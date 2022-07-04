Arrow Signal EA

An Expert Advisor based on the custom indicator. Search for a signal at every tick. Positions are closed by an opposite signal. No trailing. There is no stop loss. There is no take profit. Has a minimum of settings

  • Money management: Lot OR Risk   - type Money management
  • The value for "Money management"   - Money management value
  • Deviation   - admissible slippage
  • Buy Arrow code   (font Wingdings) - character code from 'Wingdings' font for BUY signals
  • Sell Arrow code   (font Wingdings) - character code from the 'Wingdings' font for SELL signals
  • Vertical shift of arrows in pixels   - vertical shift of the indicator symbols
  • Sends push notifications   - setting indicator notifications
  • Signal bar - сигнальный бар
  • Timeframe   - timeframe of the custom indicator
  • Print log   - print full logs
  • Magic number - unique identifier of the expert
Money management help:

Position size management (lot calculation)

The lot can be as constant ( Money management set in Constant lot and set the lot size in   The value for "Money management" ) and dynamic - as a percentage of risk per transaction (   Money management set in   Risk in percent for a deal and set the risk percentage in   The value for "Money management" ). You can also set a constant lot equal to the minimum lot -   Money management set to Lots Min .


Recommended products
Ai GbPUsD MT5
Tais Miranda Hoffmann
2.17 (12)
Experts
Only 5 copies for $260, next price: $280(3 copies left) For testing, in the settings, it is better to enable the full trade option. An expert based on artificial intelligence ( AI ) For GBPUSD in time frame 15 and 30 minutes, 1 and 4 hours and daily With Relatively large number of signals (To receive all the signals: activate the full trade option in the settings and run the expert at the same time in several time frames) Has a TP and a SL Without the use of dangerous strategies such as marting
DoIt Gold Guardian MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
Experts
[ MT4 Version ] DoIt Gold Guardian — Confident, Stress-Free Automation for Gold (XAUUSD) DoIt Gold Guardian is designed for traders who want to capitalize on gold’s explosive movements with confidence, control, and simplicity. Specialized for long trades only , it focuses on catching the most powerful bullish phases of gold — while protecting your capital through dynamic, intelligent risk management. Built for traders who seek consistent growth without fear of volatility , it delivers prof
Ai UsDCaD MT5
Tais Miranda Hoffmann
2.33 (3)
Experts
Only 5 copies for $220, next price: $240(3 copies left) For testing, in the settings, it is better to enable the full trade option. An expert based on artificial intelligence ( AI ) For USDCAD in time frame 15 and 30 minutes, 1 and 4 hours and daily With Relatively large number of signals (To receive all the signals: activate the full trade option in the settings and run the expert at the same time in several time frames) Has a TP and a SL Without the use of dangerous strategies such as marting
Buddy Ilan
BPASoftware Thai Co. Ltd
Experts
Ilan is a well known algorithmic trading system with its advantages and inconveniences. He is reputed to have good results when the prices are in a range but also to blow up the accounts in the case of strong trend. From a basic Ilan system, I added a trend filter to detect range periods, so that it trades only during these periods. I have also added a feature allowing it to adapt to economic news, it will not trade from one to several hours before and after a news depending on its importance. O
MultiGainRS
Marco Antonio Silva De Jesus
Experts
Dear   Investor , We   are excited to introduce you to the "Day Trader   Professional - MultiGainRS , " a   state -of -the -art   Expert   Advisor   (EA ) specifically   designed to   operate   on   the   US 10 0_SP OT   (NASDAQ ) . This   automated   trading   system   is   the   result   of   years   of   research   and   development , incorporating   the   most   advanced   techniques   in   technical analysis   and   risk   management . Why   Choose   the   Day Trader   Professional ? Optim
FHeikenAshiSmoothed
Francisco Jesus Alonso Martin
Experts
EA Heiken Ashi Smoothed - Smooth and Accurate Trading Optimize your trading with the power of Heiken Ashi Smoothed. This expert advisor (EA) is designed for traders looking for clear trends and reliable signals. Based on Heiken Ashi candles with smoothing, it filters out market noise and maximizes entry and exit opportunities. What does this EA offer?  Accurate trading: Identifies trends more clearly while avoiding false signals.  Advanced risk management: Configure dynamic Stop Loss and Take
Fake out strategy
Julian Gonzalez Conde
Experts
