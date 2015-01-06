The Candle Length Indicator Alarm generates a sound alert, sends a push notification and an email when the size of the current candlestick changes. The size of the current candlestick can be measured in two ways:

The first method: the size of the candlestick is measured from the beginning of the candlestick (from the OPEN price). The second method: the size of the candlestick is measured from current price.

The indicator has the following settings:

sound — a sound file from the folder: "...\MetaTrader 5\Sounds\"

— a sound file from the folder: "...\MetaTrader 5\Sounds\" measurement — method for measuring the candlestick size: From the beginning of the candle — the starting point of candlestick size measuring is the candlestick beginning From the current price — the candlestick size is measured from the current price

— method for measuring the candlestick size: resizing candles — candlestick size change threshold

— candlestick size change threshold alerts quantity (only for "beginning of the candle") — number of repeated sound notifications. This parameter is applicable only when measuring the candlestick size from the beginning of the candlestick.

Two pointers are used for visual analysis of the candlestick size change: border arrows for resizing candles — candlestick size change threshold.