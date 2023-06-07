Volume Change
- Indicators
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Igor SlepnevI am a professional programmer.
I have more than 4 years experience in MQL4/MQL5, JForex, NinjaTrader, FIX.
Professional experience in the next programming languages: С/С++, MQL4, MQL5, Java, Haskell, Ocaml, C#, F#.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
The Volume Change indicator displays in a separate window the change in volume and the direction of price movement in the form of a line.
Indicator parameters:
VolumeTimeframe - timeframe on which the indicator takes data.
VolumeApplied - volume type: Tick volume/Real volume.
VolumePeriod - period of the moving average on the VolumeTimeframe, against which the volume change is calculated.
This indicator can be used to build a trading system based on tracking price movements with abnormal volumes.