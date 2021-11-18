This indicator is based on the classical indicator RSI (Relative Strength Index) and will be helpful for those who love and know how to use not a visual but digital representation of the indicator. All MT5 TimeFrames RSI indicator shows values from each time frames:

M1, M2, M3, M4, M5, M6, M10, M12, M15, M20, M30, H1, H2, H3, H4, H6, H8, H12, D1, W1, AND MN1.

You will be able to change the main input parameters for each RSI for every TF.





Example for M1

sTF1___ = "M1";

Period1 = 13;

Price1 = PRICE_CLOSE.





Input parameters

OverboughtLevel = 70; - Overbought Level (all TFs) for RSI

= 70; - Overbought Level (all TFs) for RSI OversoldLevel = 30; - Oversold Level (all TFs) for RSI

= 30; - Oversold Level (all TFs) for RSI aColor = clrAqua; - Color for TFs labels

= clrAqua; - Color for TFs labels wColor = clrWhite; - Color for digital RSI values





Note