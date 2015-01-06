Candle length indicator alarm
- Utilities
- Vladimir Karputov
- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 31 January 2022
- Activations: 5
The Candle Length Indicator Alarm generates a sound alert, sends a push notification and an email when the size of the current candlestick changes. The size of the current candlestick can be measured in two ways:
- The first method: the size of the candlestick is measured from the beginning of the candlestick (from the OPEN price).
- The second method: the size of the candlestick is measured from current price.
The indicator has the following settings:
- sound — a sound file from the folder: "...\MetaTrader 5\Sounds\"
- measurement — method for measuring the candlestick size:
- From the beginning of the candle — the starting point of candlestick size measuring is the candlestick beginning
- From the current price — the candlestick size is measured from the current price
- resizing candles — candlestick size change threshold
- alerts quantity (only for "beginning of the candle") — number of repeated sound notifications. This parameter is applicable only when measuring the candlestick size from the beginning of the candlestick.
Two pointers are used for visual analysis of the candlestick size change: border arrows for resizing candles — candlestick size change threshold.
Excellent product, so easy to use and understand. No glitches or bugs. Well worth the money. The developer Vladimir Karputov is very responsive and detailed oriented. Thank you! Recommended 5+