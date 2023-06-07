Volume Change

The Volume Change indicator displays in a separate window the change in volume and the direction of price movement in the form of a line.


Indicator parameters:

VolumeTimeframe - timeframe on which the indicator takes data.

VolumeApplied - volume type: Tick volume/Real volume.

VolumePeriod - period of the moving average on the VolumeTimeframe, against which the volume change is calculated.


This indicator can be used to build a trading system based on tracking price movements with abnormal volumes.


Recommended products
Weis Wave Scouter
Jean Carlos Martins Roso
Indicators
Discover the power of advanced volume analysis with Weis Wave Scouter, a revolutionary indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines the proven principles of the Wyckoff method and Volume Spread Analysis (VSA). Designed for traders seeking precision and depth in their operations, this indicator offers a tactical reading of the market through cumulative volume wave analysis, helping to identify key points of trend reversals and continuations. Weis Wave Scouter features a clear visual interface with co
Wapv Price and volume
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Indicators
The WAPV Price and Volume Indicator for MT5 is part of the ( Wyckoff Academy Wave Market ) and (Wyckoff Academy Price and Volume) toolset. The WAPV Price and Volume Indicator for MT5 was created to make it easy to visualize the volume movement on the chart in an intuitive way. With it you can observe the moments of peak volume and moments when the market has no professional interest Identify moments when the market is moving by inertia and not by movement of "smart money". It consists of 4 color
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
Color Histogram Volume Set
Ricardo Almeida Branco
Indicators
Do you use volume in your reading of the market? Certainly many traders use it, and do not imagine operating without it. The Color Histogram Volume Set indicator allows the user to choose the value that he considers interesting to monitor. When you pass this you will have visual confirmation and if you want you will also have the audible alert that is given by the indicator. Of course, there are other ways to try to find a high volume, such as assessing whether the volume is above av
Flow Architect
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicators
Flow Architect Lite - Professional Market Structure Toolkit Free Version Features: Core Structure Analysis: Daily VWAP Engine   - Volume-weighted average price for institutional level tracking Standard Deviation Bands (SD1)   - Dynamic support and resistance zones Break of Structure Detection   - Visual markers for market structure shifts Fair Value Gap Identification   - Highlighted imbalance zones on your charts ATR Volatility Context   - Real-time Average True Range measurement Clean Informat
Wedge Pattern MT5
Sathit Sukhirun
Indicators
This indicator acts as an advanced chart analysis assistant for traders who love trading Chart Patterns. It is designed to reduce the burden of visual analysis and increase accuracy in making a profit. Main features of this indicator from a practical usage perspective: 1. Automated Pattern Detection Saves time and reduces bias: You don't need to manually draw trendlines. The indicator will search for price swings (Pivot High/Low) and automatically draw Rising Wedge and Falling Wedge structures w
Volume Profile Canvas
Mauro Italo Gaspari
Indicators
Volume Profile Canvas - Professional Volume Profile Indicator for MetaTrader 5 DESCRIPTION Volume Profile Canvas is a professional volume profile indicator for MetaTrader 5 that renders directly on the chart using a high-performance Canvas engine. It calculates and displays the volume distribution across price levels, identifying the Point of Control (POC), Value Area High (VAH) and Value Area Low (VAL) in real time. This is a pure analysis tool. It does not trade. It gives you an instant vi
Price Volume Trend Oscillator PVT
David Iommi
Indicators
Price Volume Trend (PVT) Oscillator Description:  The PVT Oscillator is a volume indicator that serves as an alternative to the standard On-Balance Volume (OBV). While ordinary volume indicators can be noisy and hard to read, this tool converts volume flow into a clear Histogram Oscillator, similar to a MACD, but for Volume. It is designed to detect first  Trend Reversals and Divergences by analyzing the difference between a Fast and Slow PVT moving average. Why is this better than standard OBV?
FREE
Horizontal Ray Tool for MT5
Tando Jobela
Indicators
The Horizontal Ray Tool is a lightweight, professional charting utility designed to streamline support and resistance mapping on MetaTrader 5. It brings rapid, one-click horizontal level placement directly to your live chart, eliminating the workspace clutter associated with infinite horizontal lines or manually drawn trendlines. Key Features: Interactive On-Screen Button: Spawns a clean, responsive "DRAW RAY" button docked directly on your chart canvas. A single click drops an independent hor
FREE
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicators
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
Time and Sales Tick
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
Indicators