This expert advisor finds and operates the Fake out pattern, the search algorithm and its management can be adjusted from the Bot's configuration parameters.  Features: - Designed to operate with any type of asset. - It is possible to set the time range in which the expert advisor will operate. - Trailing stop managed internally by the algorithm. - Partial position closing (partial profit taking), when the price has moved in favour of the position. - Take profit automatically adjusted by t
FractalScalper
Ivan Simonika
Experts
This bot is based on the analysis of adaptive moving averages. The expert is characterized by stable signals, which can be used as accurate short-term signals. This is a semi-scalping system that analyzes the market using reliable indicators. Scalper is a system or not, depends on the parameters TakeProfit and StopLoss . Using this adviser, you need to understand that this bot requires optimization. The bot works both on netting accounts and on hedging accounts. But the settings must be optimiz
Florencia
Viktoriia Liubchak
Experts
Florencia — Expert Advisor Based on Trendline Breakouts for XAU/USD Florencia is an intelligent trading Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading the XAU/USD pair (gold vs. US dollar). It uses a breakout strategy based on trendlines, automatically identifying key levels and entering trades when those levels are broken, with built-in filtering for false signals. Flexible settings for time, risk, and trade management make Florencia a powerful tool for both beginners and experienced trader
IntraGoldPro
Thibauld Charles Ghislain Robin
4.14 (22)
Experts
Introducing IntraGoldPro, our no-cost EA that opens the door to the lucrative world of gold trading. This EA is built for MetaTrader 5 and offers a straightforward approach for anyone interested in trading gold, without the financial commitment. Drop and Go All you have to do is drop IntraGold on an M30 Timeframe chart within MetaTrader 5, and let the EA manage the rest. No Stop Loss or Take Profit levels to set. SL is placed far away from the current price, but hard exits are programmed in. T
FREE
Dark Venus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
DARK VENUS PRO   What Makes Dark Venus Pro Special? Dark Venus Pro is a smart automated trading system that catches quick profit opportunities by following market trends. Think of it as your 24/7 trading assistant that never sleeps, never gets emotional, and executes trades with precision. Key Features 1. Trend-Based Scalping Strategy - Captures small, frequent profits by riding short-term market trends 2. Easy Setup - No complex configurations needed - install and start trading 3. Optimized f
NTG10xPro
Moein Zohary Binazirfoumany
Experts
This Expert Advisor Makes efficient use of market fluctuation using multiple criteria. Initial deposit value is criteria for final return of the EA. we recommend using at least $500. Along with increasing initial deposit value, it s recommended to increase trading lot size relatively. Other input parameters are optimized for GBPUSD. To be used for other pairs it must be optimized separately.
Nexoria
Daniel Suk
5 (2)
Experts
In every market kingdom there are countless noisy peasants of indicators, but only a few queens that quietly rule the order flow – Nexoria is built to be one of them. ​ This fully automated trading system doesn’t beg the market for scraps; it demands structure, reading raw price action and volatility to decide when to strike and when to stand aside. ​ Nexoria watches closed candles like a cold‑eyed monarch, hunting for real impulses, breakouts and clean pullbacks instead of random flickers. ​ A
FREE
SwS Mt5
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
SwS Scalping whit Stocastic:  It is a scalping system that uses the stocastic signal as a reference to enter the market. It is a very aggressive system so it needs volatile pairs with little spread. The system detects turnin g points and operates small market corrections. All orders have a stoploss. And it has a virtual trailing . This system is suitable for small accounts and can be used with only  $ 10 0 . You can download the demo and test it yourself.   Very stable growth curve as re
Statistics Boom and Crash
Marcelo Jose Patino Vargas
Experts
SYSTEM DESCRIPTION Our MT5 EA uses an advanced statistical system to determine the optimal time to open sell positions on the BOOM 1000, BOOM 500, and BOOM 300 assets. Based on rigorous market data analysis, the EA identifies the moment when there is a 90% probability of a bearish candle, allowing our users to enter a sell position with maximum confidence in success. This data-driven approach is the key to achieving profitable and consistent trades in BOOM 1000, and our EA is designed to autom
Grid Following Robot MT5
Songkiet Manoharn
Experts
Grid-Trading Buy and Sell Options:  You can set the system to place buy orders below the market price and sell orders above it. This ensures profits during price movements in either direction.   Adjustable Parameter: Maximum and Minimum Price Levels:  Define the range within which the grid operates. Grid Distance:  Set the spacing between each buy and sell order, allowing you to control the frequency of trades. Volume (Lot Sizes):  Adjust the trading volume for each order to manage risk and pote
CyberVision EA
Eduard Nagayev
2.88 (33)
Experts
CyberVision EA is a technology I developed during my undergraduate studies. CyberVision EA is not just an advisor, it is a high-speed computing machine that can generate historical data. CyberVision EA is not just an EA, it is a high-speed computing machine that works with recurrent neural network (RNN) and generative adversarial network (GAN), and my EA also uses data quantization. Live Signal High:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2221931 Live Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2218278 C
Core SCB
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Core SCB this bot works without indicators , the principle of trading is for buying and selling at the same time . It should be noted that no matter how well the indicators show, there is always a moment when the indicator can give a signal to enter at the peak of the beginning of the trend in the other direction. Thus, the essence of using the indicator is completely reset. Therefore, one of the options for getting out of the situation is to completely abandon indicators and constantly work o
AVWAP Machine Gun
Rowan Stephan Buys
Experts
AVWAP Machine Gun – Expert Advisor Description AVWAP Machine Gun combines the precision of Anchored VWAP analysis with Moving Average trend filters, MFI confirmation, and ATR-based volatility management to deliver a high-probability, multi-entry trading engine. This EA is designed for traders who want to scale into strong moves without missing key opportunities—opening multiple trades per bar when momentum aligns with institutional-grade signals. Anchored VWAP Engine This EA uses a custom Anchor
Megalodon EA MT5
Jan Isaac Rodriguez Castro
Experts
Introducing Megalodon EA – A New Era of Smart Automated Trading Megalodon EA is not just another Expert Advisor — it’s a revolutionary trading concept designed for the new generation of Forex traders who want precision, speed, control, and consistent performance . Built for MetaTrader 5, Megalodon EA combines: High-accuracy scalping logic Independent Buy/Sell systems Dynamic risk management and auto lot sizing Intelligent filters by session, weekday, and market conditions Optio
MSync EA Pro
Jim Ariel Camarce Ignao
5 (1)
Experts
MSync EA Pro is a fully automated trading system engineered to synchronize multiple trading signals, market trends, and timeframes — delivering precise, intelligent, and consistent trade execution. Designed for traders who value flexibility, stability, and smart automation, this EA adapts dynamically to changing market conditions across forex, metals, indices, and crypto pairs. Core Concept The name “MSync” stands for Market Synchronization , symbolizing the EA’s ability to align technical confi
FREE
FOZ OneShot Sessions
Morgana Brol Mendonca
Experts
FOZ One Shot Sessions — One Trade. One Opportunity. Every Day. Discipline beats noise. Simplicity beats complexity. The FOZ One Shot Sessions EA is built for traders who want clarity, robustness, and long-term discipline. Instead of chasing signals all day, it takes just one precise trade per session — clean, controlled, and fully transparent. Key Highlights One trade per day per enabled session (default = London) Safe by design — No Grid, No Martingale, No Arbitrage, No tricks
FREE
Allgain100
Nissar Ahmed
Experts
Key Features Strategy Core EMA Crossover System : Fast EMA (default: 20) and Slow EMA (default: 50) Generates buy signals when Fast EMA crosses above Slow EMA. Generates sell signals when Fast EMA crosses below Slow EMA. Fibonacci Filter : Calculates Fibonacci retrenchment levels (23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 78.6%) based on recent price swings. Requires price to be near a Fibonacci level (configurable threshold) to validate trades. Risk Management Position Sizing : Dynamically calculates lot size
Savage Capital Max Scaling Pro
Gerald Birkner
Experts
Introducing Savage Capital Max Scaling Pro – Your Go-To EA for Trading Success! Make the most of your trading with Savage Capital Max Scaling Pro, a versatile EA for  LIVE MARKETS . Key Features: Maximize Profits Automatically:   The EA places Take Profit (TP) & Stop Loss (SL) and uses a Trail Stop (TS) technique. It even collects money from running trades, even if TP isn't reached. Developed by Pros:   Crafted by an experienced software developer & day-trader with years of EA development and
