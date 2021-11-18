This indicator is based on the classical indicator RSI (Relative Strangth Index) and will be helpful for those who love and know how to use not a visual but digital representation of the indicator. All TimeFrames RSI MT5 indicator shows values from each timeframe.

You will be able to change the main input parameters for each RSI for every TF.

Example for M1:

sTF1_____ - label (string) of M1 TF.

Period1 - number of bars used for the indicator calculations.

Price1 - price used. Can be any of the price constants.

Common input parameters: