
Join Deriv link on profile>>> GET THIS FULL COPY AND GET ANOTHER FREE INDICATOR ONE OF THE BEST AND USEFULL INDICATORS IN THE WORLD ..This is the one of the best usefull indicators which has chosen to be used by top traders in the world. AUTOMATIC SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE This way of trading is also called Supply and demand, On this way of trading you can see auto colours appear where the market changes direction buying or selling Direction. ALL KIND OF PAIRS METALS AND INDICIES ARE INCLUDED A
Manual Trade Panel EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (2)
Utilities
Manual Trade Panel EA MT5   is the most straightforward and easy to use trade panel you can find for MT5. It has all its options and functions in one surface, without the need of opening additional windows or panels. It is an order management, risk calculator, partial closure and account protector utility all in one extremely convenient to use interface! By using   Manual Trade Panel EA MT5   you can trade many times faster and more accurate than traditional manual trading methods and that gives
MT5Eezeorder 2
Tawanda Tinarwo
3 (1)
Utilities
Open and close Multiple Trades on MT5 in 1 click at one price. Enter the Lot size Specify the number of trades you want to open Choose whether you want TP SL or Trailing Stop Once you are done, click Buy or Sell Create trailing stop for multiple trades  PLEASE NOTE: This is not a script, save it in the experts folder What to Always Note Check the minimum stop levels for the symbol you want to trade  Cross-Check your parameters  1. Make sure Auto trading is on 2. Make sure the SL and TP are great
Easy Copier Limited
Priyanka Dwivedi
Utilities
Easy Copier Limited  is utility tool to copy trade / trade copier form one account (master) to other account (slave) .  It works only with a single forex ( EURUSD ) . You can use this tool as local copier ( Terminals have to be in same PC / VPS ) as well as Remote Copier ( Terminals can be in different PC / VPS ). For remote copy you can use my server or it can be configured to your server . Trades are possible to copy from    MT4 => MT4     MT4 => MT5         MT5 => MT5       MT5 => M
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (583)
Utilities
Welcome to Trade Manager MT5 - the ultimate risk management tool designed to make trading more intuitive, precise, and efficient. This is not just an order placement tool; it's a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. Whether you're a beginner taking your first steps, an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, Trade Manager MT5 adapts to your needs, offering flexibility across all markets, from forex and indices t
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (118)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking t
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (148)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multifunctional trading assistant. The application contains more than 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading operations. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester. Before purchasing, you can test the demo version on a demo account. The demo version is here . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk calculation. Open mu
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (15)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. The price will increase after 20 sales. Remaining copies at $90: 2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (107)
Utilities
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (8)
Utilities
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 *****this is the local HTML version of Ultimate Extractor. Check out Ultimate Extractor Cloud on mql5 for the Cloud version****** Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with inte
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Utilities
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.6 (35)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . Before buying, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Demo version here . Full instruction here . Main functionality and benefits: Supports copying MT5> MT5, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, including MT5 netting accounts. * Supports copying Dem
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Utilities
Smart Stop Scanner – Multi-Asset Stop-Loss Intelligence for Modern Traders Overview The Smart Stop Scanner brings professional stop-loss monitoring to every chart. It analyzes market structure, detects meaningful breakouts, and identifies the most relevant protective levels across Forex, Gold, Indices, Metals, Crypto, and more. All results appear inside one clean, DPI-aware dashboard designed for clarity, speed, and instant decision-making. How Stop-Loss Levels Are Identified Instead of rely
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Utilities
Copy trade signals from Telegram channels you already belong to (including private and restricted channels) directly into MetaTrader 5. Set your risk rules once, monitor execution, and manage positions with built-in protections designed to reduce mistakes and overtrading. Fast setup : configure your channels, select what to copy, and start within minutes using a clean on-chart interface. User Guide + Demo | MT4 Version | Discord Version Who this is for Traders who follow one or more signal provi
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Smart Stop Manager – Automated Stop-Loss Execution with Professional Precision Overview The Smart Stop Manager is the execution layer of the Smart Stop lineup, built for traders who require structured, reliable, and fully automated stop-loss management across multiple open positions. It continuously monitors active trades, calculates the optimal stop level using Smart Stop market-structure logic, and updates stops automatically with clean, transparent rules. Whether managing a single asset or
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the "Grid manual" will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. F
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Utilities