StrikeZone X Pro
Park Geonwoo
Experts
StrikeZone X Pro — High-Risk / High-Return Automated Trading System StrikeZone X Pro is a high-risk, high-reward algorithm designed for aggressive traders who seek strong performance and dynamic market engagement. It uses a volatility-adaptive breakout engine combined with multi-layer filters to identify explosive price movements and capitalize on them with precision. Key Features High-Risk / High-Return Strategy optimized for fast market movements Volatility-Based Entry System (ATR Adaptive) Li
Fortune Long b5
Sabina Fik
Experts
The " Fortune Long " bot works using pending orders and reacts to a channel breakdown with the direction of work in the channel; it is necessary to correctly calculate the levels of entry, stop loss, take profit, and the level of deviation of the pending order from the price. The bot needs to be optimized for 2 years with a forward period of 1/2. Once optimization is complete, select the best settings and save them. Work for 6 months. The bot automatically calculates all levels and the entry le
Ravenok Gold
Murad Nagiev
Experts
Overview: Ravenok Gold MT5  is a highly effective trading robot specifically designed for nighttime trading in financial markets. It utilizes sophisticated algorithms to analyze market data and make decisions based on thoroughly tested strategies. The robot primarily operates during the night when market volatility may be lower, allowing it to generate profits with minimal risk.  Key Features: Low Drawdown: NightProfit Trader employs a unique risk management system that helps maintain a low dra
FREE
Duel MT5
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
YOU WANT TO WIN THE DUEL. Look the market in the eye, feel the trigger on your finger. Take a deep breath and shoot before anyone else. This system allows you to detect the right moment to attack the market. The whistles are already sounding in the air. Dare to win the duel at the market. This system is suitable for small accounts and can be used with only  $ 10 0 . You can download the demo and test it yourself.   Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques. "Safety
Seasonal Pattern Trader
Dominik Patrick Doser
Experts
Disclaimer : Keep in mind that seasonal patterns are not always reliable. Therefore, thoughtful risk management is crucial to minimize losses.  Seasonal patterns in the financial world are like a well-guarded secret that successful investors use to their advantage. These patterns are recurring price movements that occur during specific periods or around special events. Additionally, there are also intraday patterns that repeat. For example, Uncle Ted from Forex Family suggests examining previou
Boom 100O Spike Bot
Savia Forex Software Solutions
Experts
Boom 1000 Spike Bot (Boom and Crash Indices) This Robot (EA) is developed To trade the   BOOM and CRASH indices . The Boom 1000 Spike Bot gives you the best and most accurate entries on the Boom 1000 Index. This powerful, dynamic robot will help you automate your trading and allow you to trade with increased confidence and greater accuracy. Features The Boom 1000 Spike Bot is a simple drag and drop Robot. Receive Mobile and Desktop Notifications 24/7. Automated Trading 24/7 (VPS Recommended) Re
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (394)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.85 (26)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 10 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 7 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure t
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.75 (52)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Next-Generation AI Multi-Currency System Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  | [Satellite Signal] | AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANT! After purchase, send me a private message to receive the installation manual and setup instructions: Resource Description Understanding AOT's Trading Frequency Why the bot doesn't trade every day How to Set Up AOT Bot Step-by-step installation guide Set files AOT MT5 is an advanced Expert Advisor powered by AI sentiment analysis and Adapt
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (100)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (10)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Quantum-Infused Autonomous Trading System REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 While many traders manipulate results by running Expert Advisors on cent accounts or very small balances — effectively demonstrating that they do not trust their own systems — this signal operates on a $20,000 real live account . It reflects genuine capital commitment and provides transparent performance without artificial amplification or low-risk distortions typical of cent accounts.
