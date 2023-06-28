The Trailing with Levels utility is designed for trailing a profitable position with different coefficients, depending on the degree of deviation of the current trading symbol from the opening price of the transaction.





The closer the current price is to the trade opening price, the further the stoploss is set from the current price, and vice versa, if the current price is far from the trade opening price, the closer the stoploss is.













Advisor options:





TrailingStart - minimum distance as a percentage from the opening price of a trade, starting from which trailing is enabled.





TrailingStep - the minimum value of the stop loss price change step during trailing, in percent.





TrailingDistance - the minimum value of the distance from the current price of the trading symbol to the stop loss, in percent.





K0 - trailing coefficient for the distance range of the current price of a trading symbol from the opening price of a trade from 0 to K1_Level, %.





K1 - trailing coefficient for the distance range of the current price of a trading symbol from the opening price of a trade from K1_Level, % and more.





K1_Level - level at which the trailing coefficient changes from K0 to K1.





MinTradeTime - the minimum time a trade exists before trailing is enabled.













SessionStartHour - start of the trading session in hours.





SessionStartMinute - start of a trading session in minutes.





SessionEndHour - end of the trading session in hours.





SessionEndMinute - end of a trading session in minutes.













MagicNumber - magic number of deals for which trailing will work.













This utility is suitable for supporting both manual transactions and transactions opened by any other expret adviser.