Time & Sales Tick Indicator for MetaTrader 5 This indicator displays real-time trading tick information on MetaTrader 5 charts. It presents price, tick volume, and time. Functionality Displays tick data, including price, volume, and time, in a panel on the chart. Groups ticks into user-defined intervals, with color-coded price movements (green for upward, red for downward). Allows panel positioning in any chart corner.
Indicador Padroes de Reversao para Candles
SMART2TRADER SOLUCOES DE SOFTWARES INTELIGENTES LTDA
Indicators
Developed by Smart Trader - Smart Reversion Pattern is an indicator capable of identifying reversal patterns , both bullish reversals and bearish reversals. It is designed to provide fast, real-time awareness of patterns. We also thought about the interface part, creating a clean and pleasant look to identify formation patterns on the chart. Note: If any pattern you need is not listed, just contact us and request inclusion - we usually respond within a few hours. Bearish Reversal Patterns
Cumulative Volume Delta MAX MTF
Ebrah Ssali
Indicators
Cumulative Volume Delta MA-X MTF with Gradient Momentum This indicator performs multi-timeframe volume delta analysis for MetaTrader5. It calculates the net difference between buying and selling pressure by analyzing tick or real volume data, providing a visual representation of order flow sentiment. Indicator Logic and Features The indicator uses a mathematical approach to volume analysis: Data Sourcing: Supports both Real Volume (for Exchange assets) and OHLC Wick Proxy calculations (for Forex
WaveTrend Oscillator Indicator MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
The WaveTrend Oscillator MT5 is a powerful trading indicator designed to enhance your market analysis by identifying momentum shifts and potential trend reversals. Ideal for traders of all levels, this tool offers valuable insights into overbought and oversold conditions across various markets, including forex, cryptocurrencies, and commodities. With its ability to generate accurate buy and sell signals, the WaveTrend Oscillator MT5 empowers traders to make informed decisions, effectively increa
Accumulation distribution plus m flow
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
The Accumulation / Distribution is an indicator which was essentially designed to measure underlying supply and demand. It accomplishes this by trying to determine whether traders are actually accumulating (buying) or distributing (selling). This indicator should be more accurate than other default MT5 AD indicator for measuring buy/sell pressure by volume, identifying trend change through divergence and calculating Accumulation/Distribution (A/D) level. Application: - Buy/sell pressure: above
Volumen Profile High Professional
Dennis Kramer
Indicators
Volume Profile for MetaTrader 5 Price movement alone does not explain where the market is actually traded . What matters is where volume is built and how these areas shift over time. This Volume Profile displays the volume distribution directly on the chart , making it clear which price levels were accepted by the market and where rejection occurred. This allows structurally relevant zones to be identified and integrated into individual decision-making processes. The tool is designed for high pe
Volume Candle Indicator
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
Indicators
Volume Color Histogram for MetaTrader 5. This indicator displays volume as a histogram in a separate window. The bars are colored based on the direction of the price candle: green for bullish (close > open) and red for bearish (close < open). Key Features Volume source: Tick volume or real volume (user-selectable). Optional moving average line over the volume histogram, which can be enabled via input. Supported average types: SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA. Average period is configurable. Compatible with
Footprint and Order Flow for MT5
Dmitrii Dolbnev
Indicators
Footprint is an indicator for order flow and volume analysis. It helps identify market structure at the cluster level, find key zones with increased activity, and work with filters directly on the chart without constantly opening the settings window. Footprint Indicator Features cluster-based Bid x Ask and Delta charts; on-chart control panel; sliders for filter adjustments; Absorption; Initiative; Stacked Imbalances; Big Trades; dPOC / Dynamic Point of Control; Delta; side market profile; cumul
IC Flat Pro The True Math
Aruncharan Ganapathy Sivakumar
Indicators
IC FLAT PRO – THE TRUE MATH   Early Adopter Pricing Secure IC FLAT PRO – THE TRUE MATH at the current launch price. Once the first 10 purchases  have been sold, the price will increase by USD 300 . Institutional-Grade Market Structure Analysis for MetaTrader 5 IC FLAT PRO – THE TRUE MATH is a premium institutional-grade market structure indicator developed for serious traders who demand precision, consistency, and high-quality trade opportunities. Built using advanced mathematical algorithms
Breakout Boxes with Volume Pressure
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Breakout Boxes with Volume Pressure This indicator automates the identification of key consolidation zones (Supply and Demand) based on Market Pivots and Volatility (ATR). Unlike standard support/resistance tools, this indicator provides a unique   Volume Pressure Analysis   inside every box, giving you insight into the battle between Buyers and Sellers before a breakout occurs. Key Features Automated Supply & Demand Zones:   Automatically detects significant Pivot Highs and Lows to draw dyna
Cumulative Volume Delta CVD Indicator
Salman Soltaniyan
Indicators
CVD (Cumulative Volume Delta) for MT5 CVD (Cumulative Volume Delta) for MT5 Simple, fast CVD for volume and order flow trading. It tracks net buying vs selling pressure and plots CVD as candles. The Data Window also shows tick count per candle. What it does Accumulates volume delta from ticks or a chosen timeframe Optional reset: No Reset, Current Chart Period, or a specific timeframe Works on any symbol and timeframe How it’s calculated Tick-based: each incoming tick is labeled as buyer- or sel
TradeAQ
Guo Sheng Zhao
Indicators
LuoMo Volume & Price Structure 8.98 A multi-function chart indicator for   MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 , designed to display key volume, volatility, sentiment, and price-structure information directly on the main chart. Main Features Volume and price-based Support & Resistance Volume spike and exhaustion signals ATR volatility expansion alerts Volume Profile with HVN and LVN Bullish and bearish sentiment distribution Developing or fixed POC VAH and VAL levels Supply and Demand zones Volume-wei
CvdDeltaVolumes
Parasbhai N Patel
Indicators
Delta + CVD & CVD Candles Order-flow indicator combining Delta (Ask–Bid), Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD), and a unique CVD-based synthetic candle system. Shows buy/sell pressure, volume aggressiveness, and momentum shifts with optional Delta histogram, CVD line, and CVD+Delta combined candles. Useful for scalping, intraday trading, divergence detection, and understanding buyer/seller dominance. Overview The Delta + CVD & CVD Candles Indicator combines multiple order-flow tools into one clean
Mini Chart Indicators
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
Indicators
The Metatrader 5 has a hidden jewel called Chart Object, mostly unknown to the common users and hidden in a sub-menu within the platform. Called Mini Chart, this object is a miniature instance of a big/normal chart that could be added/attached to any normal chart, this way the Mini Chart will be bound to the main Chart in a very minimalist way saving a precious amount of real state on your screen. If you don't know the Mini Chart, give it a try - see the video and screenshots below. This is a gr
TRI Visualizer
Yoshimi Mon 三 Ura
Indicators
TRI Visualizer MT5 – Thermodynamic Market Analysis Overview The TRI (Thermal Range Indicator) Visualizer Enhanced is a rare market analysis indicator that goes beyond conventional technical analysis, applying principles of thermodynamics from physics. It interprets market price fluctuations as “thermodynamic energy,” enabling the highly accurate detection of subtle market changes that are often overlooked. Innovative Mechanisms 1. Dual Calculation Engines Classic TRI Mode Formula: |Close
Volume Profile For MT5
Abdelkhabir Yassine Alaoui
Indicators
Volume Profile VPVR For MT5 Volume Profile VPVR is a powerful, high-performance MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to replicate the advanced  Volume Profile (Visible Range) directly on your chart. It provides deep insight into market structure by visualizing where trading activity is concentrated, helping traders identify key price levels with precision. This indicator dynamically analyzes volume distribution across price levels and renders a detailed histogram directly on the chart, allowing you
VolumeDeltaBars
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
This indicator is a conventional analytical tool for tick volumes changes. It calculates tick volumes for buys and sells separately, and their delta on every bar, and displays volumes by price clusters (cells) within a specified bar (usually the latest one). The algorithm used internally is the same as in the indicator VolumeDeltaMT5 , but results are shown as cumulative volume delta bars (candlesticks). Analogous indicator for MetaTrader 4 exists - CumulativeDeltaBars . This is a limited substi
CRT Master Indicator
Javier Sobrino Vega
Indicators
CRT Master Indicator identifies market structure cycles based on Candle Range Theory (CRT) and institutional order flow principles: Accumulation, Manipulation, and Distribution. The indicator identifies range sweeps (liquidity grabs) where price manipulates past structural high/low levels before closing back inside the range. It provides visual zone mapping and multi-timeframe context through Ghost Candles. An automated trading version of this logic is available as the CRT Master EA on my MQL5 p
Donchian Time Sync Analyzer MT5
Thushara Dissanayake
Indicators
The Donchian Time Sync Analyzer brings powerful multi-timeframe dimension to classic Donchian channel analysis, allowing traders to simultaneously monitor trend strength and potential reversal signals across five different chart periods. This advanced indicator calculates the highest highs and lowest lows across your selected timeframes, generating clear visual signals that help identify convergence of trend direction across multiple time horizons. By providing coordinated analysis from minute t
MultiTimeframe Support and Resistance Zones
Mohamed Gamal Abdelnasser Yous Hashesh
Indicators
A powerful indicator that highlights key market zones and helps traders identify potential opportunities across multiple timeframes. Designed for clarity and efficiency, it provides real-time alerts to keep you informed of important price levels. Key Features: Works on multiple timeframes: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1. Customizable zone colors for each timeframe. Real-time alerts and notifications when price reaches significant zones. Automatically manages chart objects to keep your wor