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $699! After that, the price will be raised to $799. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
3.05 (22)
Experts
Important Note : To ensure full transparency, I am providing access to the real investor account linked to this EA, allowing you to monitor its performance live with no manipulation. Within just 5 days, the entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. The current price of $199 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased after 10 copies are sold or when the next update
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (13)
Experts
Overview Golden Hen EA is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD . It operates by combining nine independent trading strategies, each triggered by different market conditions and timeframes (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12, W1). The EA is designed to manage its entries and filters automatically. The core logic of the EA focuses on identifying specific signals. Golden Hen EA does not use grid, martingale, or averaging techniques . All trades opened by the EA use a predefined Stop Loss and T
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
4.9 (29)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 out of 20 spots remaining — almost sold out. The price will increase soon to $999 . Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. Author profile (for MQL5 messaging): https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 1. Overview X Fusion AI is an a
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
5 (7)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL (Real Trading Account) LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My    This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5 . When used with the recommended and optimized settings , and on a reputable ECN / RAW spread broker , live trading behavior should closely reflect the performance and trade structure of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, execution, and VPS e
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.52 (77)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.82 (90)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
Gold Atlas
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (6)
Experts
Read This First (Very Important) Not designed for short-term account flipping or fast profits No Martingale / No Grid / No AI Designed for traders focused on long-term consistency Live Results: Live Signal | Main Portfolio | FTMO Results LAUNCH PRICE! The current price is only available for a limited number of copies. Once they are sold, the price will increase. What is Gold Atlas ? Gold Atlas is a professional automated trading system for Gold (XAUUSD). It uses a multi-entry breakout approac
Vortex Turbo EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (3)
Experts
Vortex Turbo — “Trade the storm — control the Vortex” Vortex Turbo represents the next evolutionary stage in intelligent trading — a unique development that merges cutting-edge AI architecture, adaptive market logic, and precise risk control. Built upon proven algorithmic principles, it integrates multiple strategies into a unified high-speed ecosystem powered by a new level of predictive intelligence. Designed as a scalping expert for gold XAUUSD(GOLD), Vortex Turbo employs a controlled martin
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (497)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.16 (19)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.52 (66)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Neptune EA MT5
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (2)
Experts
Neptune: A Gold Trend-Following EA A professional trend-following system designed for XAUUSD. Attach to a single chart with any timeframe - Neptune manages its own internal timeframes. Neptune identifies high-probability entries using multi-factor confirmation, then protects profits with adaptive exits. Built for traders who want a real edge and not gimmicks. Special launch pricing ends soon!  Price increases with each major update. Current buyers receive all future updates free. Single Trade. N
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (89)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.18 (28)
Experts
S pecial price of  $109  (regular price: $365) . Setup & Usage Guide :  ABS Channel . Real-Time Monitoring:   ABS Signal .  Setup file from live signal Basic setup file What is ABS EA? ABS EA is a professional trading robot developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It is based on a Martingale system with built-in risk controls . Designed for both new and experienced traders, ABS EA is easy to set up, fully automated, and customizable to fit different trading styles. Ke
Golden Zephyr
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (1)
Experts
Golden Zephyr is an Expert Advisor that merges the reliability of classical support and resistance analysis with a revolutionary proprietary strategy known as Quantum Trend Dynamics . Designed to identify hidden market patterns and subtle shifts in momentum, this EA executes trades with precision, offering both consistency and adaptability across changing market conditions. 119 $, then the price will increase by 10$ for every purchase. Final Price: 699$ Key Features: Dynamic Support and Resista
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
VolumeHedger
OMG FZE LLC
4.9 (39)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]  ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]  ,   [ Blog ]  , [ AI Usage ]  , [ PDF Guide ] Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) The developer of this EA has proven his professionalism through the quality of his other robots. With Volume Hedger EA  Thanks to the ability to define an entry strategy using a Custom Indicator, you will no longer need to purchase additional EAs! This EA is an advanced trading algorithm that comb
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (9)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — a professional expert advisor for trading any assets without martingale or grids from an author with 25+ years of experience. Most top advisors work with rising gold. They look brilliant in tests... as long as gold is rising. But what happens when the trend exhausts itself? Who will protect your deposit? HTTP EA does not believe in eternal growth — it adapts to the changing market and is designed to widely diversify your investment portfolio and protect your deposit.