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders, trade modifications, pa
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.67 (12)
Utilities
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! full description Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account typ
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Simplify your trading with Telegram to MT5, the modern tool that copies trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 5 platform, without the need for DLLs. This powerful solution ensures precise signal execution, extensive customization options, saves time, and boosts your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Key Features Direct Telegram API Integration Authenticate via phone number and secure code. Easily man
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (10)
Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Cerberus Equity Watcher
Samuel Bandi Roccatello
5 (3)
Utilities
Cerberus the Equity Watcher  is a risk management tool that constantly monitors your account equity and avoid major drawdowns, caused by faulty EAs or by your emotional behaviour if you are a discretional trader. It is extremely useful for systematic traders that rely on EAs that might contain bugs, or that might not performed well in unexpected market conditions.  Cerberus let you set a minimum equity value and (optionally) a  maximum value , if either of those are reached all positioned are f
Ultimate Trade Manager plus Mobile MT5 RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
5 (5)
Utilities
Comprehensive on chart trade panel with the unique ability to be controllable from mobile as well. Plus has a library of downloadable configuration, e.g. exit rules, extra panel buttons, pending order setup and more. Please see our product video. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Features On chart panel plus controllable from free app for Windows, iPhone and Android Built-in script engine with library of downloadable configuration, e.g. add 'Close All Trades in Profit' button, exit
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.41 (27)
Utilities
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT5 accounts only. For MT4 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier (for MT4). Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fr
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Utilities
Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in One click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the  chart  or the  keyboard . With our trading panel, you can execute trades with a single click directly from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than with the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions make trading faster and more convenient for traders. Graphic tips, info labels, and full information on trade deals are on the chart MetaTrader.  
ManHedger MT5
Peter Mueller
4.8 (5)
Utilities
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please DON'T BUY this product before TESTING  and watching my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
Utilities
DashPlus is an advanced trade management tool designed to enhance your trading efficiency and effectiveness on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It offers a comprehensive suite of features, including risk calculation, order management, advanced grid systems, chart-based tools, and performance analytics. Key Features 1. Recovery Grid Implements an averaging and flexible grid system to manage trades during adverse market conditions. Allows for strategic entry and exit points to optimize trade recovery
Trading box Technical analysis MT5
Igor Zizek
4.96 (24)
Utilities
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT5 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator mt5 Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .   Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Pri
More from author
Stochastic Divergence Level
Vladimir Karputov
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator shows bullish and bearish divergence. The indicator itself (like regular stochastic) is displayed in a subwindow. Graphical interface   : In the main window, graphical objects “trend line” are created - produced from the “Low” price to the “Low” price (for bullish divergence) and produced from the “High” price to the “High” price (for bearish divergence). The indicator draws in its window exclusively using graphic buffers: “Main”, “Signal”, “Dot”, “Buy” and “Sell”. The "Buy" and "
Market Structure Hh Hl Lh Ll
Vladimir Karputov
Indicators
Description   : The "Market Structure HH HL LH LL" indicator is a powerful and at the same time simple tool for analyzing price dynamics in financial markets. This indicator helps traders and investors identify changes in trends and identify important points in price time series. Displays "BOS" and "CHoCH" lines. Key components of the indicator: HH (Higher High): The top at which the price closes above the previous high top. HH indicates a strengthening uptrend. HL (Higher Low): The minimum
Support and Resistance Flexible Bars
Vladimir Karputov
Indicators
Indicator       shows "Support" and "Resistance" lines (these lines are drawn using the DRAW_LINE drawing style - that is, they are not graphic objects). A search for new minimums and maximums is performed to the left and right of the "signal bar" - the "signal bar" is the conventional middle of each new construction. Why is the word Flexible in the name of the indicator? Because we have the possibility to specify different number of bars to the left ('Left Bars') and to the right ('Right Bars'
Buy Sell Color Background
Vladimir Karputov
Utilities
The Buy Sell Color Background indicator changes the background color depending on position direction. It has three settings: Background color for BUY - background color for a Buy position Background color for SELL - background color for a Sell position Default background color - background color with no open position After you detach the indicator from a chart, its background color changes to Default background color .