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.78 (143)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE:   Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades.   [User Manual]   ,  [PDF]  ,   [Installation manual]   and  [Online course] Smart T
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (10)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5 Indicator Type Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator Operating Timeframe Any char
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.61 (31)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:   [Auto Trader
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Indicators
Price will increase by $20 every 10 buyers to maintain premium value. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. You have probably tested dozens of indicators before. But we are not here to be “just another signals indicator.” Behind GoldenX Entry is intensive research & development focused on building sophisticated algorithms designed to adapt to the real behavior of every instrument — not generic signals recycled everywhere else. From advanced Auto Optim
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (22)
Indicators
Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (3)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
Session High Low Lines
Rostyslav Hrytsai
Indicators
Session High Low Lines Indicator that plots key intraday reference levels directly on the chart: the previous day's high/low and the current day's high/low, updated automatically as the new day forms. An optional previous week high/low can also be displayed. These levels are widely used as reference points for potential support and resistance zones, breakout confirmation, and range context during a trading session. Features Previous day High/Low lines Current day High/Low lines (updates in real
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (6)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
Indicators
discount ends SOON next price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 5 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactly where th
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.43 (53)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. [Online Course] ,  [How to use] , [User Manual] ,  [PDF]  And [DEMO] Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, n
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (9)
Indicators
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Smc Pro ToolKit
Talal N Z Aljarusha
5 (8)
Indicators
SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
FX Trend MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (6)
Indicators
FX Trend NG: The Next Generation Multi-Market Trend Intelligence Overview FX Trend NG is a professional multi-timeframe trend and market monitoring tool designed to give you a complete structural overview of the market in seconds. Instead of switching between dozens of charts, you instantly see which symbols are trending, where momentum is fading, and where strong alignment exists across timeframes. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max, your 1-on-1 AI tradi
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
More from author
Price Movement Strength
Igor Slepnev
5 (1)
Indicators
The Price Movement Strength indicator displays the direction and strength of the price change in the form of a candle on each price bar. If the indicator shows the closing level of the candle equal to zero on the current bar, then the price has not changed during bar. If the indicator shows a green candle, then the price of the trading instrument is growing, and vice versa, a red candle signals a price fall. Input parameters: The indicator has two parameters for setting buy/sell levels: BuyLevel
Active Session
Igor Slepnev
Indicators
The Active Session indicator displays an active trading session in the form of green candles in a separate window. Indicator parameters: Monday = true/false - trade on Monday if the parameter is true. Tuesday = true/false - trade on Tuesday if the parameter is true. Wednesday = true/false - trade on Wednesday if the parameter is true. Thursday = true/false - trade on Thursday if the parameter is true. Friday = true/false - trade on Friday if the parameter is true. StartHour - start o
Volatility Proper Index
Igor Slepnev
Indicators
The Volatility Proper Index indicator displays the volatility index of a trading symbol in a separate window. To calculate volatility, the calculation of price deviations from the moving average is used. Indicator parameters: Period - the number of recent bars for which the volatility index is calculated. MinThreshold - the minimum price deviation from the moving average, at which this deviation is taken into account in the calculations. AveragePeriod - moving average period, default =
Trailing with Levels
Igor Slepnev
Utilities
The Trailing with Levels utility is designed for trailing a profitable position with different coefficients, depending on the degree of deviation of the current trading symbol from the opening price of the transaction. The closer the current price is to the trade opening price, the further the stoploss is set from the current price, and vice versa, if the current price is far from the trade opening price, the closer the stoploss is. Advisor options: TrailingStart - minimum distance as a pe
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review