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.37 (51)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (30)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Pivot Killer
BLODSALGO LIMITED
4.61 (23)
Experts
Long-Term Growth. Consistency. Resilience. Pivot Killer EA is not a quick-profit system — it is a professional-grade trading algorithm built to grow your account sustainably over the long term . Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer is the culmination of years of research, testing, and disciplined development. It embodies a simple philosophy: consistency beats luck . This system has been stress-tested across market cycles, volatility shifts, and liquidity regimes — built not to
Cheat Engine
Connor Michael Woodson
5 (3)
Experts
Cheat Engine is a midrange gold scalping system that can make decisions based on global forex sentiment via web-based API. Cheat Engine live signal coming soon! Current price will be increased. Limited time price 149 USD Single shot trading only. No grid or martingale ever. Intelligent trailing stop exits that adapts to daily volatility The global forex sentiment is a measurement of hundreds of thousands of traders' positions totaling over 1 billion USD in account value. Cheat Engine is able to
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.78 (54)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
More from author
Stochastic Divergence Level
Vladimir Karputov
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator shows bullish and bearish divergence. The indicator itself (like regular stochastic) is displayed in a subwindow. Graphical interface   : In the main window, graphical objects “trend line” are created - produced from the “Low” price to the “Low” price (for bullish divergence) and produced from the “High” price to the “High” price (for bearish divergence). The indicator draws in its window exclusively using graphic buffers: “Main”, “Signal”, “Dot”, “Buy” and “Sell”. The "Buy" and "
Market Structure Hh Hl Lh Ll
Vladimir Karputov
Indicators
Description   : The "Market Structure HH HL LH LL" indicator is a powerful and at the same time simple tool for analyzing price dynamics in financial markets. This indicator helps traders and investors identify changes in trends and identify important points in price time series. Displays "BOS" and "CHoCH" lines. Key components of the indicator: HH (Higher High): The top at which the price closes above the previous high top. HH indicates a strengthening uptrend. HL (Higher Low): The minimum
Support and Resistance Flexible Bars
Vladimir Karputov
Indicators
Indicator       shows "Support" and "Resistance" lines (these lines are drawn using the DRAW_LINE drawing style - that is, they are not graphic objects). A search for new minimums and maximums is performed to the left and right of the "signal bar" - the "signal bar" is the conventional middle of each new construction. Why is the word Flexible in the name of the indicator? Because we have the possibility to specify different number of bars to the left ('Left Bars') and to the right ('Right Bars'
Candle length indicator alarm
Vladimir Karputov
4 (2)
Utilities
The Candle Length Indicator Alarm generates a sound alert, sends a push notification and an email when the size of the current candlestick changes. The size of the current candlestick can be measured in two ways: The first method: the size of the candlestick is measured from the beginning of the candlestick (from the OPEN price). The second method: the size of the candlestick is measured from current price. The indicator has the following settings: sound — a sound file from the folder: "...\Meta
Buy Sell Color Background
Vladimir Karputov
Utilities
The Buy Sell Color Background indicator changes the background color depending on position direction. It has three settings: Background color for BUY - background color for a Buy position Background color for SELL - background color for a Sell position Default background color - background color with no open position After you detach the indicator from a chart, its background color changes to Default background color .
Calculator for signals MT5
Vladimir Karputov
Utilities
The calculator of signals operates directly from the MetaTrader 5 terminal, which is a serious advantage, since the terminal provides a preliminary selection and sorts out signals. This way, users can see in the terminal only the signals that ensure a maximum compatibility with their trading accounts. The calculator of signals gives the answer to the one of the questions most frequently asked by users of the Signals service: "Will I be able to subscribe to the signal NNN, and what volume of the
Arrow Signal
Vladimir Karputov
Indicators
This indicator belongs to the "Stochastic" category. I tried to simplify the control of the indicator as much as possible, so the minimum settings are shown in the input parameters: this is the choice of an icon for the signal arrows. The "Buy" signal is encoded with the ' Buy Arrow code ' parameter, and the "Sell" signal is encoded with the ' Sell Arrow code ' parameter. Signal arrow codes for signals (please use values ​​from 32 to 255) are taken from the Wingdings font. The indicator works on
Super Trend Flexible Alert
Vladimir Karputov
5 (1)
Indicators