Calculator for signals MT5
Vladimir Karputov
Utilities
The calculator of signals operates directly from the MetaTrader 5 terminal, which is a serious advantage, since the terminal provides a preliminary selection and sorts out signals. This way, users can see in the terminal only the signals that ensure a maximum compatibility with their trading accounts. The calculator of signals gives the answer to the one of the questions most frequently asked by users of the Signals service: "Will I be able to subscribe to the signal NNN, and what volume of the
Arrow Signal
Vladimir Karputov
Indicators
This indicator belongs to the "Stochastic" category. I tried to simplify the control of the indicator as much as possible, so the minimum settings are shown in the input parameters: this is the choice of an icon for the signal arrows. The "Buy" signal is encoded with the ' Buy Arrow code ' parameter, and the "Sell" signal is encoded with the ' Sell Arrow code ' parameter. Signal arrow codes for signals (please use values ​​from 32 to 255) are taken from the Wingdings font. The indicator works on
Arrow Signal EA
Vladimir Karputov
Experts
An Expert Advisor based on the custom indicator. Search for a signal at every tick. Positions are closed by an opposite signal. No trailing. There is no stop loss. There is no take profit. Has a minimum of settings Money management: Lot OR Risk   - type Money management The value for "Money management"   - Money management value Deviation   - admissible slippage Buy Arrow code   (font Wingdings) - character code from 'Wingdings' font for BUY signals Sell Arrow code   (font Wingdings) - characte
Super Trend Flexible Alert
Vladimir Karputov
5 (1)
Indicators
The trend indicator "   Super Trend Flexible Alert   " has a minimum of settings. This indicator is designed to be as easy to use as possible. The indicator shows the trend with a main colored line ("SuperTrend" line, which you can see in the "Data Windows" window). Also, in places where the trend changes, the indicator shows colored arrows (   "STBuy" and "   STSell" icons, which you can see in the "Data Windows" window       ). In places where the trend changes, the indicator doesn't give a s
Ma Dema Alert
Vladimir Karputov
Indicators
The indicator displays three lines and monitors two types of intersections. Three lines of the indicator: "   MA   " - slow indicator "Moving Average", "   DEMA Slow   " - slow indicator "   Double Exponential Moving Average" and "   DEMA Fast   " - fast indicator "Double Exponential Moving Average". Two types of intersections       : "   Alert Price MA   " - the price crosses the   "MA" line and   "   Alert DEMA DEMA   " - the lines cross       "DEMA Slow" and   "DEMA Fast   ". When crossing,
Pending order at the extremums of the day
Vladimir Karputov
Experts
This Expert Advisor belongs to the class of utilities for manual and semi-automatic trading. The "   Pending order at the extremums of the day   " EA places two pending orders at the extremums of the previous day. Parameter "   Pending Orders: ...       " allows you to select the type of pending orders: "   Buy Stop and Sell Stop   " or "   Buy Limit and Sell Limit   "   .       extremum       'Low' offset is made downwards). "   New pending -> delete previous ones   " set to "   true   " will f
Panel Partial Closure
Vladimir Karputov
Utilities
The "Panel Partial Closure" utility-panel is intended for quick partial closing of a position that has a profit. It has only two parameters: "   Partial closure #1   " and "   Partial closure #2   ". Works for any symbol and for any 'Magic number' - that is, the utility is primarily intended for manual trading. How it works: For example, you have several positions on "EURUSD", "Jump 100 Index" and "XAUUSD" (gold). The utility finds the position with the largest profit - in the screenshot, this
Supertrend MetaTrader 5
Vladimir Karputov
Indicators
The 'Supertrend MetaTrader 5' indicator is the basis of the simplest trend trading system. And yet it remains very effective. The indicator works on any timeframe (on the timeframe of the current chart). From the name you can see that this indicator follows the trend, and when the trend changes, the indicator accurately shows the point of the trend change. The basis of 'Supertrend MetaTrader 5' is comparing price and 'Average True Range indicator' values multiplied by a multiplier (there is als
