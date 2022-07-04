Arrow Signal EA
- Experts
- Vladimir Karputov
- Version: 3.11
- Updated: 4 July 2022
- Activations: 5
An Expert Advisor based on the custom indicator. Search for a signal at every tick. Positions are closed by an opposite signal. No trailing. There is no stop loss. There is no take profit. Has a minimum of settings
- Money management: Lot OR Risk - type Money management
- The value for "Money management" - Money management value
- Deviation - admissible slippage
- Buy Arrow code (font Wingdings) - character code from 'Wingdings' font for BUY signals
- Sell Arrow code (font Wingdings) - character code from the 'Wingdings' font for SELL signals
- Vertical shift of arrows in pixels - vertical shift of the indicator symbols
- Sends push notifications - setting indicator notifications
- Signal bar - сигнальный бар
- Timeframe - timeframe of the custom indicator
- Print log - print full logs
- Magic number - unique identifier of the expert
The lot can be as constant ( Money management set in Constant lot and set the lot size in The value for "Money management" ) and dynamic - as a percentage of risk per transaction ( Money management set in Risk in percent for a deal and set the risk percentage in The value for "Money management" ). You can also set a constant lot equal to the minimum lot - Money management set to Lots Min .