The trend indicator "   Super Trend Flexible Alert   " has a minimum of settings. This indicator is designed to be as easy to use as possible. The indicator shows the trend with a main colored line ("SuperTrend" line, which you can see in the "Data Windows" window). Also, in places where the trend changes, the indicator shows colored arrows (   "STBuy" and "   STSell" icons, which you can see in the "Data Windows" window       ). In places where the trend changes, the indicator doesn't give a s
Ma Dema Alert
Vladimir Karputov
Indicators
The indicator displays three lines and monitors two types of intersections. Three lines of the indicator: "   MA   " - slow indicator "Moving Average", "   DEMA Slow   " - slow indicator "   Double Exponential Moving Average" and "   DEMA Fast   " - fast indicator "Double Exponential Moving Average". Two types of intersections       : "   Alert Price MA   " - the price crosses the   "MA" line and   "   Alert DEMA DEMA   " - the lines cross       "DEMA Slow" and   "DEMA Fast   ". When crossing,
Pending order at the extremums of the day
Vladimir Karputov
Experts
This Expert Advisor belongs to the class of utilities for manual and semi-automatic trading. The "   Pending order at the extremums of the day   " EA places two pending orders at the extremums of the previous day. Parameter "   Pending Orders: ...       " allows you to select the type of pending orders: "   Buy Stop and Sell Stop   " or "   Buy Limit and Sell Limit   "   .       extremum       'Low' offset is made downwards). "   New pending -> delete previous ones   " set to "   true   " will f
Panel Partial Closure
Vladimir Karputov
Utilities
The "Panel Partial Closure" utility-panel is intended for quick partial closing of a position that has a profit. It has only two parameters: "   Partial closure #1   " and "   Partial closure #2   ". Works for any symbol and for any 'Magic number' - that is, the utility is primarily intended for manual trading. How it works: For example, you have several positions on "EURUSD", "Jump 100 Index" and "XAUUSD" (gold). The utility finds the position with the largest profit - in the screenshot, this
Supertrend MetaTrader 5
Vladimir Karputov
Indicators
The 'Supertrend MetaTrader 5' indicator is the basis of the simplest trend trading system. And yet it remains very effective. The indicator works on any timeframe (on the timeframe of the current chart). From the name you can see that this indicator follows the trend, and when the trend changes, the indicator accurately shows the point of the trend change. The basis of 'Supertrend MetaTrader 5' is comparing price and 'Average True Range indicator' values multiplied by a multiplier (there is als
Daily resistance and support
Vladimir Karputov
Indicators
MQL5 "Daily resistance and support" indicator - draws daily support and resistance lines. Drawing is carried out only with the help of graphical objects (trend lines) - indicator buffers are not used in this indicator. The indicator has no settings - the search for levels is carried out on the last 500 bars from the "D1" timeframe and this parameter is hardwired inside the code. Manual trading: When trading manually, this indicator is recommended to be used on timeframes from "M10" to "H1". It
Multi Symbol Trailing
Vladimir Karputov
5 (1)
Utilities
The "   Multi Symbol Trailing   " utility moves Stop Loss for all positions that are currently open (multi-symbol trailing). It is intended primarily to assist in manual trading. There are no restrictions for the utility either by the name of the currency pair or by the individual identifier (Magic number) - the utility processes absolutely all positions that are currently open. The unit of measurement for the "   Trailing Stop   " and "   Trailing Step   " parameters is points (the difference
Trend Two Moving Average
Vladimir Karputov
Indicators
The trend indicator "Trend Two Moving Average" uses two types of Arrow to display calculation results - these are "Trend UP" and "Trend DN".       Arrows "Trend Up"       are drawn       By       price       'Low'       bar   ,       A       Arrows "Trend DN" -       By       price       'high'. The trend search algorithm is based on the analysis of the price of a bar and the values of two 'Moving Average' indicators. The trend direction is calculated on the current (zero) bar. Therefore, it is
Three TimeFrames
Vladimir Karputov
Indicators
Three TimeFrames indicator-panel. The indicator is made in the form of a panel based on the CAppDialog class. The panel can be minimized or moved around the current chart using the mouse. The indicator shows three timeframes of the current symbol in the panel. In the current version, the indicator has a minimum number of settings - these are the parameters of three timeframes: "Younger timeframe", "   Middle   timeframe   " and "   Older   timeframe   ". When launched, the indicator-panel autom
Market Session Times
Vladimir Karputov
Indicators
The "   Market Session Times   " indicator shows the time of four trading sessions: Asia, Europe, America and Pacific. The time of trading sessions is set   in the format       GMT and thus does not depend on the trading server at all. The following data is used: Trading Session City GMT Asia Tokyo Singapore Shanghai 00:00−06:00 01:00−09:00 01:30−07:00 Europe London Frankfurt 07:00−15:30 07:00−15:30 America New York Chicago 13:30−20:00 13:30−20:00 Pacific Wellington Sydney 20:00−02:45 22:00−0
Constant stream
Vladimir Karputov
Experts