Daily resistance and support
Vladimir Karputov
Indicators
MQL5 "Daily resistance and support" indicator - draws daily support and resistance lines. Drawing is carried out only with the help of graphical objects (trend lines) - indicator buffers are not used in this indicator. The indicator has no settings - the search for levels is carried out on the last 500 bars from the "D1" timeframe and this parameter is hardwired inside the code. Manual trading: When trading manually, this indicator is recommended to be used on timeframes from "M10" to "H1". It
Multi Symbol Trailing
Vladimir Karputov
5 (1)
Utilities
The "   Multi Symbol Trailing   " utility moves Stop Loss for all positions that are currently open (multi-symbol trailing). It is intended primarily to assist in manual trading. There are no restrictions for the utility either by the name of the currency pair or by the individual identifier (Magic number) - the utility processes absolutely all positions that are currently open. The unit of measurement for the "   Trailing Stop   " and "   Trailing Step   " parameters is points (the difference
Trend Two Moving Average
Vladimir Karputov
Indicators
The trend indicator "Trend Two Moving Average" uses two types of Arrow to display calculation results - these are "Trend UP" and "Trend DN".       Arrows "Trend Up"       are drawn       By       price       'Low'       bar   ,       A       Arrows "Trend DN" -       By       price       'high'. The trend search algorithm is based on the analysis of the price of a bar and the values of two 'Moving Average' indicators. The trend direction is calculated on the current (zero) bar. Therefore, it is
Three TimeFrames
Vladimir Karputov
Indicators
Three TimeFrames indicator-panel. The indicator is made in the form of a panel based on the CAppDialog class. The panel can be minimized or moved around the current chart using the mouse. The indicator shows three timeframes of the current symbol in the panel. In the current version, the indicator has a minimum number of settings - these are the parameters of three timeframes: "Younger timeframe", "   Middle   timeframe   " and "   Older   timeframe   ". When launched, the indicator-panel autom
Market Session Times
Vladimir Karputov
Indicators
The "   Market Session Times   " indicator shows the time of four trading sessions: Asia, Europe, America and Pacific. The time of trading sessions is set   in the format       GMT and thus does not depend on the trading server at all. The following data is used: Trading Session City GMT Asia Tokyo Singapore Shanghai 00:00−06:00 01:00−09:00 01:30−07:00 Europe London Frankfurt 07:00−15:30 07:00−15:30 America New York Chicago 13:30−20:00 13:30−20:00 Pacific Wellington Sydney 20:00−02:45 22:00−0
Constant stream
Vladimir Karputov
Experts
Trading system for a variety of trading transactions. Allows you to set the balance to wander around zero - used for specific rebate tasks or similar. Configured to work with hedging   accounts.   There cannot be more than one position in the market   . One general setting, the "   Step, Stop Loss, Take Profit   " parameter is measured in points (example for EURUSD: 1.00055-1.00045 = 10 points). The advisor stops trading (while remaining on the chart) if, when   placing a position, it encounters
Fractals Higher Timeframe
Vladimir Karputov
Indicators
The indicator shows Fractals from the higher timeframe. It is possible to display two types of Fractals: 'Regular Fractal' and 'BW Fractal'. Consider the formation of the Fractal 'UP'. 'Regular Fractal' is a very strict Fractal in which each subsequent 'high' price (to the left and right of the central bar) is smaller. Whereas in 'BW Fractal' there is only one condition: the central bar (its price 'high') must be the highest. Visually, the difference between these two modes can be seen in diagr
AI Support Resistance
Vladimir Karputov
Indicators
AI Support Resistance This is an indicator that searches for the “Support” and “Resistance” lines. The search is carried out using an algorithm for numerical analysis and data processing. There are three search options available (“mode #1”, “mode #2” and “mode #3”). Each of these options differs in its internal algorithm (at the moment these are completely internal settings, they are not available to the user). We can say that these options differ in the severity of the search. Limitation: At t
