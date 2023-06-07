The Volume Change indicator displays in a separate window the change in volume and the direction of price movement in the form of a line.





Indicator parameters:

VolumeTimeframe - timeframe on which the indicator takes data.

VolumeApplied - volume type: Tick volume/Real volume.

VolumePeriod - period of the moving average on the VolumeTimeframe, against which the volume change is calculated.





This indicator can be used to build a trading system based on tracking price movements with abnormal volumes.