Trading system for a variety of trading transactions. Allows you to set the balance to wander around zero - used for specific rebate tasks or similar. Configured to work with hedging   accounts.   There cannot be more than one position in the market   . One general setting, the "   Step, Stop Loss, Take Profit   " parameter is measured in points (example for EURUSD: 1.00055-1.00045 = 10 points). The advisor stops trading (while remaining on the chart) if, when   placing a position, it encounters
Fractals Higher Timeframe
Vladimir Karputov
Indicators
The indicator shows Fractals from the higher timeframe. It is possible to display two types of Fractals: 'Regular Fractal' and 'BW Fractal'. Consider the formation of the Fractal 'UP'. 'Regular Fractal' is a very strict Fractal in which each subsequent 'high' price (to the left and right of the central bar) is smaller. Whereas in 'BW Fractal' there is only one condition: the central bar (its price 'high') must be the highest. Visually, the difference between these two modes can be seen in diagr
AI Support Resistance
Vladimir Karputov
Indicators
AI Support Resistance This is an indicator that searches for the “Support” and “Resistance” lines. The search is carried out using an algorithm for numerical analysis and data processing. There are three search options available (“mode #1”, “mode #2” and “mode #3”). Each of these options differs in its internal algorithm (at the moment these are completely internal settings, they are not available to the user). We can say that these options differ in the severity of the search. Limitation: At t
Open Time Manager
Vladimir Karputov
Utilities
The " Open Time Manager " utility opens a position at a specified time and then turns on classic trailing. Time (' Hour ':' Minute ') is always set in the GMT time zone with a GMT Ofset offset. It is possible to select three options for opening a position using the ' Trade mode ' parameter: ' BUY ' ' SELL ' ‘ BUY and SELL (simultaneously) ’ ‘ OFF (no trade, only trailing works) ’ The fourth parameter is used when you only need to enable trailing for your positions and not open new positions. St
Super Trend Flexible Alert EA
Vladimir Karputov
Experts
The trend trading strategy "Super Trend Flexible Alert EA" is built on the indicator of the same name "Super Trend Flexible Alert". The advisor uses all the information from the indicator, so the advisor has only three parameters, these are: “Working timeframe” – specifies the working timeframe, the timeframe on which the indicator is created, and also from which the “OHLC” data is taken. "Stop Loss" is the constant size of the stop loss, measured in "points" (you can see an example of what "po
Dashboard MACD Stochastic
Vladimir Karputov
Indicators
The dashboard scans the readings of two indicators: 'MACD' and 'Stochastic'. Displays signals in three columns: for MACD, for Stochastic, and the resulting column (if the signal is the same for both indicators).  Scanning can be selected on one or more timeframes. If you disable all timeframes, the dashboard will still load, but with settings specifically for such cases. Signals are always checked for the zero bar (zero bar is the rightmost bar on the chart) of the indicator. Description of para
ATR Bands Alert
Vladimir Karputov
Indicators
ATR Bands Alert is a channel indicator where the channel width is calculated as a constant multiplier ("Multiplier") and the value of the "Average True Range" indicator. Unlike Bollinger Bands, the bandwidth is not changed so often – in the ATR Bands Alert indicator, the bands often have long straight lines. The interpretation of the ATR Bands Alert is based on the fact that the price is inside the bands for most of the time, and if the price reaches one of the boundaries, it may indicate a tr
Bollinger Bands Dashboard
Vladimir Karputov
Indicators
The Bollinger Bands Dashboard indicator offers a convenient and informative way to track Bollinger Bands indicator signals on different timeframes using one panel (Dashboard). This tool allows traders to quickly and easily obtain the information they need, enabling efficient decision-making in the market. Main characteristics: 1. **Signals Panel**: The Dashboard displays Bollinger Bands signals for selected timeframes, providing users with clear and structured information. 2. **Flexibility in
Virtual Breakeven
Vladimir Karputov
Utilities
Introducing the utility "   VIRTUAL BREAKEVEN   !" "Current symbol" is the symbol of the chart on which the utility works. The utility keeps a count of all positions on the current symbol and ignores the "Magic number" of these positions. The utility works on the current symbol and tracks the Breakeven level in the deposit money. When the profit of all positions on the current symbol becomes >= «Trigger» the utility will start tracking « Breakeven ". A common example: manual trading, constantly
Tensline
Vladimir Karputov
Experts
Simple, Efficient, Profitable — an Expert Advisor that works for you This EA is designed for traders who value simplicity and control . With minimal settings, it’s incredibly easy to configure and launch — no complex optimization required. Holds only one market position at a time — no clutter, no overlap. Flexible strategy selection — choose the one that best fits your trading style. Backtesting results reveal : Certain currency pairs perform exceptionally well on rebate services , g
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review