Open Time Manager
Vladimir Karputov
Utilities
The " Open Time Manager " utility opens a position at a specified time and then turns on classic trailing. Time (' Hour ':' Minute ') is always set in the GMT time zone with a GMT Ofset offset. It is possible to select three options for opening a position using the ' Trade mode ' parameter: ' BUY ' ' SELL ' ‘ BUY and SELL (simultaneously) ’ ‘ OFF (no trade, only trailing works) ’ The fourth parameter is used when you only need to enable trailing for your positions and not open new positions. St
Super Trend Flexible Alert EA
Vladimir Karputov
Experts
The trend trading strategy "Super Trend Flexible Alert EA" is built on the indicator of the same name "Super Trend Flexible Alert". The advisor uses all the information from the indicator, so the advisor has only three parameters, these are: “Working timeframe” – specifies the working timeframe, the timeframe on which the indicator is created, and also from which the “OHLC” data is taken. "Stop Loss" is the constant size of the stop loss, measured in "points" (you can see an example of what "po
Dashboard MACD Stochastic
Vladimir Karputov
Indicators
The dashboard scans the readings of two indicators: 'MACD' and 'Stochastic'. Displays signals in three columns: for MACD, for Stochastic, and the resulting column (if the signal is the same for both indicators).  Scanning can be selected on one or more timeframes. If you disable all timeframes, the dashboard will still load, but with settings specifically for such cases. Signals are always checked for the zero bar (zero bar is the rightmost bar on the chart) of the indicator. Description of para
ATR Bands Alert
Vladimir Karputov
Indicators
ATR Bands Alert is a channel indicator where the channel width is calculated as a constant multiplier ("Multiplier") and the value of the "Average True Range" indicator. Unlike Bollinger Bands, the bandwidth is not changed so often – in the ATR Bands Alert indicator, the bands often have long straight lines. The interpretation of the ATR Bands Alert is based on the fact that the price is inside the bands for most of the time, and if the price reaches one of the boundaries, it may indicate a tr
Bollinger Bands Dashboard
Vladimir Karputov
Indicators
The Bollinger Bands Dashboard indicator offers a convenient and informative way to track Bollinger Bands indicator signals on different timeframes using one panel (Dashboard). This tool allows traders to quickly and easily obtain the information they need, enabling efficient decision-making in the market. Main characteristics: 1. **Signals Panel**: The Dashboard displays Bollinger Bands signals for selected timeframes, providing users with clear and structured information. 2. **Flexibility in
Virtual Breakeven
Vladimir Karputov
Utilities
Introducing the utility "   VIRTUAL BREAKEVEN   !" "Current symbol" is the symbol of the chart on which the utility works. The utility keeps a count of all positions on the current symbol and ignores the "Magic number" of these positions. The utility works on the current symbol and tracks the Breakeven level in the deposit money. When the profit of all positions on the current symbol becomes >= «Trigger» the utility will start tracking « Breakeven ". A common example: manual trading, constantly
Tensline
Vladimir Karputov
Experts
Simple, Efficient, Profitable — an Expert Advisor that works for you This EA is designed for traders who value simplicity and control . With minimal settings, it’s incredibly easy to configure and launch — no complex optimization required. Holds only one market position at a time — no clutter, no overlap. Flexible strategy selection — choose the one that best fits your trading style. Backtesting results reveal : Certain currency pairs perform exceptionally well on rebate services , g
Filter:
Yv.
63
Yv. 2022.01.31 15:06 
 

Excellent product, so easy to use and understand. No glitches or bugs. Well worth the money. The developer Vladimir Karputov is very responsive and detailed oriented. Thank you! Recommended 5+

quiphi
134
quiphi 2017.05.17 17:28 
 

Gteat Indicator I would give 5 stars rating with push option

Reply to review