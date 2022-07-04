Arrow Signal EA

Core SCB Andriy Sydoruk Experts

Core SCB this bot works without indicators , the principle of trading is for buying and selling at the same time . It should be noted that no matter how well the indicators show, there is always a moment when the indicator can give a signal to enter at the peak of the beginning of the trend in the other direction. Thus, the essence of using the indicator is completely reset. Therefore, one of the options for getting out of the situation is to completely abandon indicators and constantly work o